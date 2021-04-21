A Penny for Innovation

Campworks Introduces the NS-1

/EIN News/ --

Quality, value, durability and a lifetime of adaptability are all encompassing elements of the Colorado Campworks NS-1. Some have gawked at the price of this truly one of a kind system.

Boulder, Colorado, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

“I could build that for 3 grand in my garage!”

“You’re out of your minds valuing that camper over the vehicle that’s pulling it!”

Value is the prime conversation we should be having. Colorado Campworks looks at the lifetime value of its products and delivers an adaptable, heritage quality system of living. Every unit is made with the buyer in mind. The NS-1 will provide an experience that focuses on comfort, no matter who uses it. Similar to a model home, the NS-1 is designed around upgrades which are specific to the buyer themselves and the experience they are looking for and the lifestyle they live. The purpose behind each customization and purposeful design is to provide a one time only investment.

Colorado Campworks introduces the NS-1. An actual nomadic system camouflaged as a tear-drop camper. Some may quip that phrase is just marketing BS but the NS-1 is a meticulous design that delivers superior comfort, air flow, spatial intelligence, material excellence, portability and durability that will never be obsolete because generations of upgrades have all been integrated into the long term design plan. You buy it once, and it will evolve with you and your adventures.

Our competitors build out of wood, steel and aluminum, but our composite uni-body is resilient, rugged, it won’t warp and it has no seams that will bulge bend or leak.

Many manufacturers favor the rear hatch for their chuck wagon style kitchen but sacrifice up to six cubic feet of space for inefficient design. Our gourmet induction kitchen maximizes space and efficiency, and was designed by an actual chef to ensure you have what you need, where you expect it. The space wasted in other campers holds a 20 gallon water tank in the NS-1 aiding in energy efficiency with gravity fed, pump assisted flow.

While some consumers admire the futuristic space ship design of some of our competitors, we deliver an ultramodern aesthetic that favors simplicity for its efficiency. The space In which you live and travel needs to accommodate your necessities including block based computers, iPads, books, coffee makers, luggage, and tools... that fancy obtuse angle seen in other designs only limits your capacity to do what needs to get done.

The list of carefully planned attributes is extensive. Colorado Campworks ensured every NS-1 would be the best representation of what a nomadic life should be, so you could focus on having a better adventure than anyone else. We represent the adventurer in you but also the human in you that requires comfort."

Attachments

Thomas Hoffman Quixotic by Colorado Campworks 303-219-8742 tommy@campworksco.com