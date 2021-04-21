Storied Whistleblower Law Firm Brown, LLC Continues its Growth

Eric Sands, Wage and Hour Lawyer at Brown, LLC Nationally Acclaimed Law Firm Jason T. Brown, Esquire, Chair of Brown, LLC - Nationally Acclaimed Whistleblower Law Firm Brown, LLC Whistleblower Law Firm Logo

JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Noted law firm Brown, LLC, a firm active in high profile litigation nationwide once again is adding another attorney to its ranks. Attorney Eric Sands joins the firm with years of experience in civil litigation with a prior focus on causality and commercial litigation. Prior to joining the firm, Eric attended Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law where he earned his Juris Doctorate and New York University where he earned his Bachelor of Arts.

Eric joins Brown, LLC’s Wage and Hour Department which focuses on complex litigation by representing workers who were shorted wages, overtime pay, ERISA issues, and addressing many other labor and employment issues typically on a class or collective basis. The firm uses statutes like the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA), and various other state laws that call for at least double damages and attorney’s fees if successful. Brown, LLC has recovered tens of millions of dollars on behalf of workers over the years, although past success does not guarantee future results.

Brown LLC is also a well-regarded Whistleblower Law Firm, representing scores of individuals under the False Claims Act who report Medicare Fraud, Medicaid Fraud, PPP Fraud and other types of fraud against the government. Other whistleblower matters include SEC whistleblower, IRS whistleblower matters and the recently revised Anti-Money Laundering Whistleblower statute. The firm also handles other high-end litigation such as mass torts (Zantac-Cancer) litigation, (Talcum-Ovarian Cancer litigation), commercial litigation and big dollar single event cases.

The firm is extremely busy, so Mr. Sands is a welcome addition. Despite its very active caseload, the firm still offers free, confidential consultations on most matters and most matters are handled on a contingency basis, meaning the firm is only paid if it wins your case. You can take advantage of a free, confidential consultation for your rights as a whistleblower or overtime rights or many other legal matters by calling the firm at (877) 561-0000 or visiting the site at www.IFightForYourRights.com

