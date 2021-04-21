Matthew Keezer on The Greenest Countries in the World
Matthew Keezer recommends the greenest countries in the world that are finding sustainable solutions for the environment, but they also make great destinations.MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, April 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The future of the beloved planet Earth depends on the actions of its inhabitants. Countries across the globe are increasing their efforts to protect and preserve the natural environment. One of the ways for a country to be more eco-friendly is by adopting responsible tourism.
Iceland
Iceland is regarded as one of the most environmentally conscious countries in the world. They are known for using natural geothermal resources for electricity and heat production. Also, Iceland fights against ocean pollution and supports sustainable fishing practices. When it comes to tourists, they can enjoy numerous activities, ranging from seeing the breathtaking Northern Lights to going whale watching or taking a dip in geothermal swimming pools.
Denmark
Denmark is regarded as the world's most environmentally friendly nation. In terms of ecosystem vitality and pollution emissions, Denmark ranks first in the world. The country has become the leader in green living and responsible tourism. When in Denmark, Matthew Keezer recommends visiting the Copenhagen Zoo, explore Thy National Park, and definitely explore the Viking burial grounds of Lindholm Høje.
Luxembourg
The enchanting country of Luxembourg is the first in the world for pollution emissions and the second for ecosystem vitality, making it one of the greenest countries in the world. Matthew Keezer personally considers the Notre Dame Cathedral, National Museum of History and Art, and Parc Merveilleux the must-visit tourist attractions.
Costa Rica
Costa Rica has long been a leader in the ecotourism and travel movement. National parks and biodiverse reserves cover around a quarter of its land. The country uses 95 percent renewable energy and is striving to become the world's first carbon-neutral nation. Costa Rica is a must-see destination for any eco-minded visitor, with 12 major habitats, 5% of the world's biodiversity, a warm and welcoming atmosphere, and a wide range of ecolodges.
Ecuador
Ecuador is one of the world's most biodiverse nations, with over 5,000 animal species, a wide range of vibrant forests, and, of course, the spectacular Galapagos Islands. Ecuador's latest constitution, adopted in 2008, provided protections for both humans and the environment. Ecotourism is on the rise in Ecuador in order to conserve areas like the Galapagos Islands. Matthew Keezer points out that tourists can now book and stay in ecolodges all over the country, from the highlands to the Galapagos Islands.
The Azores
The Azores is a group of nine islands in the Atlantic Ocean 1,288 kilometers (800 miles) off the coast of Portugal. The nation combines a rugged coastline with green mountains and valleys, volcanoes, hot springs, and waterfalls, as well as excellent duck, whale, and dolphin viewing opportunities. There are no towering resorts on the islands, much of the food is locally sourced and exclusive to the area of the Azores, and there are lots of ecotours to try.
Australia
The Great Barrier Reef, the Gondwana rainforest, and Kakadu National Park are only a few of Australia's numerous must-see attractions contributing to its status as an incredible eco-destination. With plans in progress to develop the world's biggest energy center in the outback, Australia has the opportunity to become a green powerhouse. The Asian Renewable Energy Hub plans to build 1,600 massive wind turbines and a 20,000-acre (7,800ha) solar panel area that will provide more energy than the country's existing coal production while being completely emissions-free.
Sarah Fin
Orion Immersion
email us here