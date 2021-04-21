SlideUpLift Launches New Enterprise Plan for Corporates

SlideUpLift's PowerPoint Templates

The shift to remote working has increased the need for presentations. SlideUpLift's new Enterprise Plan is the solution for all corporate presentation needs.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Remote working has changed business communication in ways we could have never imagined. With limited possibilities to be together in person: the ability to communicate effectively is fast becoming a differentiating factor- separating success from potential failures

As such, smart professionals are constantly looking for sharper, better ways to communicate, present their ideas and engage their audience. Forward-looking leaders want these smart practices to pervade across teams and upgrade the communication skills broadly to create a higher all-around impact at the enterprise level.

Recognizing this need, SlideUpLift - a leading provider of presentation templates online has launched a new membership plan that is suited for the needs of small teams as well as large organizations with the SlideUpLift Enterprise Plan.

With this plan, SlideUpLift aims to make the process of creating presentations and collaborating on presentation content far more time-efficient, simple, and highly impactful. With a wide collection of templates including whole Content Decks, workshop material, topic-focused slide templates, Checklists, Team Exercises, Icons, Infographics, Themes, Animations, the teams feel more prepared, equipped, and ready to take on communication challenges. These templates are uniquely designed, using principles of vision science for maximum impact and help teams be consistent on the quality of the material they produce. Besides, a template-based approach ensures that the team members get a better starting point for preparing content rather than starting from scratch

The SlideUpLift library runs fairly deep covering the needs of various industries and functions including Project Management, Marketing, Finance, communications, start-up needs amongst many other areas.

For teams already having an internal Graphics team, the SlideUpLift enterprise plan is a great companion- not only it can help the graphics team have a great library to build from, but it can also help alleviate their workload by democratizing slide and presentation creation.

SlideUpLift also constantly updates its library so users are guaranteed fresh and innovative designs rather than stale in-built Powerpoint templates.

With the Enterprise Plan, SlideUpLift additionally throws in color palette customizations, theme adjustments, and Single Sign-On upon request to suit the specific needs of corporate design guidelines

On the cost front, SlideUpLift prides itself on being one of the most cost-efficient. The Enterprise Plan starts at $349.99. Signing up for the Enterprise Plan is simple: takes just a few clicks to get the team up and running. With a solid support team available 24/7, the enterprise customers get the love they need to ensure they are onboarded and supported quickly and efficiently.

