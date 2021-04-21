RadView Acquires AI-based Test Automation Startup Shield34

The Selenium-based test automation solution is an essential addition to RadView’s offering as part of its strategy of building an open end-to-end testing platform

/EIN News/ -- Bridgewater, New Jersey, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RadView Software Inc. (“RadView'' or the “Company”; Ticker: RDVWF), a leading provider of enterprise-grade performance and load testing solutions, announces the acquisition of AI-based test automation startup Shield34 as part of its strategy of building an open end-to-end test automation platform.

Shield34, an innovative test automation platform, takes a unique approach to functional testing by enriching native Selenium tests with AI-based capabilities for improved stability, self-healing, and simpler root cause analysis. Shield34 allows organizations to develop new tests using plain Selenium code or utilize their existing testing code with no changes needed while enjoying the platform’s full capabilities.

RadView, known for the quality of its products, breadth of coverage, and world-class support, has been looking for ways to extend its offering to its customer base and Shield34 is an important addition to RadView’s product line.

“Shield34 is a perfect fit for our long-term strategy of creating a testing automation platform that is open and based on a standard, commonly used testing technology, rather than bringing a proprietary functional testing technology like Tricentis and MicroFocus do.” says Eyal Shalom, chief executive officer at RadView. “Shield34 brings significant value to our loyal customers, many of which are heavy Selenium users, and we are excited to be able to provide them with a more complete testing automation solution that fits their needs.“ added Shalom.

With this acquisition, RadView is scaling up its offering, taking on a comprehensive approach to testing automation. WebLOAD, RadView’s industry-leading performance testing solution, and Shield34’s AI-based functional testing platform provide together a perfect and consistent testing automation solution for organizations who want to take their software quality to the next level.

“We are excited to join RadView,” says Firas Matar, chief executive officer of Shield34. “Combining the unique approach of our platform with RadView’s powerful technology and enterprise experience is a winning combination and a major step in building the quality platform of the future,” concluded Matar.

For more information, read the blog post by RadView CEO, Eyal Shalom.

About RadView

RadView Software (Ticker: RDVWF) is a leading provider of enterprise-grade performance and load testing solutions that enable organizations to achieve the level of performance essential for business success today.

Leveraging its innovative and reliable WebLOAD performance testing platform, RadView empowers hundreds of Enterprises and SMBs with faster time-to-market of websites and web applications.

The platform offers increased speed in scripts and tests development, analysis, and performance validation, with top-notch reliability, underlined by world-class support of performance experts.

The company has offices in the US, EMEA, and an expanding global network of distributors and partners.

For more information about RadView Software and its products, visit www.radview.com

You can also follow RadView Software on our blog, as well as on LinkedIn.

For more information:

Liron Klein

CFO

lirone@raview.com



