Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,002 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,560 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Ricketts Proclaims “Rodeo Week” in Nebraska

Media Contacts: 

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

 

Photo Release:

Gov. Ricketts Proclaims “Rodeo Week” in Nebraska

 

Gov. Ricketts holds up the official proclamation designating

April 18-24, 2021 as “Rodeo Week” in Nebraska.

 

Gov. Ricketts, University of Nebraska President Ted Carter (left of Governor), and members of the

University of Nebraska Rodeo Association take a horseback ride to celebrate Rodeo Week in Nebraska.

 

Gov. Ricketts talks about Nebraska’s rodeo heritage during Monday’s ceremony.

 

LINCOLN – On Monday, Governor Pete Ricketts proclaimed Rodeo Week in Nebraska while on horseback in front of the Governor’s Residence in Lincoln.  Following the Governor’s proclamation, he was joined for a horseback ride by University of Nebraska President Ted Carter and members of the University of Nebraska Rodeo Association.

 

This week, the University of Nebraska Rodeo Association is hosting the 2021 Nebraska Cornhusker College Rodeo on Friday and Saturday (April 23-24) at the Lancaster Event Center.  The Governor encouraged Nebraskans to attend.  He also highlighted other notable rodeos scheduled to take place this summer in Nebraska.  They include:

 

  • The Nebraska High School Finals Rodeo, June 17-19 in Hastings.
  • The 2021 National High School Finals Rodeo, July 18-24 in Lincoln.
  • Nebraska’s Big Rodeo, July 28-31 in Burwell.

 

This year marks the 100th anniversary of Nebraska’s Big Rodeo, which Nebraska Tourism honored as the state’s “Outstanding In-Person Event” of 2020.

 

###

You just read:

Gov. Ricketts Proclaims “Rodeo Week” in Nebraska

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.