HVR Launches Agent as a Service for Microsoft Azure, Establishes Highly Available, Secure and Performant Real-Time Replication Environment for Enterprise Modernization

New Service from HVR Eliminates the Need for Organizations to Use Additional Resources to Manage Data in Microsoft Azure, Enables Enterprises to More Easily Deploy to the Cloud

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HVR , the leading independent provider of real-time cloud data replication technology, today announced HVR Agent as a Service for Microsoft Azure , an Azure Managed Application in the Azure Marketplace. The service enables enterprises to leverage the features and capabilities of HVR to establish a secure, scalable, and high-performing real-time replication environment in Azure - without using internal IT resources.



COVID-19 has forced companies to accelerate their digital transformation strategies to remain viable, urging rapid movement to the cloud to create new and ongoing opportunities for revenue, business growth, and customer service. However, many organizations are still operating on-premises - with robust IT teams to manage it. As such, organizations are unable to duplicate management and resources of on-premises deployments of software for the cloud, halting their digital transformation and enterprise modernization efforts.

“Some organizations are struggling to move to the cloud since most of their critical data resides on-premises. Still, with evolving business needs and demands, they need to start taking steps to modernize. But, that takes resources many organizations don’t have - enter HVR Agent as a Service for Microsoft Azure,” said Mark Van de Wiel, CTO at HVR. “A key promise of the cloud is less mundane software management and, with HVR Agent as a Service for Microsoft Azure, we help deliver on that promise.”

With HVR Agent as a Service, everything is already configured - saving time, money, and resources - so organizations can start replicating quickly. Once data is replicated in real time to Azure, organizations are able to harness the power of that data in the cloud for an optimized business. Key features of HVR Agent as a Service for Microsoft Azure include:

Scalability : The service leverages Azure Kubernetes Services (AKS) to manage settings to automatically scale out the environment for optimum performance and cost efficiency.

: The service leverages Azure Kubernetes Services (AKS) to manage settings to automatically scale out the environment for optimum performance and cost efficiency. Availability: The service keeps a minimum of agent instances available at all times. In the unlikely event that an agent goes down, a new one automatically starts.

The service keeps a minimum of agent instances available at all times. In the unlikely event that an agent goes down, a new one automatically starts. Monitoring : The service proactively monitors and addresses customer deployments and any potential issues. Native Azure monitoring, alerting solutions, and custom HVR monitoring are deployed to ensure the environment is available at all times.

: The service proactively monitors and addresses customer deployments and any potential issues. Native Azure monitoring, alerting solutions, and custom HVR monitoring are deployed to ensure the environment is available at all times. Upgradability : The service automatically manages timely software updates. Agent instances are replaced when software updates are available for minimal, if any, downtime to deploy the upgrades.

: The service automatically manages timely software updates. Agent instances are replaced when software updates are available for minimal, if any, downtime to deploy the upgrades. Security: The service is deployed as a Managed Service model, enabling HVR to manage the deployment following best practices and implement several security measures. With an experienced team monitoring the environment, issues are proactively addressed and remedied by HVR with no customer effort required.



The HVR platform is a scalable and reliable solution that provides the most efficient way to integrate large data volumes in complex environments. HVR enables fast, easily-implemented adoption of the three major cloud platforms - Azure, AWS, GCP - with Snowflake as the prominent choice on these cloud platforms. Data is replicated from key systems such as SAP, validated to ensure the data is delivered accurately, and readied for real-time consumption by key stakeholders.

HVR will host the “How to Simplify Cloud Adoption Using HVR Agent as a Service for Azure” webinar on Tuesday, May 4 at 12:00 p.m. PT/3:00 p.m. ET. To register, please visit: https://www.hvr-software.com/how-to-simplify-cloud-adoption-using-hvr-agent-as-a-service-for-azure/

Availability

HVR Agent as a Service for Microsoft Azure is now available for current customers and is deployed through the Azure Marketplace. For more information, please visit: https://www.hvr-software.com/solutions/agent-as-a-service-for-microsoft-azure/

Helpful links:

About HVR

HVR provides a real-time cloud data replication solution that supports enterprise modernization efforts. The HVR platform is a reliable, secure, and scalable way to quickly and efficiently integrate large data volumes in complex environments, enabling real-time data updates, access, and analysis. Global market leaders in a variety of industries trust HVR to address their real-time data integration challenges and revolutionize their businesses. HVR is a privately held company based in San Francisco, with offices across North America, Europe, and Asia.