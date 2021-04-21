LPL Financial Welcomes Lereah Financial Group

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA) today announced that financial advisor Evan Lereah has joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, corporate registered investment advisor (RIA) and custodial platforms. He reported having served more than $400 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets*. Lereah joins LPL from Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network.



Lereah is managing principal of Lereah Financial Group in Red Bank, N.J., which has supported multiple generations of clients since his father started the practice more than 40 years ago. Lereah took an early interest in the industry at a young age. “In seventh grade, I was in a stock market contest at school. During lunch every day, I would call my dad to check on the stock quotes. He knew I had a genuine interest in following in his footsteps,” Lereah said.

After gaining industry experience, Lereah eventually joined the practice and became the primary investment manager, fully taking over the business three years ago upon his father’s retirement. “My passion is to gauge the risk tolerance for a client and build a portfolio utilizing current investment themes and trends,” he said. “I often play a key role in my clients’ inner circle, often getting calls for consultation when big life decisions are being made.”

After an extensive search and due diligence process, he chose to move his business to LPL Financial. He stated, “I’m looking forward to all the great things that lie ahead with this new partnership with LPL. This is a place where I can see myself working for the rest of my career.”

Scott Posner, LPL executive vice president, Business Development, said, “We welcome Evan to LPL and look forward to a long-lasting partnership with Lereah Financial Group. We recognize that advisors are seeking greater efficiency and innovative resources to help differentiate their practices and build more value with their clients. We are focused entirely on our advisors’ needs, providing them with integrated capabilities and business solutions designed to make it easier for them to manage their businesses and stay focused on what they do best, which is helping their clients.”

