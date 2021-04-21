Zero Hash expands asset support in the DeFi and tokenized asset space

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zero Hash today announced the successful launch of a series new assets. Zero Hash now supports the custody and settlement of: Polkadot, Enjin, GMO Yen, GMO USD and Pax Gold.



This increased asset support further enhances Zero Hash’s settlement infrastructure that is now leveraged by some of the world’s largest broker dealers, neo-banks, payment processors and OTC desks. With these new token additions, Zero Hash now offers trading and custody support for a total of 25 crypto assets and over 20 fiat currencies.

Similar to how Banking-as-a-Services developed for traditional services, Zero Hash’s mission is to empower innovators by delivering immediate access to the financial system 2.0. This is achieved by effectively converting high fixed costs and multi-year lead times into variable costs, providing access to the digital assets with a couple of lines of code.

“We are pleased to expand our support of assets. These assets are now available to be supported (if the platform we power chooses) by some of the world’s largest brokerages such as tastyworks and neo-banks including MoneyLion,” said Edward Woodford, Zero Hash CEO. “In Q2, we plan to continue to expand our asset support by more than a dozen assets that are the most interesting and widely adopted in the NFT, DeFi and tokenized asset space.”

"Zero Hash powers some of the world’s biggest fintech companies. It is rapidly expanding its crypto custody and settlement infrastructure to more firms across North America,” said Dan Reecer, VP of Growth at Acala, the leading Polkadot DeFi platform. “Considering the network that Zero Hash has built, I am excited to see Polkadot (DOT) expanding its footprint and utilization with such a strong leader in settlements infrastructure.”

About Zero Hash

Zero Hash’s mission is to empower innovators by delivering access to the financial system 2.0. Zero Hash is a FinCen-registered Money Service Business as well as a regulated Money Transmitter that can operate in 51 US jurisdictions. Zero Hash also holds a virtual currency license from NYDFS.

In 2019, Zero Hash was voted Innovator of the Year by the Profit & Loss Readers Choice Awards.

Zero Hash Contact