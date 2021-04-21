PSYC Provides Update on Progress with PsycheDev Inc.

/EIN News/ -- ‘One-of-a-Kind’ Psychedelic Support App on Target for Q3 Launch

LAKE OSWEGO,OR, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTCPink: PSYC) (“Global” “PSYC” or the “Company”) the first publicly traded digital media company within the emerging sector of medicinal psychedelics, is pleased to provide an update regarding the partnership and investment it entered into in January with PsycheDev, Inc. (“PsycheDev), a Canadian-based digital mental health solutions startup.

Since the execution of a Joint Venture Partnership (the “JV”) with PsycheDev in January whereby PSYC acquired a 15% equity stake in the company, PsycheDev has made steady progress with the development of their one-of-a-kind app that will focus on optimizing user’s mental wellbeing and ability to enhance their personal psyche and achieve "peak performance" through interactive and guided sessions as well as a variety of practical and proven tools and exercises.

Of note, PsycheDev has added Kelli Foulkrod, MS, LPA, LPC, RYT, a highly-experienced and trained transpersonal psychotherapist and psychedelic integration therapist as a key advisor to its development team. Ms. Foulkrod is also a member of the PSYC Advisory Board. Additionally, PsycheDev has completed the first prototypes and wireframes of the user interface and graphic design associated with the app, and has identified a Montreal-based app development agency that will be responsible for the initial development of the app.

Justin Roy, Founder and CEO of PsycheDev, remains optimistic in the company’s ability to meet its established goal of a soft launch of the app by mid-to-late Q3 of this year.

"The whole team is working passionately right now to align every detail in the most effective way possible,” Said Justin Roy. “The pieces are coming together really well, and we are excited to keep moving forward with the planned launch. It's very inspiring to see that the solutions we are developing are no longer strictly ideas but more and more concrete every day. I think that all the efforts put into planning and preparation will show once we introduce the app later this year. I truly see it as a completely new approach to personal and professional development, inspired by the most promising ideas from research in plant medicine."

“We are quite encouraged with the ongoing progress Justin continues to make with the PsycheDev app,” Said Global Trac Solutions, Inc. CEO, David Flores. “Moving this app from concept to development is a huge undertaking, and I have a deep appreciation for the diligence and dedication he continues to demonstrate to ensure it is executed in the most effective manner possible. I also remain incredibly convinced of the value that the PsycheDev platform and app has the potential of delivering to a fairly large segment of our society once it is fully launched. From my perspective, popularity and interest in digital mental health tools designed to enhance and optimize mental performance and wellbeing is only growing larger across the globe and is coinciding with a more open approach to certain plant-based therapies. For this reason, among others, I believe the timing of PsycheDev’s app is about as opportunistic, in my opinion, as possible, and I look forward to PSYC playing an integral role in their eventual market launch.”

