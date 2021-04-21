Lékué Creates New Single-Serve Popcorn Maker

$10 Kitchen Gadget

/EIN News/ -- New Castle, DE, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snack fast and healthy with the new Mini Microwave Popcorn Maker from Lékué. This single-serve microwave popper makes 2 perfect cups of popcorn in minutes. The container collapses easily for compact storage, making it great for when you’re on the go. Plus, it replaces the use of one-time-only containers, so it’s a great sustainable option.

The Mini Microwave Popcorn Maker is so easy to use that kids can make popcorn themselves. To make popcorn, simply pour about 1.5 Tablespoons of kernels into the container, top with the lid and set the microwave for a couple of minutes or until the kernels are done popping. No oil is needed. When done popping, add flavoring to the popcorn and eat. This popcorn make is safe for kids as the container does not get hot and it is virtually mess free. The popper doubles as a serving bowl and can be used to melt butter or chocolate in the microwave.

This mini popper is a smaller version of the best-selling Lékué Microwave Popcorn Maker which was the first microwave silicone popcorn maker available on the market. Made from 100percent platinum silicone, this popper is dishwasher safe and is backed by a 10-year warranty. The new mini popper retails for $10 and a set of two mini popcorn makers is $18. The price and the size of this popper makes it a thoughtful teacher gift, hostess gift, new graduate gift or new home gift.

The popcorn maker is sized to make a single portion of popcorn. Sweet and savory popcorn recipes are available on the Lekue USA.com recipe page.

