Virtual Growing Up WILD Workshop Scheduled for Educators This May

Concord, NH – Early childhood educators interested in incorporating nature, wildlife, and science activities into their curriculum are invited to join the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department for a two-part professional development workshop this May. This Growing Up WILD: Exploring Nature with Young Children seminar is intended for instructors of children ages 3-7 and is designed to build on a child’s sense of wonder about nature, encouraging them to explore wildlife and the world around them.

The first segment of this training includes the completion of several self-paced online learning modules using Google Classroom. This virtual tutorial experience will be available for registered participants beginning on May 1.

The second part of this course is a live Zoom follow-up meeting that will take place at the end of May. Participants can choose from either May 26 (4:00 p.m.–4:45 p.m.) or May 27 (10:00 a.m.–10:45 a.m.) and will receive the link to their selected Zoom session in the Google Classroom.

Thanks to a generous donation from the Wildlife Heritage Foundation of NH, the cost for this workshop is only $10.00! Once registered and the Google Classroom is open, participants will receive instructions outlining how to submit their payment. Official registrants will also be mailed the Growing Up WILD: Exploring Nature with Young Children curriculum book.

The workshop is limited to 40 people. To register for this workshop, visit https://nh-events-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/4750.

Project WILD is an international conservation and environmental education program developed by the Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies that focuses on wildlife and habitat. To learn more visit www.fishwildlife.org/projectwild.