Virtual End-to-End Care in Workers’ Compensation to be Presented at RIMS

CorVel Session Looks at How the Pandemic Pushed Transformation of Care, Next Steps

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- David Lupinsky, Vice President of Digital Health and Innovation, CorVel, will be co-presenter of a session exploring the impact of AI and telehealth at RIMS LIVE 2021, the world’s most prestigious risk management and insurance virtual conference.

“Disruption: How Big Data, AI and Telehealth Are Transforming Claims Management,” led by Lupinsky and Stacey Caldwell, Corporate Claims Manager, BBSI, will chronicle the journey that is transforming care for injured workers, producing better outcomes at less cost and improving the patient’s experience. The educational session is scheduled for Monday, April 26 at 4:30PM EDT but will remain available to all attendees for 60 days after the conference.

Although telehealth was already in use for workers’ compensation, the pandemic pushed its evolution forward to quickly and permanently make virtual end-to-end care possible — and even preferable — for rapid, safe recovery.

“We started several years ago by connecting with the injured worker via telehealth so we could immediately determine the best course of care, saving time off work and getting the right level of care for the injury,” said Lupinsky. “Now, we can provide remote physician visits, home pharmacy delivery, in-home tele-rehab, instruction for DME equipment operation, and mental health therapy with the case manager, the medical team and the patient all connected digitally. Patients love this approach. They are more engaged, and we’ve found that it costs less and produces superior outcomes.”

Lupinsky will also address the use of digital monitoring in prevention, as well as applying artificial intelligence and machine learning to proactively identify potential or emerging problems for immediate intervention. Caldwell will present case studies showing the effectiveness of virtual end-to-end care.

To register, please click here.

For more information, contact Joy Scott at joy@scottpublicrelations.com, (818) 610-0270.

About CorVel

CorVel Corp. applies technology including artificial intelligence, machine learning and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. We partner with employers, third-party administrators, insurance companies and government agencies in managing worker’s compensation and health, auto and liability services. Our diverse suite of solutions combines our integrated technologies with a human touch. CorVel's customized services, delivered locally, are backed by a national team to support clients as well as their customers and patients.

About RIMS

RIMS, the risk management society®, is a global not-for-profit committed to advancing the practice of risk management throughout the world. We bring networking, professional development, certification, and education opportunities to our membership of 10,000 risk management professionals in over 60 countries. Founded in 1950, the Society represents more than 3,500 industrial, service, nonprofit, charitable, and government entities throughout the world. To access RIMS Risk Knowledge resource library and for additional information about the Society, visit www.RIMS.org.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

All statements included in this press release, other than statements or characterizations of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company, management’s beliefs, and certain assumptions made by the Company, and events beyond the Company’s control, all of which are subject to change. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Company’s network solution services and the Company’s continued investment in these and other innovative technologies, and statements relating to the Company’s strategic alliances within the healthcare market. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statement, including the risk that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, results of operations and financial condition is greater than our initial assessment.

The risks and uncertainties referred to above include but are not limited to factors described in this press release and the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2020 and the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2020. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason.