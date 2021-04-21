Universal Stainless Reports Improved First Quarter 2021 Results

Q1 2021 Sales rise 18.2% sequentially to $37.0 million; Premium alloy sales up 26.6% from Q4 2020

Q1 2021 Net Loss is $4.5 million, or $0.51 per diluted share; Net loss is $2.6 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, excluding $2.6 million (pre-tax) of fixed cost absorption charges

Q1 2021 Adjusted EBITDA is $2.1 million; EBITDA is a loss of $0.7 million

Quarter-end Backlog increases 21.0% to $58.0 million versus $48.0 million at end of Q4 2020

/EIN News/ -- BRIDGEVILLE, Pa., April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (Nasdaq: USAP) today reported net sales for the first quarter of 2021 of $37.0 million, an increase of 18.2% from $31.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, although 36.7% lower than $58.5 million in the first quarter of 2020.



Sales of premium alloys in the first quarter of 2021 were $7.6 million, or 20.4% of sales, an increase of 26.6% from $6.0 million, or 19.1% of sales, in the fourth quarter of 2020, and down slightly from $7.7 million, or 13.1% of sales, in the first quarter of 2020.

Chairman, President and CEO Dennis Oates commented: “We expected gradual improvement in activity levels in 2021, but our first quarter results point to even better momentum in end market demand, accompanied by a healthy pace of order entry and backlog growth for Universal.

“With the exception of General Industrial, all of our end markets reported double-digit sequential sales growth in the quarter. In total, our first quarter sales increased 18% sequentially including nearly 27% higher premium alloy sales, driven by strong aerospace demand especially for defense, and 36% higher tool steel sales for industrial and automotive applications.

“In the aerospace end market, we saw easing of destocking in the supply chain, coupled with accelerated rates of air travel. The prospects for recovery in the commercial aerospace market in 2021 remain intact.

“We have continued to align spending to current forecasted revenue and operating levels while we control working capital. Semi-fixed spending at our production facilities and general and administrative costs are down considerably year-over-year, thanks to our cost reduction efforts.

“A major strategic initiative for us in 2021 is capital investment in our premium alloy production assets, including adding a vacuum arc remelt furnace and an 18-ton crucible to expand our capabilities and reduce costs. These projects are on schedule for commissioning by the end of the year.”

Mr. Oates concluded: “Amid continuing recovery from the Covid pandemic, we have started 2021 on a positive footing. With the continued dedication of our team, the support of our customers and our commitment to providing critical products to our markets, we are focused on making further progress during the course of the year.”

Quarterly Results of Operations



The Company's gross margin for the first quarter of 2021 approached breakeven with a loss of $0.2 million, or (0.7%) of sales, compared with a loss of $5.1 million, or (16.2%) of sales, in the fourth quarter of 2020, and a gross margin of $4.9 million, or 8.4% of sales, in the first quarter of 2020. First quarter gross margin included $2.6 million of fixed cost absorption charges, down from the $3.8 million incurred in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $5.2 million, or 14.1% of sales, in the first quarter of 2021, compared with $4.2 million, or 13.4% of sales, in the fourth quarter of 2020, and $5.9 million, or 10.1% of sales, in the first quarter of 2020.

The net loss for the first quarter of 2021 was $4.5 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, compared with a net loss of $7.3 million, or $0.83 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2020, and a net loss of $1.4 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2020.

The Company’s EBITDA for the first quarter of 2021 was a loss of $0.7 million, compared with a loss of $3.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, and positive EBITDA of $4.0 million in the first quarter of 2020. First quarter 2021 adjusted EBITDA was $2.1 million.

Managed working capital was $112.3 million at March 31, 2021, compared with $114.1 million at December 31, 2020, and $152.7 million at the end of the first quarter of 2020. The Company lowered working capital in 2020 in response to low activity levels caused by the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on its end markets. Inventory was $111.6 million at the end of the 2021 first quarter, in line with $111.4 million at December 31, 2020, and down from $146.8 million at the end of the 2020 first quarter.

Backlog (before surcharges) increased 21.0% to $58.0 million at March 31, 2021, compared with $48.0 million at December 31, 2020. Backlog was $110.7 million at the end of the first quarter of 2020.

The Company’s total debt at March 31, 2021 was $51.6 million, compared with $50.2 million at December 31, 2020, and $76.3 million at March 31, 2020. Total debt at March 31, 2021 includes a $10.0 million term note, issued on April 15, 2020 under the Paycheck Protection Program. The Company has applied for full forgiveness of the PPP term note.

As previously announced, the Company amended and restated its five-year $120 million asset-based lending (ABL) facility with PNC Bank, National Association, to enhance its financial flexibility. The new agreement includes a revolving credit facility of $105 million and increases the term loan facility to $15 million. In conjunction with this amendment, the Company repaid its $15 million note obligation that was established in connection with the acquisition of the North Jackson, OH facility.

Capital expenditures for the first quarter of 2021 totaled $2.7 million, compared with $0.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, and $4.0 million in the first quarter of 2020. The Company expects to increase capital expenditures in 2021 to approximately $11.0 million to support its strategic growth initiatives.

About Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc., established in 1994 and headquartered in Bridgeville, PA, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steels, including stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel and certain other alloyed steels. The Company's products are used in a variety of industries, including aerospace, power generation, oil and gas, and heavy equipment manufacturing. More information is available at www.univstainless.com.

Forward-Looking Information Safe Harbor

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes discussions of financial measures that have not been determined in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). These measures include earnings (loss) before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and Adjusted EBITDA. We include these measurements to enhance the understanding of our operating performance. We believe that EBITDA, considered along with net earnings (loss), is a relevant indicator of trends relating to cash generating activity of our operations. Adjusted EBITDA excludes the effect of share-based compensation expense and noted special items such as impairments and costs or income related to special events such as periods of low activity or insurance claims. We believe that excluding these costs provides a consistent comparison of the cash generating activity of our operations. We believe that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful to investors as they facilitate a comparison of our operating performance to other companies who also use EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as supplemental operating measures. These non-GAAP financial measures supplement our GAAP disclosures and should not be considered an alternative to the GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures may not be entirely comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies due to potential differences among calculation methodologies. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measure prepared in accordance with GAAP is included in the tables that follow.

[TABLES FOLLOW]



UNIVERSAL STAINLESS & ALLOY PRODUCTS, INC.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Information)

(Unaudited)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Three months ended March 31, 2021 2020 Net sales 37,038 58,494 Cost of products sold 37,286 53,585 Gross margin (248 ) 4,909 Selling, general and administrative expenses 5,231 5,908 Operating loss (5,479 ) (999 ) Interest expense 494 896 Deferred financing amortization 56 56 Other expense (income), net 16 (17 ) Loss before income taxes (6,045 ) (1,934 ) Income taxes (1,516 ) (523 ) Net loss $ (4,529 ) $ (1,411 ) Net loss per common share - Basic $ (0.51 ) $ (0.16 ) Net loss per common share - Diluted $ (0.51 ) $ (0.16 ) Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding: Basic 8,888,815 8,801,337 Diluted 8,888,815 8,801,337





MARKET SEGMENT INFORMATION Three months ended March 31, Net Sales 2021 2020 Service centers $ 25,844 $ 42,884 Original equipment manufacturers 4,795 5,695 Rerollers 3,793 5,105 Forgers 2,212 3,900 Conversion services and other 394 910 Total net sales $ 37,038 $ 58,494 Tons shipped 7,048 10,120 MELT TYPE INFORMATION Three months ended March 31, Net Sales 2021 2020 Specialty alloys $ 29,091 $ 49,920 Premium alloys * 7,553 7,664 Conversion services and other sales 394 910 Total net sales $ 37,038 $ 58,494 END MARKET INFORMATION ** Three months ended March 31, Net Sales 2021 2020 Aerospace $ 22,227 $ 42,398 Power generation 1,199 2,217 Oil & gas 3,066 4,404 Heavy equipment 8,080 6,141 General industrial, conversion services and other 2,466 3,334 Total net sales $ 37,038 $ 58,494 * Premium alloys represent all vacuum induction melted (VIM) products. **The majority of our products are sold to service centers rather than the ultimate end market customers. The end market information in this press release is our estimate based upon our knowledge of our customers and the grade of material sold to them, which they will in-turn sell to the ultimate end market customer.





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS March 31, December 31, 2021 2020 Assets Cash $ 423 $ 164 Accounts receivable, net 20,669 18,101 Inventory, net 111,596 111,380 Other current assets 7,177 7,471 Total current assets 139,865 137,116 Property, plant and equipment, net 163,693 164,983 Other long-term assets 1,079 947 Total assets $ 304,637 $ 303,046 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Accounts payable $ 19,151 $ 12,632 Accrued employment costs 3,087 1,826 Current portion of long-term debt 1,893 16,713 Other current liabilities 840 2,722 Total current liabilities 24,971 33,893 Long-term debt, net 49,672 33,471 Deferred income taxes 4,214 5,725 Other long-term liabilities, net 4,305 4,277 Total liabilities 83,162 77,366 Stockholders’ equity 221,475 225,680 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 304,637 $ 303,046





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW Three months ended March 31, 2021 2020 Operating activities: Net loss $ (4,529 ) $ (1,411 ) Adjustments for non-cash items: Depreciation and amortization 4,834 5,025 Deferred income tax (1,518 ) (525 ) Share-based compensation expense 309 511 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (2,568 ) (1,019 ) Inventory, net (639 ) 12 Accounts payable 6,149 (9,161 ) Accrued employment costs 1,261 (687 ) Income taxes 7 7 Other (1,689 ) (524 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 1,617 (7,772 ) Investing activity: Capital expenditures (2,683 ) (4,042 ) Net cash used in investing activity (2,683 ) (4,042 ) Financing activities: Borrowings under revolving credit facility 29,541 49,232 Payments on revolving credit facility (20,820 ) (34,872 ) Proceeds from term loan facility 8,571 - Payments on term loan facility, finance leases, and notes (15,428 ) (2,483 ) Payments of financing costs (539 ) - Net cash provided by financing activities 1,325 11,877 Net increase in cash 259 63 Cash at beginning of period 164 170 Cash at end of period $ 423 $ 233





RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA Three months ended March 31, 2021 2020 Net loss $ (4,529 ) $ (1,411 ) Interest expense 494 896 Income taxes (1,516 ) (523 ) Depreciation and amortization 4,834 5,025 EBITDA (717 ) 3,987 Share-based compensation expense 309 511 Fixed cost absorption direct charge 2,557 - Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,149 $ 4,498



