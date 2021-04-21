Lumen and Forge Created Augmented Reality Dome for Jeep

An industry leader in immersive venues and augmented experiences created an augmented reality experience for one of the world's most recognized brands.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Lumen and Forge announced today that it created an augmented reality dome for Jeep.

"Lumen and Forge built an augmented reality dome that simulated riding off-road in a Jeep Wrangler Rubicon," a company spokesperson for Lumen and Forge said. "In collaboration with Inspira Marketing and the Astronaut's Guild, we built a custom 4D immersive theater from the ground up."

The company spokesperson explained that for two consecutive years, the team at Lumen and Forge brought the sensation of riding in Jeep Wrangler Rubicon to life.

"First, we built a 30′ geodesic projection dome to house our state-of-the-art projection technology," the spokesperson said before adding, "After setting up the projection rig, we filled the dome with 18 authentic motion-activated and heated leather seats. We then utilized scents, sounds, and sensations to complement the pristine 360 visuals. Continue reading below about this incredible 4D immersive theater and how we actualized Jeep's vision."

The company spokesperson revealed that the company created a custom solution that would seamlessly integrate all of the 4D immersive theater FX systems.

"We made sure to design our interior in such a way that our projection rig was hidden from the guests' view," the spokesperson stressed. "Visitors could then experience the technology without seeing it, making the simulation all the more entrancing."

The creation of the augmented reality dome for Jeep comes on the heels of the company creating the world's largest projection dome. 'The Dome, Miami,' at 225 by 175 feet, was the world's largest projection dome. Located in the heart of downtown Miami during last year's Superbowl, thousands of guests visited our immersive, pop-up nightclub.

"Our team handled everything from managing dome construction to creating custom bespoke 360 content," the spokesperson said. "For four nights, we had an absolute blast video mapping over 40,000 square feet of screen space. The show itself featured performances from world-renowned rappers such as Future, Cardi B, and Gucci Mane. Thanks to AG Entertainment Inc. for hiring us."

The company, which also provides full-spectrum projection solutions, offers a range of Geodesic Projection Domes and Inflatable Projection Domes in a multitude of sizes ranging from 10 to 300 feet in diameter.

Lumen and Forge services can be customized to cater to any project - big or small. Its immersive services make use of its multiplicity of 360 domes, media servers, custom interfaces, projection rigs, screens, cameras, and more so that the company can provide fully integrated options.

"Here at Lumen and Forge, we cover most everything to do with immersive venues and augmented experiences," the spokesperson stressed, before adding, "Although we are flexible, our specialty is 360 dome projection, which is at the forefront of the advent of VR/AR. Our cornucopia of domes features ultra-high-resolution spherical screens, live-playback systems, and portable and accessible components."

Lumen and Forge's goal is to inspire audiences and bring 360 theater into the future.

"We truly believe that immersive technology and innovation has the potential to revolutionize communication, education, and entertainment," the spokesperson said.

For more information, please visit https://lumenandforge.com/about/.

###

About Lumen and Forge

Based in Las Vegas, Lumen and Forge is a multi-disciplined company with expertise in immersive technology. From projection mapping to 360 domes to interactive installations, our experiences are unforgettable. At Lumen and Forge, we leverage leading-edge technologies to transport participants into awe-inspiring, extreme, and otherworldly encounters.

Contact Details:

3216 W Desert Inn Road

Las Vegas, NV 89102

United States