Red Canary Adds New Executives to Expand Global Operations

/EIN News/ -- John Turner and Rick Caccia Join from Google to Lead Sales and Marketing

DENVER, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Canary, a leading provider of SaaS-based security operations solutions, today announced the addition of two new executives to accelerate global go-to-market operations. Industry veterans John Turner and Rick Caccia, both most recently with Google Cloud, will lead sales and marketing as Chief Revenue Officer and Chief Marketing Officer, respectively. Both have extensive security industry experience and each has led their functions at companies during successful IPOs.

Most recently, Turner was head of sales for Google Cloud’s Security business unit, including both security products and security capabilities within the Google Cloud Platform. He previously spent seven years at Symantec, where he was vice president of the technology sales organization. Prior to Google, Turner served as the senior vice president of sales at TriNet, both up to and after TriNet’s IPO in 2014. During Turner’s tenure, Selling Power Magazine selected TriNet as one of the Top 100 Sales Organizations to Sell For.

Caccia was the head of marketing for Google Cloud’s Security business unit, covering product marketing and demand generation for security products and Google Cloud Platform security functionality. Prior to Google, he was CMO for Exabeam, a SIEM and User Behavior Analytics leader. Earlier, he was the vice president of product marketing at ArcSight, another SIEM market leader, from pre-IPO through its acquisition by HP in 2010.

“Following record growth in 2020 and our recent Series C fundraising of $81 million, Red Canary is expanding rapidly,” said Brian Beyer, CEO and co-founder. “JT and Rick will help us expand our global go-to-market capabilities as the company scales to the next level. We have previously worked with both as partners and are excited to welcome them as co-workers.”

“Throughout my career, I have looked for companies with strong winning cultures, great teamwork, and products that customers love, and Red Canary certainly fits that profile,” said Turner. “In addition, Rick and I have worked together previously to build effective teams. I look forward to helping Red Canary expand its winning sales culture globally.”

“Having worked in security analytics in some form for over a decade, I understand how hard the task is for customers,” said Caccia. “Red Canary stands out as a company that is truly focused on making life better for customers and being a security ally. I am excited to work with JT and the Red Canary team to help customers get better outcomes, around the globe.”

About Red Canary

Red Canary is the leading security ally enabling every organization to make its greatest impact without fear of cyber-attack. The company provides outcome-focused solutions for security operations teams, who rely on Red Canary to analyze and respond to endpoint telemetry, manage alerts across the network, and provide cloud environment runtime threat detection. With Red Canary, security teams can make a measurable improvement to security operations within minutes. To learn more, visit RedCanary.com.

Two photos accompanying this announcement are available at :



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c19b9d41-4046-4e0b-9324-66f434b1908a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9efc41b9-a795-48b2-ad8f-6e291d19a2ce

Media contact: Paula Brici Eskenzi PR +1 949 677-6527 paula@eskenzipr.com