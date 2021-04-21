Ambulatory IV Infusion Pumps Industry Trends Include Focus On Smart Device Development

Ambulatory IV Infusion Pumps Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

Companies in the ambulatory infusion market are increasingly focusing on developing smart infusion pumps. The use of wireless technology in health monitoring devices is increasing, which enhances the ease of usage, connectivity and data analysis. The integration of wireless technology allows the transfer of data from the device to a smartphone or a wireless device through Bluetooth or cellular connection for data processing and then to display the results, which can be used for further study and to check the health condition of the individual. Software platforms are being developed that allow patient monitoring and reduce human error. In June 2019, Ivenix, a US-based medical device company, received clearance for a new smart infusion pump that reduces human and software error with more streamlined technology.

In September 2019, Baxter International Inc., a global medical products company acquired Cheetah Medical for $190 million. Cheetah Medical is a US-based device company offering non-invasive cardiac output and hemodynamic monitoring devices including infusion pumps. This deal is expected to expand Baxter's product portfolio and strengthen the company's clinical outcomes with patient monitoring technology.

Other major players in the ambulatory IV infusion pumps market are B. Braun Holding GmbH & Co. KG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Smith Medical, Terumo Corporation, Fresenius Kabi, Medtronic, ICU MEDICAL, INC., IRadimed Corporation, and Mindray.

The global ambulatory IV infusion pumps market is expected to decline from $0.04 billion in 2020 to $0.04 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -2.1%. The slow decline in the market is mainly due to the companies decreasing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The ambulatory IV infusion pump market size is expected to reach $0.06 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.

The ambulatory intravenous infusion pump market covered in this report is segmented by type into disposable infusion pumps, chemotherapy infusion pump, by end-user into hospitals, home healthcare, others, and by application into chemotherapy/oncology, diabetes, gastroenterology, analgesia/pain management, pediatrics/neonatology, hematology, other applications.

