Westminster Barracks/ DUI #1

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B101528

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. R. Miller                             

STATION: VSP-Westminster                     

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 4-20-21/2330

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91 SB MM 6, Guilford

VIOLATION: DUI #1

 

ACCUSED: Ashley Arias                                                 

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Yonkers, NY

 

VICTIM: N/A

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 4-20-21 at approximately 2330 the Vermont State Police - Westminster stopped a vehicle on I-91 SB near mile marker 6 in Guilford for a marked lanes violation. Upon further investigation it was determined that the operator, Ashley Arias, of Yonkers, NY was operating under the influence of alcohol. She was arrested and transported to the Westminster State Police Barracks for processing. She was released on a citation to appear in Windham County Criminal Court on 5-11-21 at 1100.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 5-11-21/1100            

COURT: Windham

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Ryan Miller & K9 Rocky

Vermont State Police

B Troop – Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Putney, VT 05346

802-722-4600

Fax: 802-722-4690

 

 

