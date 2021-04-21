Westminster Barracks/ DUI #1
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B101528
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. R. Miller
STATION: VSP-Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 4-20-21/2330
INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91 SB MM 6, Guilford
VIOLATION: DUI #1
ACCUSED: Ashley Arias
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Yonkers, NY
VICTIM: N/A
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 4-20-21 at approximately 2330 the Vermont State Police - Westminster stopped a vehicle on I-91 SB near mile marker 6 in Guilford for a marked lanes violation. Upon further investigation it was determined that the operator, Ashley Arias, of Yonkers, NY was operating under the influence of alcohol. She was arrested and transported to the Westminster State Police Barracks for processing. She was released on a citation to appear in Windham County Criminal Court on 5-11-21 at 1100.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 5-11-21/1100
COURT: Windham
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Ryan Miller & K9 Rocky
Vermont State Police
B Troop – Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Rd
Putney, VT 05346
802-722-4600
Fax: 802-722-4690