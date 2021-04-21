Westminster Barracks/ DUI #1

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B101528

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. R. Miller

STATION: VSP-Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 4-20-21/2330

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91 SB MM 6, Guilford

VIOLATION: DUI #1

ACCUSED: Ashley Arias

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Yonkers, NY

VICTIM: N/A

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 4-20-21 at approximately 2330 the Vermont State Police - Westminster stopped a vehicle on I-91 SB near mile marker 6 in Guilford for a marked lanes violation. Upon further investigation it was determined that the operator, Ashley Arias, of Yonkers, NY was operating under the influence of alcohol. She was arrested and transported to the Westminster State Police Barracks for processing. She was released on a citation to appear in Windham County Criminal Court on 5-11-21 at 1100.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 5-11-21/1100

COURT: Windham

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.