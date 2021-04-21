Portwell Releases a Small and Compact Fanless Embedded System with 8th Generation Intel® Core™ Processor
WEBS-21G0 Is Rugged, Fan-less and Ideal for Digital Signage, Medical Equipment, IoT Edge, Communication and Industrial Automation and Control Applications
With its processing power, high expandability, and support for 4K display (4096x2304), Portwell’s WEBS-21G0 is indeed an ideal solution for high computing power and high 3D video/image applications.”FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Portwell Technology, Inc., a world-leading innovator for Industrial PC (IPC) and embedded computing solutions, and a Titanium member of Intel Partner Alliance (https://www.portwell.com), announces the release of the WEBS-21G0, a fanless embedded system featuring 8th Generation Intel Core processor product family with a low 15W thermal design power (TDP). Its rugged, compact design and high performance make the WEBS-21G0 a perfect solution for applications in industrial factory automation, automated test equipment, semiconductor equipment, robotic control, automatic unmanned vehicle, medical/healthcare equipment, digital signage, industrial IoT gateway, digital security surveillance, broadcasting systems, transportation applications and more.
— Maria Yang
The new rugged WEBS-21G0 is equipped with Portwell’s NANO-6051, a Nano-ITX embedded board based on the 8th Generation Intel Core processor product family. Processors available in this family combine low power consumption with high processing power and improved performance compared to previous generation processors. The WEBS-21G0 also features DDR4 2400MHz non-ECC SO-DIMM up to 32GB and storage interface 1 x M.2 Key M 2280 socket for SSD. For functionality extension, it provides 3 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 on rear I/O to ensure fast data transmission with low-power consumption; 1 x M.2 Key E 2230 socket for wireless module connectivity including Wi-Fi and Bluetooth which can make it an ideal solution for communication and IoT applications. Intel I210AT and Intel I219LM Ethernet Controllers provide dual Gigabit Ethernet LAN access via the two RJ-45 connectors. 1 x RS-232/422/485 is selectable by BIOS adjustment. The Intel Gen 9.5 graphic engine supports dual Mini DisplayPort (DP) on rear I/O with resolution up to 4096x2304. It provides a selection of multiple connections such as displays, graphic cards, cameras, storage and more on the same system.
Moreover, WEBS-21G0 offers audio port and DC 12V input on rear I/O, on-board TMP 2.0 for application security, and supports multiple operating systems including Microsoft® Windows® 10 IoT Enterprise, Ubuntu®, real-time Yocto Project® (YP) and Wind River®.
“Thanks to the 8th Generation Intel Core processors’ superior processing power of up to 4.1 GHz and advanced capabilities, Portwell’s NANO-6051 Nano-ITX board delivers greater performance than its predecessors,” says Maria Yang, Portwell’s product marketing engineer, “yet it is still packed within a compact 120mm x 120mm footprint and integrated into a small 150mm x 150mm x 63mm size to form a compact fanless embedded system that can fit specific design configurations with performance and low-power requirement, especially where space is at a premium.”
The WEBS-2000 embedded system series is built upon a “brick” concept design created by Portwell to simplify system customization. It implements an intelligent structure by building the system chassis using three simple elements: wall, pillar and cover. This innovative design of the WEBS system series enables flexible and easy customization. The Portwell WEBS-21G0 further benefits from the brick concept chassis with top cover/heat sink mechanism that facilitates efficient heat dissipation. The rugged and compact WEBS-21G0 supports a temperature range from 0ºC to 50ºC, while at the same time, its fan-less design ensures silent operation, reliability and low maintenance rate and costs.
“With its superior processing power, high expandability and support for 4K display (4096x2304), Portwell’s WEBS-21G0 is indeed an ideal solution for high computing power and high 3D video/image applications. Plus,” Yang adds, “Our customers also benefit from the peace of mind they get from the 10+ years long product life span support inherent with this Portwell product.”
Maria Yang
American Portwell Technology
+1 510-403-3375
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn