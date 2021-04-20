Get Your Stimulus Payment By Filing Your Taxes!

Even if you don’t normally file!

To help people get through the COVID-19 pandemic, the IRS has sent out three stimulus payments, but many people haven’t received all of the money they should have.

If you file your taxes this year, it will help you get all of money you and your family are owed.

Here’s why you should file for a stimulus payment as soon as possible:

You might not have gotten all of the money you and your family are owed.

If you don’t have earnings from work or you get disability benefits, you can get your full stimulus payments by filing taxes now.

If you did not qualify for a stimulus payment before, you might qualify for one now.

The rules about who can get stimulus payments keep changing. File taxes to see if you are owed money, and to make it easier to get money in the future.

You may be eligible for another payment.

If you have children living with you as of 2020, you might get another payment later in 2021. You can qualify for this money by filing your 2020 taxes.

File now! The deadline is May 17, 2021.

Get FREE help to file your taxes:

If you make less than $72,000 a year, you can file your taxes for free using the IRS free filer tool at tinyurl.com/IRSfreefiling.

Free tax help is available. Use this link to find a free tax site near you at tinyurl.com/IRStaxprep.

If you are aged 50 or over, use this AARP tool to find free tax help near you at tinyurl.com/AARP-free-tax-tool.

If you have a dispute with the IRS , apply for assistance from Kansas Legal Services' Low Income Taxpayer Clinic - Call 800-723-6953 or apply online at kansaslegalservices.org.