Idaho Milk Products Sponsors Agricultural Higher Education Project in India Promoting Dairy Proteins

JEROME, I.D., April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Idaho Milk Products is proud to sponsor an agricultural higher education project in India to promote dairy proteins. By reaching across the ocean to support this very important project, they continue to fulfill their mission to sustain the value of milk for generations.

This two-session event ‘Protein Supplementation in Dairy and Food Products: Opportunities and Challenges’ will teach food formulators and food companies in India the value of dairy proteins in helping people that struggle with getting the proper nutrition. It will also reinforce how high-quality dairy proteins are complete proteins and contain all nine essential amino acids in the right amounts to maintain a healthier diet and build a strong body from the inside out. For more information about how dairy proteins can help people attain the right amount of nutrition see The Strong Inside website at thestronginside.com.

In Session 1, Dr. Chenchaiah Marella, Vice President of Research and Product Development and Pratishtha Verma, Research and Development Scientist, both from Idaho Milk Products, will speak on the milk protein landscape, processing technologies and end products, functional properties and end-user benefits and protein supplementation products.

In Session 2, Kumar Tammineedi, Senior Research and Development Scientist at Idaho Milk Products will cover protein quality, changing Food and Drug Administration guidelines, the uniqueness of dairy proteins, ADPI’s Strong Inside messaging, ice creams, next-generation milk proteins and more.

Those interested in joining can click on the Zoom link to go directly to the meeting on April 23rd at 9:30 am IST/April 22 at 10:00 pm MST (USA) for Session 1 and May 7th at 9:30 am IST/ May 6th at 10:00 pm MST (USA) for Session 2 https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85870402170.

About Idaho Milk Products

Idaho Milk Products is a privately held, vertically integrated international milk processing leader, supplying Milk Protein Isolate (MPI), Milk Protein Concentrate (MPC), Milk Permeate, and Cream derivatives to customers around the globe. Owned by local Idaho dairy farmers, Idaho Milk Products has a dedicated consistent milk supply and delivers reliable, quality dairy ingredients. For more information, visit idahomilkproducts.com.

Annie Dovenmuehler Idaho Milk Products 208.644.2861 adovenmuehler@idahomilk.us