Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 913 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,249 in the last 365 days.

ABT HEARTENED BY VERDICT IN CHAUVIN TRIAL

Statement by President and CEO Kathleen Flanagan

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, Md., April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are heartened by today’s verdict finding Derek Chauvin guilty of murder in the death of George Floyd.

This was an opportunity to forcefully defend the value of Black lives; to show—not just say—they matter, and here, justice was served.  However, the trauma to Black and Brown communities at the hands of police continues unabated.

Abt Associates stands with Black and Brown people—and every person who feels marginalized—to make our commitment to racial justice and equity a reality for all.  This verdict means we have to work harder, and we will.   As we strive to become an antiracist organization, we’ve put equity at the center of our work going forward, committed to more diverse hiring, created relevant personal and professional development programs, and focused our charitable giving and pro bono efforts on organizations serving minority communities.   

We can, and we must, change the system in which Black Americans are three times more likely than white Americans to be killed by police.  The status quo cannot continue. 

 

###

About Abt Associates

Abt Associates is a global consulting and research firm that uses data and bold thinking to improve the quality of people’s lives. From combatting infectious disease and conducting rigorous program evaluations, to ensuring safe drinking water and promoting access to affordable housing—and more—we partner with clients and communities to tackle their most complex challenges. 

http://www.abtassociates.com


Mary Maguire
Abt Associates
mary_maguire@abtassoc.com

You just read:

ABT HEARTENED BY VERDICT IN CHAUVIN TRIAL

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.