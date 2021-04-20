Onex to Announce First-Quarter 2021 Results on May 14, 2021

/EIN News/ -- All amounts in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated



TORONTO, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onex Corporation (TSX: ONEX) will release its results for the first three months ended March 31, 2021 on May 14, 2021. A live broadcast of Onex’ webcast to discuss the results will begin at 11:00 a.m. ET on May 14, 2021.

Onex’ Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held virtually on May 13, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

A link to these webcasts and the on-line replays will be available at www.onex.com/events-and-presentations.

About Onex

Founded in 1984, Onex manages and invests capital on behalf of its shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients from around the world. Onex’ platforms include: Onex Partners, private equity funds focused on mid- to large-cap opportunities in North America and Western Europe; ONCAP, private equity funds focused on middle market and smaller opportunities in North America; Onex Credit, which manages primarily non-investment grade debt through tradeable, private and opportunistic credit strategies; and Gluskin Sheff’s wealth management services including its actively managed public equity and public credit funds. In total, as of December 31, 2020, Onex has approximately $44 billion of assets under management, of which approximately $6.8 billion is its own investing capital. With offices in Toronto, New York, New Jersey, Boston and London, Onex and its experienced management teams are collectively the largest investors across Onex’ platforms.

The Onex Partners and ONCAP businesses have assets of $40 billion, generate annual revenues of $22 billion and employ approximately 147,000 people worldwide. Onex shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the stock symbol ONEX. For more information on Onex, visit its website at www.onex.com. Onex’ security filings can also be accessed at www.sedar.com.

