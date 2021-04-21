Corner Bakery Highlights Teachers and Nurses with Special Offer and Catering Sweepstakes

Popular neighborhood bakery offers a free sweet to any teacher or nurse May 3-12 and will award Free Catering to ten teachers and nurses

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Corner Bakery believes teachers and nurses have always been heroes, and given the challenges brought by the pandemic, they want to show appreciation for the hard work and dedication of both professions.That’s why the popular neighborhood bakery is going above and beyond to recognize teachers and nurses for upcoming Appreciation Weeks. They are offering a free sweet with any purchase to guests with a valid teacher or nurse ID/badge May 3-12. Teachers and nurses are encouraged to stop by a Corner Bakery location to treat themselves to a free sweet of their choice, such as a freshly baked Monster Cookie, a light and tangy Lemon Baby Bundt, a rich Cream Cheese Brownie or a deliciously decadent Maple Pecan Bar. For offer details and participating locations, visit www.cornerbakery.com/free-sweets-nurses-teachers But that’s not all! Corner Bakery also launched a Highlight Your Hero nomination initiative, where five teachers and five nurses will be featured on the brand’s social media platforms and honored with Free Catering for 10 people during teacher and nurse Appreciation Weeks May 3-12. Do you have an extra special and deserving nurse or teacher in your life? Visit www.cornerbakery.com/highlight-your-hero to nominate them by sharing what makes them exceptional. Hurry! Nominations are accepted through Thursday, April 29.For those interested in treating teachers and nurses to hand-crafted Catering during upcoming appreciation events, Corner Bakery is offering free delivery on $50 catering orders from participating locations through 5/15. Order now at www.cornerbakery.com/catering and use code 616 at checkout.“After a challenging year filled with uncertainty and hardship, we are honored to give back to two of the groups who have been most affected by the pandemic,” said Donna Josephson, senior vice president and chief marketing officer of Corner Bakery. “We not only want to show our appreciation, but also recognize and honor some exceptional individuals in each profession. We believe that these are two groups that deserve to feel special so we’re doing our part to show Corner Bakery’s ongoing support and gratitude.”Guests and team members’ safety is top priority at Corner Bakery. All employees are required to wear a mask and gloves throughout their shift. Social distancing is enforced through markers on the floors, and where dine-in is allowed, seating is appropriately distanced. Many cafes have patio seating and/or offer curbside pickup, and all offer takeout, delivery and catering.*Nominations accepted through Thursday, April 29, 2021. Five Teacher Winners and Five Nurse Winners will be contacted Friday, April 30, 2021 to arrange free catering order of a Small Corner Classic or 10 Individual Items, which can be redeemed May 3-12.About Corner BakeryCorner Bakery is a fast-casual restaurant serving kitchen-crafted breakfast, lunch, dinner and catering to guests in 23 states and Washington, D.C. Its restaurants have been a neighborhood favorite since the brand was established in 1991. The original American Italian bakery cafe was founded on a philosophy of creating a warm and comfortable place for people to relax with friends, family and neighbors. The restaurant features artisan-inspired, seasonal menu options made with fresh ingredients, while delivering a premier bakery cafe experience in the heart of neighborhoods everywhere. Guest favorites include the crave-worthy Anaheim Scrambler for breakfast, the grilled-to-perfection Chicken Pomodori Panini for lunch, the kitchen-crafted Pesto Cavatappi pasta for dinner and a slice of rich, flavorful Cinnamon Creme Cake for a sweet treat. The catering menu includes freshly scrambled eggs and Berry & Almond Overnight Oats, baskets of assorted specialty sandwiches, hot signature pastas, homemade soups and shareables. In an effort to continue to feed groups safely and deliciously, several new individually packaged meals are available, and when possible, items in baskets are individually wrapped. Corner Bakery was recently recognized by TripAdvisor as a “Top U.S. Restaurant Chain” for 2019 and ranked one of Franchise Times’ “Top 200” brands in the franchise space. Corner Bakery restaurants have nearly 200 company-owned and franchised locations around the country. For more information, visit cornerbakery.com, or follow Corner Bakery on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.