New Christian Therapist On Demand App is Demystifying Mental Health in the Church

Dr. Virginia Johnson, a Once Teenage Single Mom, Earned her Doctorate and Turned to Tech to say, “You can have Jesus and a therapist, too.”

FRESNO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Christian Therapist On Demand is a faith-based online therapy platform for those individuals who seek to incorporate their faith and spirituality into their counseling experience. Available on Android and iOS app stores, the tech company’s mission is to remove barriers to the Gospel through therapy and counseling able to release Christian from the burdens of everyday challenges to managing a mental illness.“The Gospels show Jesus to be a sensitive and loving presence, concerned for the mental wellbeing of those in need,” said Dr. Virginia Johnson, Co-Founder & Chief Servant Officer for Christian Therapist On Demand Inc. “While it can be daunting, scary, and uncomfortable to confront the fact that you may be dealing with a mental health issue, and as a Christian, you can take comfort in knowing that you are not alone. Christian therapy is a powerful commitment to spiritual, mental, physical, and emotional wellbeing.”Dr. Johnson hopes to heal people with the Bible and God through technology. From her prior experience working in corporate health care leadership, and formal training as a licensed neuropsychologist, she saw a lack of access to mental health care clinicians, unbeknownst those who offered Christian counseling. “It was clear that people wanted quick access to mental health services and wanted to be able to incorporate their faith into their counseling experience,” said Johnson.Upon signing up, users may connect with licensed Christian therapists to clients who wish to incorporate their faith into their counseling experience. All sessions are secure, stigma-free, and affordable, taking place on the platform using any smart device. The company’s mission is to remove barriers to the Gospel through therapy and counseling.“As a Christian, there is no shame in seeking professional counseling. We are here to be the go-to mental health resource for the Christian community,” said Johnson.For more information about Christian Therapy On Demand, please visit www.christiantherapistod.com