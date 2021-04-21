Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,008 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,572 in the last 365 days.

Skystra Cloud, the premier web services platform for WordPress Hosting, acquires Tiffin Web Services

Skystra Cloud acquires Toronto-based Tiffin Web Services.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skystra Cloud, is a California based web services company specialized in WordPress hosting services and WooCommerce online business stores. Powered by the world’s premier cloud platform, Skystra customers have access to fast performing hosting for their online presence along with the tools to expand their online reach. Recognized as an industry leader in customer service and forward looking technologies, Skystra announces the acquisition of Toronto-based Tiffin web services.

Founded in 2011, Tiffin web services provided development and hosting services to many Canadian based small and medium sized businesses. Proudly Canadian, Tiffin offered personalized services to their thousands of customers.

By partnering with Skystra Cloud’s team, the newly acquired customer base now has access to one of the world’s leading cloud platforms and services for their online presence. Through the acquisition of Tiffin web services, Skystra strengthens its Canadian presence and reinforces its commitments to providing Canadians access to leading technologies in web services.

Skystra plans to expand its Canadian presence and team in the months ahead.

Media Relations
Skystra Cloud
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Skystra Cloud, the premier web services platform for WordPress Hosting, acquires Tiffin Web Services

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.