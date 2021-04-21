Skystra Cloud, the premier web services platform for WordPress Hosting, acquires Tiffin Web Services
Skystra Cloud acquires Toronto-based Tiffin Web Services.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skystra Cloud, is a California based web services company specialized in WordPress hosting services and WooCommerce online business stores. Powered by the world’s premier cloud platform, Skystra customers have access to fast performing hosting for their online presence along with the tools to expand their online reach. Recognized as an industry leader in customer service and forward looking technologies, Skystra announces the acquisition of Toronto-based Tiffin web services.
Founded in 2011, Tiffin web services provided development and hosting services to many Canadian based small and medium sized businesses. Proudly Canadian, Tiffin offered personalized services to their thousands of customers.
By partnering with Skystra Cloud’s team, the newly acquired customer base now has access to one of the world’s leading cloud platforms and services for their online presence. Through the acquisition of Tiffin web services, Skystra strengthens its Canadian presence and reinforces its commitments to providing Canadians access to leading technologies in web services.
Skystra plans to expand its Canadian presence and team in the months ahead.
