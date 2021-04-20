Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Statement from Governor Phil Scott

Montpelier, Vt. - Governor Phil Scott today issued the following statement:

“George Floyd’s death was a tragedy, and although today’s verdict brings some justice, there is still so much more work to achieve a truly just society.

“We cannot treat the racism that led to Mr. Floyd’s murder as if it is a single, uncomfortable and rare event. We must acknowledge that, over many generations, systemic racism was built into our social systems, our economic systems and everything in between.

“We’re not immune to it in Vermont and it will take our nation, and our state, years of committed work to achieve real and lasting equality for every American. Let’s use this moment to acknowledge the scope of the challenge and recommit to the work of building an equitable country. This is our obligations as citizens, as we pursue a more perfect union.”

