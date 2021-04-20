New opinions: April 20

Interest of J.O. 2021 ND 76 Docket No.: 20200194 Filing Date: 4/20/2021 Case Type: JUVENILE LAW Author: VandeWalle, Gerald W.

Highlight: The termination of a guardianship in one case does not create a factual presumption that a guardianship in a related case should be terminated.

Under N.D.C.C. § 27-20.1-16(3)(c), a petitioner must show by clear and convincing evidence that the circumstances that led to the guardianship no longer exist.

A juvenile court does not need to find exceptional circumstances to extend a guardianship.

Under N.D.C.C. § 27-20.1-17(1), a juvenile court does not need to use the words “good cause” to make a finding rising to the level of good cause.