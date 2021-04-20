18 Best New Casino Sites in the UK: 2021’s Newest Online Casinos

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leanbackplayer announces the release of the review “Best New Casinos Spring 2021”



The number of new online casino sites in the UK has taken the world by storm in recent years. Therefore, it is becoming more challenging for players to identify and choose the right new casino site for their needs.

We have compiled a detailed analysis of the top new UK online casino sites to help you make an informed decision. Read on to learn what makes a new casino site worth your time, and identify the best new online casino sites in the UK.

Best New Casinos 2021:

MaskedSinger Casino - New casino based off the popular TV Show Casino Lab - Casino with a mad scientist theme Casino Planet - Out of this world bonuses Playojo Bingo - Best new bingo site

Best New Casinos released in 2020

Top Casinos released 2016-2019

How We Chose the Best New Casino Sites

Innovation

New online casino sites need to be innovative to meet the ever-changing needs of online casino game enthusiasts. For instance, new sites should adopt HTML 5 technology since it provides better multimedia support when compared to HTML 4 technology that old casinos use. Our list, therefore, only features innovative brands that invest in improving their customer’s overall gaming experience.

Proper Licensing

Not every new online casino site is to be trusted. Those that make it to our list have proper licenses from UKGC and/or other relevant regulatory bodies, a sign of safety, security, and compliance.

Brand

Unlike popular gambling brands, new casino sites are fairly unknown to both veteran and new players in the gambling scene. We, therefore, checked their recent reputation to make sure they’re worthwhile.

Promotions

Instead of having bonuses that offer prizes meant to entice, the newest online casinos should have, at the very least, good bonuses and promotions, that have friendly T&Cs. We researched new uk casino sites, then only added the ones that have fair bonus conditions on our list.

Games

Most players expect the game sections and lobbies of brand new casino sites to feature an excellent assortment of great games that are up-to-date, but this doesn't usually happen. Some new casinos are outdone by older ones in the game department. That said, we researched the best new casinos that offer a great variety of games.

Top New Online Casino Sites of the Past 3 Years

1. The Sun Vegas - Best Online Casino Games Variety

A large number of slot titles

Good welcome bonus

Launched in 2019

Fascinating 3D roulette games

RTP summary not published



Sun Vegas is one of the popular casino destinations owned and managed by Vegas Partner Lounge Casinos - an established brand in the UK online gambling scene offers. This is where you go when you want to enjoy endless fun on some of the best UK Casino games.

Players will find a gallant roulette table, an outstanding selection of slot games, a well-designed mobile app, and reliable customer service on the UKGC and Alderney Gambling Commission licensed site. The 3D roulette experience is truly enchanting, and it brings a much-needed change to the gaming experience.

The site’s signup procedure is also very simple, and so is navigating and finding games on the site. Sun Vegas can improve its welcome offers by lowering the 50x wagering requirement.

Friendly bonus conditions will incentivize players to explore the casino’s game offerings.

2. Genesis Casino - Best User Experience

Launched in 2018

Secure payment options available

Exclusive UK players VIP Perks

Diversified game portfolio

Does not accept players from restricted countries



Genesis Casino has its headquarters in Malta, and its parent company is Genesis Global Limited - the successful brand behind Spinit, Funbet, and Sloty casinos. The game selection on this site is based on the casino’s motto - ‘quality over quantity.’ Therefore, you’ll find few, but high functioning and cutting edge games in the lobby.

Nevertheless, every gamer is catered for at the site. The gaming lobby still features a commendable number of slots, live dealer games, or scratch cards.

The X factor of Genesis Casino lies in its simplified and intuitive user interface. It is bound to enhance your playing experience as a whole. Genesis Casino also supports various secure and reliable payment methods such as Skrill, Visa, and PayPal, for the best overall user-experience.

3. Casoola Casino - Best Customer Service Casino

Launched in 2020

Good bonus rates and campaigns

Modern and improved website

Secure gambling guaranteed

No mobile app present



Casoola Casino, a member of the Genesis Casino family - a successful brand that has been in operation since 2014. The platform combines innovation with a high sense of security, and is regulated by both UKGC and MGA.

The 2020 established casino features a futuristic theme and an easy-to-navigate interface. Believe it or not, the site’s excellent theme and interface were built by AI robots.

Players can enjoy the site’s games from the web browsers of Android and iOS running mobile devices. However, Casoola can improve its popularity in the online gaming scene by offering a mobile application that players can use to enjoy their favorite games on the go

4. CasinoLab - Best Casino for Winning

Launched in 2021

Combines a casino and a sportsbook

High-stakes playing available

Live casino selection

No phone support



CasinoLab is licensed under UKGC, and was launched in 2021. Its sister site Genesis, has been in business since 2018. This makes the casino site an experienced player in the iGaming field, giving it a sense of trustworthiness, experience, and reliability.

CasinoLab supports Microgaming and Evolution Gaming, among the best software providers in the iGaming industry. Therefore, you expect the best in terms of graphics, game animations, and user-experience.

Your gaming experience at CasinoLab is the platform’s number one priority, and this is the reason why the site is responsive and it’s easy to reach customer service team.

5. Kassu Casino - Best Online Casino for Table Games

Launched in 2019

Huge welcome bonus

Wide variety of games

Features latest online live casino games

Lacks 24/7 support



Kassu is a small casino if you consider the revenue department. Size aside, the 2019 established platform features excellent slot titles, table games, and live dealer games, which don’t come as a surprise since the site is part of the renowned Genesis Global Limited brand.

The casino’s VIP section is also gaining an appreciation for its exclusivity. You can claim an exclusive casino bonus by being a VIP on the site.

Being a small and fairly new casino, there are quite a few issues that Kassu can improve on. First, there's no provision for transactions through cryptocurrency, which hampers the overall gaming experience for players who wish to enjoy a degree of anonymity while gambling in the latest online casinos.

Secondly, players don’t have access to 24/7 customer support, but the site makes up for this with its phone support that allows players to call in and have their queries answered.

6. PlayOjo

No max bonus requirements

1000+ game titles

UKGC and MGA licensed

Intuitive and user-friendly interface

Launched in 2017 and Secured by SSL



7. Bacana Play

MGA licensing

Diversified game selection

Features an excellent assortment of slots

Launched in 2019

8. Jackpot Village

Launched in 2019

Great for slots and other games

UKGC certified



9. Dream Vegas

Convenient and user-friendly site

UKGC licensed

Launched in 2018



10. Casino Gods

Over 1500 games

MGA and UKGC licensed

A huge choice of welcome bonuses

24×7 live support

Launched in 2020



11. Pelaa

Unique site design

Excellent banking flexibility

Licensed by the Swedish Gambling Authority, MGA, and UKGC

Launched in 2018

12. Casino Joy

Well dedicated account manager

MGA and UKGC licensed

Excellent and attractive theme

Lucrative welcome package

Launched in 2018



13. 21.co.uk

Live dealer table games

Live game television show

Availability of mobile apps

UKGC licensed

Launched in 2020



14. Lucky Nicki

Huge welcome bonus

Cash-out within 24 hours

24/7 live support

Launched in 2017

Why Play at a New Casino Site?

Since newer casinos are just starting out, they tend to offer large promotions and similar perks to win over players when compared to most established casinos. Players can, therefore, claim great bonus offers on new casinos. They also come packed with innovative features that cater to the modern gambler.

On the other hand, it is important to note that the biggest disadvantage of playing on these platforms is that they might not survive in the long run, due to the online gambling space's competitive nature.

How Can I Know Which Casinos To Trust?

If an online gaming site is regularly audited by government authorities or the relevant gambling oversight bodies, it brings with itself a sense of legitimacy. Trustworthy new casinos undergo audits from 3rd-party bodies that check and verify that the site’s gambling process is transparent and fair.

Since fairness is important in the online gaming scene, you should always go for a casino site that is regulated and subjected to regular 3rd party audits.

Another way is by the age-old concept of word of mouth. A good reputation, which you’ll learn from previous customer reviews, is intrinsic to building the trustworthiness of the site.

Independent testing is also usually done for game fairness and random number generation (RNG). Therefore, independently tested new UK casinos are legit and can be trusted.

New Online Casinos and Their Payout Rates

Simply put, a casino’s payout rate is a statistic designed to show players how much they are likely to win or the amount the player might lose while playing in a casino.

The best UK-based casinos have favorable payout rates that average between 94% to 98%. We recommend playing on sites that have an average payout of 96% or above if you want to walk away with lucrative cash prizes regularly.

Payment Methods of the New Online Casino Sites

Several new online casinos support cryptocurrency payments. You can fund your online games using metbitcoin, bitcoin cash, ether, and dogecoin. Players at new UK casinos can also bank via e-wallets like PayPal, Google Pay, Amazon Pay, etc.

Most new casinos also support online banking. Therefore, players can securely link bank accounts to their casino accounts.

High rollers will enjoy online banking availability in new casinos. This is because the payment method has high limits, is secure, and available from numerous jurisdictions.

Many newer casinos are PCI compliant; hence, they pride themselves on being secure gaming hubs when it comes to online transactions. These sites also have super-simplified instructions, which players can use to set up their payment methods.

New Online Casino Sites and Their Bonuses

When it comes to casino bonuses, there’s never a one-size-fits-all approach. Different online casinos have different bonuses.

The bonuses associated with new casino sites are usually lucrative enough to draw in players and build a subsequent audience base. And for this reason, most of them come with fair terms.

New Casino Sites and Their Wagering Requirements

Most, if not all, new casinos have friendly bonus conditions. Some prominent new casinos in the UK with relaxed wagering requirements are PlayOjo , Genesis Casino , and Kassu .

The industry average when it comes to wagering requirements is 35 times. Most new casino sites have adopted the same, or even better. This makes it easy for players to play and cash out easily.

Are New Online Casinos Available on Phone?

New casino sites understand that playing leading titles on the go takes the gaming experience a notch higher with added convenience, speed, and fluidity. Therefore, most of these platforms use HTML 5 technology to make their sites available on instant play.

You can enjoy different slots, table games, or bingo on your preferred new UK casino from the browser of your smartphone or tablet. Some platforms have dedicated Android and iOS apps that players can use to enjoy an immersive gaming experience while on the move.

How Difficult Is It to Set Up a New Casino in the UK?

Setting up shop in the UK and its territories has its share of difficulties due to increased government scrutiny and new gambling policies.

Numerous legal requirements have to be met before you can set up a new casino in the UK. Every online casino must also be registered and licensed by the United Kingdom Gambling Commission (UKGC) to operate in the UK.

With that said, as long as you’ve met and complied with all the regulation policies, it shouldn’t be so hard to get your new online casino up and running. After all, all these regulatory standards are set to protect all the stakeholders involved- the casino owners, the government, and the general public.

Best New Online Casinos in UK: Final Takeaway

Besides giving players the chance to enjoy modernized gameplay, most new online casinos also tend to have lucrative promotions and bonus perks.

Before you settle for any new casino site, make sure it is properly licensed and has your preferred games. It should also have a solid reputation and keep up with the modern gaming trends. Don’t forget to check the bonus terms for friendliness.

Feel free to confidently sample or play at any of the above tested and recommended new casino sites in UK. This includes new UK online casinos like Genesis Casino , Sun Vegas Casino , and Casoola Casino .

It would help to verify that the sites on our list meet your specific gaming needs before making either of them your preferred gambling destination.

Play safe and have fun!

