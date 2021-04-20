Toromont to Announce First Quarter 2021 Results on May 4, 2021 and Hold Annual & Special Meeting Of Shareholders on May 5, 2021

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSX:TIH) will release its first quarter 2021 results after markets close on May 4, 2021.



Analysts, members of the media and other interested parties are invited to participate in a teleconference and audio webcast to discuss the financial results and operating highlights. The conference will begin with a brief address by Scott J. Medhurst, President and Chief Executive Officer and Michael S. McMillan, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Toromont Industries Ltd., followed by a question and answer period for investment analysts.

May 5, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern) Live audio at www.toromont.com

To participate, call 1-800-898-3989 or 416-406-0743 (Toronto area) – participant passcode: 5325808#

Digital Replay until May 12, 2021

Call 1-800-408-3053 or 905-694-9451 (Toronto area) and enter passcode 5909618#

As previously announced, Toromont’s annual and special meeting of shareholders will be held May 5, 2021 at 10:00 am EDT. Due to the continuing global public health concerns regarding COVID-19, and to mitigate the risks to our shareholders, employees and other stakeholders and to ensure all shareholders have an equal opportunity to participate at the meeting regardless of their location, Toromont will once again be holding its shareholders meeting in a virtual-only format, via live audio webcast. You will not be able to attend the meeting physically. Shareholders are asked to refer to their meeting materials in order to learn how register and participate.

Shareholders can participate virtually by one of two means: (1) listening via live audio webcast link online at www.toromont.com or (2) attending the meeting virtually by going to https://web.lumiagm.com/485895139 (password "toromont2021").

Interested parties will be required to register for the session and are therefore asked to connect to the webcast approximately 15 minutes before the start time. Questions may be submitted during the live webcast.

Toromont Industries Ltd. operates through two business segments: The Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group includes one of the larger Caterpillar dealerships by revenue and geographic territory - spanning the Canadian provinces of Newfoundland & Labrador, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Québec, Ontario and Manitoba in addition to most of the territory of Nunavut. In addition, the Group includes industry leading rental operations, a complementary material handling business and an agricultural equipment business. CIMCO is a market leader in the design, engineering, fabrication and installation of industrial and recreational refrigeration systems. Both segments offer comprehensive product support capabilities.

