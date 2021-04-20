Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Preferred Bank Reports Quarterly Earnings

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Preferred Bank (NASDAQ: PFBC), one of the larger independent California banks, today reported results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Preferred Bank (“the Bank”) reported net income of $21.2 million or $1.42 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2021. This is up from net income of $20.9 million or $1.40 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2020 and easily tops recorded net income of $16.2 million or $1.08 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2020. The primary reasons for the increase compared to the prior year is a $3.9 million decrease in the provision for credit losses this quarter, an increase in net interest income of $3.6 million, partially offset by a decrease in noninterest income of $325,000 as well as an increase in non-interest expense of $468,000. When compared to the prior quarter, the provision for credit losses decreased by $2.8 million but that was partially offset by a decrease in net interest income as well as an increase in noninterest expense.

First Quarter 2021 Highlights:

  • Net income of $21.2 million, or $1.42 per diluted share
  • Linked quarter loan growth (non - PPP) of 2.6%
  • Linked quarter deposit growth of 6.3%
  • NIM held fairly steady at 3.61%
  • Return on average assets (“ROA”) of 1.65%
  • Return on beginning equity (“ROE”) of 16.36%

Li Yu, Chairman and CEO, commented, “We are pleased to report another record quarter of earnings for our Bank. For the first quarter of 2021, our net income was $21.2 million or $1.42 per share.

“The quarter features significant growth in total assets of 5.9%, resulting from deposit growth of $280 million or 6.30% from year-end totals. This outsized growth in deposits increased the Bank’s excess cash on hand but moderately compressed capital ratios, ROA, net interest income and net interest margin. It does, however, provide the Bank with more opportunities to grow.

“First quarter loan growth was $104 million excluding PPP or 2.6% from year end. We can’t help but take note of how our customers have become more optimistic about the nation’s economy and thus are increasing their business or expansion activities. Likewise, we are also planning for increased efforts to serve our customers. During the quarter, we opened a loan production office in Houston, Texas and will continue to look for opportunities in new markets. In California, we have also added several relationship officers.

“You may recall that beginning in the fourth quarter of 2020, we started discussing potential inflation and its potential impact on the yield curve. We are convinced, going forward that interest rates overall will be trending upward. Therefore, we have been preparing and will continue to work to generate more asset sensitivity in our balance sheet.

“At March 31, 2021, credit metrics are stable. Total loans on payment deferral from COVID is down to $25.8 million. Operation expenses were elevated this quarter but for very specific reasons. We are now preparing ourselves for post-pandemic normalized operations to begin in the summer.”

Results of Operations

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin. Net interest income before provision for credit losses was $45.3 million for the first quarter of 2021. This was down slightly from the $46.1 million recorded in the fourth quarter of 2020 but was well ahead of the $41.8 million recorded in the first quarter of 2020. The decrease from last quarter was due primarily to two items that increased fourth quarter 2020 loan interest. One was a non-recurring fee collected in the Main Street Lending Program and the second was interest we had collected on a purchased credit deteriorated loan. These two items added $972,000 to fourth quarter loan interest. The increase over first quarter of 2020 was due to a substantial decrease in interest expense ($7.1 million) partially offset by a decrease in interest income of $3.5 million. The Bank’s taxable equivalent net interest margin was 3.61% for the first quarter of 2021, down slightly from the 3.66% achieved in the fourth quarter of 2020 and a 9 basis point decrease from the 3.70% posted in the first quarter of 2020.

Noninterest Income. For the first quarter of 2021, noninterest income was $1,347,000 compared with $1,672,000 for the same quarter last year and compared to $1,356,000 for the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease compared to last year was due to loss on sales of loans of $379,000 this quarter. Although total noninterest income was relatively flat compared to last quarter, there were variances; letter of credit (“LC”) fee income was down by $197,000 this quarter and last quarter the Bank recorded a $663,000 loss on sale of investment securities.

Noninterest Expense. Total noninterest expense was $15.7 million for the first quarter of 2021. This is up compared to the $15.2 million recorded in the same quarter last year and is also up from the $14.2 million posted in the fourth quarter of 2020. Salaries and benefits expense totaled $11.1 million for the first quarter of 2021, an increase of $221,000 from the first quarter of 2020 and an increase of $1.7 million from the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase over the prior quarter was due mainly to higher incentive compensation expense and the increase over the prior year was due to increased payroll tax expense, increased vacation accrual and lowered capitalized loan origination costs versus the fourth quarter of 2020. Occupancy expense totaled $1.4 million for the quarter which was relatively flat compared to both comparable periods. Business development and promotion expense was $73,000 for the quarter, a decrease from both comparable periods. The decrease from the fourth quarter of 2020 was due to the fact that our annual donations typically are paid out in the fourth quarter each year. The decrease from the first quarter of last year was due primarily to fewer opportunities to engage in person with clients for events such as lunches and entertainment. Professional services expense was $981,000 for the first quarter of 2021, a slight decrease from the $1.0 million posted in the same period last year and a $103,000 decrease from the previous quarter. The decrease from the fourth quarter of 2020 was due to lower legal fees. Other expenses were $1.6 million for the first quarter of 2021, an increase of $405,000 over the same period last year and essentially flat compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase over the prior year was due to FDIC insurance premiums which were significantly lower in the first quarter of 2020. For the quarter ended March 31, 2021, the Bank’s efficiency ratio was 33.5%, a small increase from the two comparable periods.

Income Taxes. The Bank recorded a provision for income taxes of $8.4 million for the first quarter of 2021. This represents an effective tax rate (“ETR”) of 28.5% and a slight increase from the ETR of 28.1% for the prior quarter but a decrease from the ETR of 29.7% in the same period last year. The Bank’s ETR will fluctuate slightly from quarter to quarter within a fairly small range due to the timing of taxable events throughout the year.

Balance Sheet Summary

Total gross loans at March 31, 2021 were $4.16 billion, an increase of $128.8 million or 3.2% over the total of $4.04 billion as of December 31, 2020. Total deposits increased to $4.72 billion, an increase of $280.0 million or 6.3% over the $4.44 billion as of December 31, 2020. Total assets ended the quarter at $5.45 billion, an increase of $304.4 million or 5.9% over the total of $5.14 billion as of December 31, 2020.

Asset Quality

As of March 31, 2021, nonaccrual loans totaled $22.0 million, up slightly from the $20.5 million reported as of December 31, 2020. A $2.3 million CRE loan on nonaccrual status was paid off, however a C&I loan of $3.8 million, related to the C&I loan already on nonaccrual status, was placed on nonaccrual status. Total net charge-offs (recoveries) for the first quarter of 2021 were ($57,000) compared to $0 in the first quarter of 2020 and compared $2.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

At March 31, 2021, total dollar amount of loans that were in COVID-19 deferral status were equal to 0.6% of the Bank’s loan portfolio. Of the total modifications at present, approximately 62% are for the deferral of principal only and 38% are for principal and interest deferral.

Allowance for Credit Losses

The provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2021 was $1.4 million compared to $5.3 million for the same period last year and to $4.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. In the first quarter of 2020, the Bank implemented the current expected credit losses (“CECL”) methodology under Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") 326, in which the allowance for credit losses now reflects expected credit losses over the life of loans and held-to-maturity debt securities, and incorporates macroeconomic forecasts as well as historical loss rates. Between the adoption of CECL in the first quarter of last year, and the heightened provisions for credit losses in 2020, the Bank’s allowance coverage ratio has increased to 1.59% of total non-PPP loans as of March 31, 2021 from a total coverage level of 0.94% as of December 31, 2019.

Capitalization
As of March 31, 2021, the Bank’s leverage ratio was 10.26% the common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 11.34% and the total capital ratio was 14.73%. As of December 31, 2020, the Bank’s leverage ratio was 10.08%, the common equity tier 1 ratio was 11.21% and the total risk based capital ratio was 14.64%.

Conference Call and Webcast
A conference call with simultaneous webcast to discuss Preferred Bank’s first quarter 2021 financial results will be held tomorrow, April 21, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern / 11:00 a.m. Pacific. Interested participants and investors may access the conference call by dialing 844-826-3037 (domestic) or 412-317-5182 (international) and referencing “Preferred Bank.” There will also be a live webcast of the call available at the Investor Relations section of Preferred Bank's website at www.preferredbank.com. Web participants are encouraged to go to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

Preferred Bank's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Li Yu, President and Chief Operating Officer Wellington Chen, Chief Financial Officer Edward J. Czajka, Chief Credit Officer Nick Pi and Deputy Chief Operating Officer Johnny Hsu will be present to discuss Preferred Bank's financial results, business highlights and outlook. After the live webcast, a replay will remain available in the Investor Relations section of Preferred Bank's website. A replay of the call will also be available at 877-344-7529 (domestic) or 412-317-0088 (international) through May 5, 2021; the passcode is 10155105.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank is one of the larger independent commercial banks headquartered in California. The Bank is chartered by the State of California, and its deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or FDIC, to the maximum extent permitted by law. The Bank conducts its banking business from its main office in Los Angeles, California, and through eleven full-service branch banking offices in California (Alhambra, Century City, City of Industry, Torrance, Arcadia, Irvine, Diamond Bar, Pico Rivera, Tarzana and San Francisco (2)) and one branch in Flushing, New York. Preferred Bank offers a broad range of deposit and loan products and services to both commercial and consumer customers. The Bank provides personalized deposit services as well as real estate finance, commercial loans and trade finance to small and mid-sized businesses, entrepreneurs, real estate developers, professionals and high net worth individuals. Although originally founded as a Chinese-American Bank, Preferred Bank now derives most of its customers from the diversified mainstream market but does continue to benefit from the significant migration to California of ethnic Chinese from China and other areas of East Asia.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Bank’s future financial and operating results, the Bank's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Bank’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: changes in economic conditions; changes in the California real estate market; the loss of senior management and other employees; natural disasters or recurring energy shortage; changes in interest rates; competition from other financial services companies; ineffective underwriting practices; inadequate allowance for loan and lease losses to cover actual losses; risks inherent in construction lending; adverse economic conditions in Asia; downturn in international trade; inability to attract deposits; inability to raise additional capital when needed or on favorable terms; inability to manage growth; inadequate communications, information, operating and financial control systems, technology from fourth party service providers; the U.S. government’s monetary policies; government regulation; environmental liability with respect to properties to which the bank takes title; and the threat of terrorism. Additional factors that could cause the Bank's results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the Bank’s 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation which can be found on Preferred Bank’s website. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of the press release, and the Bank assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. For additional information about Preferred Bank, please visit the Bank’s website at www.preferredbank.com.


PREFERRED BANK
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for net income per share and shares)
                     
                     
          For the Quarter Ended
          March 31,   December 31,   March 31,  
            2021       2020       2020    
Interest income:              
  Loans, including fees   $ 49,859     $ 51,299     $ 51,564    
  Investment securities     2,277       2,320       3,979    
  Fed funds sold     24       30       124    
    Total interest income     52,160       53,649       55,667    
                     
Interest expense:              
  Interest-bearing demand     1,437       1,499       3,368    
  Savings     19       21       14    
  Time certificates     3,827       4,534       8,962    
  Subordinated debit     1,531       1,532       1,531    
    Total interest expense     6,814       7,586       13,876    
    Net interest income     45,346       46,063       41,791    
Provision for credit losses     1,400       4,200       5,300    
    Net interest income after provision for              
      credit losses     43,946       41,863       36,491    
                     
Noninterest income:              
  Fees & service charges on deposit accounts     426       456       405    
  Letters of credit fee income     808       1,004       848    
  BOLI income     96       96       94    
  Net gain (loss) on called and sale of investment securities     -       (663 )     -    
  Net gain (loss) on sale of loans     (379 )     -       -    
  Other income     396       463       325    
    Total noninterest income     1,347       1,356       1,672    
                     
Noninterest expense:              
  Salary and employee benefits     11,123       9,440       10,902    
  Net occupancy expense     1,401       1,378       1,396    
  Business development and promotion expense     73       204       151    
  Professional services     981       1,084       1,014    
  Office supplies and equipment expense     438       454       489    
  Other real estate owned expense     -       -       1    
  Other       1,636       1,617       1,231    
    Total noninterest expense     15,652       14,177       15,184    
    Income before provision for income taxes     29,641       29,042       22,979    
Income tax expense     8,447       8,162       6,825    
    Net income   $ 21,194     $ 20,880     $ 16,154    
                     
Dividend and earnings allocated to participating securities     (3 )     (42 )     (51 )  
Net income available to common shareholders   $ 21,191     $ 20,838     $ 16,103    
                     
Income per share available to common shareholders              
    Basic   $ 1.42     $ 1.40     $ 1.08    
    Diluted   $ 1.42     $ 1.40     $ 1.08    
                     
Weighted-average common shares outstanding              
    Basic     14,950,019       14,895,925       14,870,715    
    Diluted     14,950,019       14,895,925       14,870,715    
                     
Cash dividends per common share   $ 0.38     $ 0.30     $ 0.30    
                     



PREFERRED BANK  
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition  
(unaudited)  
(in thousands)  
                 
                 
        March 31,   December 31,    
         2021     2020     
        (Unaudited)   (Audited)    
Assets          
Cash and due from banks $ 921,626     $ 739,465      
Fed funds sold   21,500       20,000      
  Cash and cash equivalents   943,126       759,465      
                 
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost   6,039       6,568      
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value   228,635       239,682      
Loans   4,164,241       4,035,394      
  Less allowance for credit losses   (64,883 )     (63,426 )    
  Less amortized deferred loan fees, net   (4,872 )     (4,574 )    
  Loans, net   4,094,486       3,967,394      
                 
Customers' liability on acceptances   9,670       3,596      
Bank furniture and fixtures, net   11,571       11,825      
Bank-owned life insurance   9,893       9,828      
Accrued interest receivable   23,095       23,692      
Investment in affordable housing partnerships   59,824       62,521      
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost   15,000       15,000      
Deferred tax assets   25,573       24,466      
Operating lease right-of-use assets   17,141       16,106      
Other assets   3,951       3,498      
  Total assets $ 5,448,004     $ 5,143,641      
                 
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity          
Deposits:          
  Non-interest bearing demand deposits $ 1,026,260     $ 938,911      
  Interest-bearing deposits:   1,751,951       1,700,818      
    Savings   37,551       34,702      
    Time certificates of $250,000 or more   927,043       912,546      
    Other time certificates   979,694       855,503      
    Total deposits   4,722,499       4,442,480      
                 
Acceptances outstanding   9,670       3,596      
Subordinated debt issuance, net   99,365       99,334      
Commitments to fund investment in affordable housing partnerships   27,918       30,715      
Operating lease liabilities   19,331       18,682      
Accrued interest payable   2,619       1,245      
Other liabilities   27,333       22,142      
  Total liabilities   4,908,735       4,618,194      
                 
Shareholders' equity   539,269       525,447      
  Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,448,004     $ 5,143,641      
                 
Book value per common share $ 36.07     $ 31.47      
Number of common shares outstanding   14,951,838       14,931,861      



PREFERRED BANK  
Selected Consolidated Financial Information  
(unaudited)  
(in thousands, except for ratios)  
                   
                   
                   
        For the Quarter Ended  
                   
        March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,  
          2021     2020     2020     2020     2020    
Unaudited historical quarterly operations data:            
  Interest income $ 52,160   $ 53,649   $ 52,782   $ 52,164   $ 55,667    
  Interest expense   6,814     7,586     8,663     9,983     13,876    
    Interest income before provision for credit losses   45,346     46,063     44,119     42,181     41,791    
  Provision for credit losses   1,400     4,200     9,000     7,500     5,300    
  Noninterest income   1,347     1,356     1,605     1,430     1,672    
  Noninterest expense   15,652     14,177     13,663     14,334     15,184    
  Income tax expense   8,447     8,162     5,936     6,468     6,825    
    Net income $ 21,194   $ 20,880   $ 17,125   $ 15,309   $ 16,154    
                   
  Earnings per share            
    Basic $ 1.42   $ 1.40   $ 1.15   $ 1.03   $ 1.08    
    Diluted $ 1.42   $ 1.40   $ 1.15   $ 1.03   $ 1.08    
                   
Ratios for the period:            
  Return on average assets   1.65 %   1.63 %   1.34 %   1.26 %   1.40 %  
  Return on beginning equity   16.36 %   16.49 %   13.94 %   13.00 %   13.82 %  
  Net interest margin (Fully-taxable equivalent)   3.61 %   3.66 %   3.54 %   3.57 %   3.70 %  
  Noninterest expense to average assets   1.22 %   1.10 %   1.07 %   1.18 %   1.31 %  
  Efficiency ratio   33.52 %   29.90 %   29.88 %   32.87 %   34.93 %  
  Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized)   -0.01 %   0.20 %   0.35 %   -0.01 %   0.00 %  
                   
Ratios as of period end:            
  Tier 1 leverage capital ratio   10.26 %   10.08 %   9.75 %   9.87 %   10.05 %  
  Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio   11.34 %   11.21 %   11.02 %   10.39 %   10.80 %  
  Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio   11.34 %   11.21 %   11.02 %   10.39 %   10.80 %  
  Total risk-based capital ratio   14.73 %   14.64 %   14.51 %   13.80 %   14.26 %  
  Allowances for credit losses to loans at end of period   1.56 %   1.57 %   1.55 %   1.41 %   1.24 %  
  Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans   294.74 %   308.96 %   243.56 %   211.08 %   2263.66 %  
                   
Average balances:            
  Total securities $ 242,200   $ 251,284   $ 237,801   $ 250,134   $ 247,689    
  Total loans $ 4,044,800   $ 3,971,537   $ 3,956,145   $ 3,919,674   $ 3,717,175    
  Total earning assets $ 5,102,291   $ 5,018,031   $ 4,975,005   $ 4,768,537   $ 4,548,512    
  Total assets $ 5,200,079   $ 5,110,065   $ 5,073,548   $ 4,868,356   $ 4,651,956    
  Total time certificate of deposits $ 1,820,461   $ 1,764,528   $ 1,841,901   $ 1,757,531   $ 1,765,816    
  Total interest bearing deposits $ 3,531,358   $ 3,508,276   $ 3,501,275   $ 3,399,924   $ 3,244,711    
  Total deposits $ 4,486,399   $ 4,426,326   $ 4,408,882   $ 4,220,197   $ 4,010,629    
  Total interest bearing liabilities $ 3,630,705   $ 3,607,592   $ 3,600,560   $ 3,499,178   $ 3,343,933    
  Total equity $ 538,282   $ 518,567   $ 503,421   $ 486,931   $ 475,409    
                   



PREFERRED BANK
Selected Consolidated Financial Information
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for ratios)
                         
                         
                         
        As of
                         
        March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
          2021       2020       2020       2020       2020  
Unaudited quarterly statement of financial position data:                  
Assets:                  
  Cash and cash equivalents $ 943,126     $ 759,465     $ 807,791     $ 656,183     $ 484,869  
  Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost   6,039       6,568       6,727       6,922       7,077  
  Securities available-for-sale, at fair value   228,635       239,682       219,778       270,667       235,097  
  Loans:                  
    Real estate – Mortgage:                  
      Real estate—Residential $ 541,313     $ 523,789     $ 528,371     $ 511,354     $ 493,226  
      Real estate—Commercial   1,925,554       1,911,485       1,808,200       1,781,660       1,730,017  
         Total Real Estate – Mortgage   2,466,867       2,435,274       2,336,571       2,293,014       2,223,243  
    Real estate – Construction:                  
      R/E Construction — Residential   123,302       148,825       170,773       187,083       177,364  
      R/E Construction — Commercial   229,933       215,032       223,706       217,729       223,385  
         Total real estate construction loans   353,235       363,857       394,480       404,812       400,749  
    Commercial and industrial   1,248,550       1,165,990       1,144,051       1,192,056       1,269,242  
    PPP   95,434       70,234       74,551       73,524       -  
    Consumer and others   155       39       68       241       91  
      Gross loans   4,164,241       4,035,394       3,949,721       3,963,647       3,893,325  
  Allowance for credit losses on loans   (64,883 )     (63,426 )     (61,262 )     (55,762 )     (48,130 )
  Net deferred loan fees   (4,872 )     (4,574 )     (4,411 )     (5,097 )     (3,084 )
    Net loans, excluding loans held for sale $ 4,094,486     $ 3,967,394     $ 3,884,048     $ 3,902,788     $ 3,842,111  
  Loans held for sale $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -  
    Net loans $ 4,094,486     $ 3,967,394     $ 3,884,048     $ 3,902,788     $ 3,842,111  
                         
  Investment in affordable housing partnerships   59,824       62,521       47,917       49,658       51,400  
  Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost   15,000       15,000       15,000       15,000       13,101  
  Other assets   100,894       93,011       104,313       103,239       93,979  
    Total assets $ 5,448,004     $ 5,143,641     $ 5,085,574     $ 5,004,457     $ 4,727,634  
                         
Liabilities:                  
  Deposits:                  
    Demand $ 1,026,260     $ 938,911     $ 926,166     $ 934,764     $ 753,750  
    Interest-bearing demand   1,751,951       1,700,818       1,620,495       1,594,682       1,503,618  
    Savings   37,551       34,702       32,830       27,737       23,035  
    Time certificates of $250,000 or more   927,043       912,546       977,821       970,649       1,030,282  
    Other time certificates   979,694       855,503       857,113       822,404       775,792  
        Total deposits $ 4,722,499     $ 4,442,480     $ 4,414,425     $ 4,350,236     $ 4,086,477  
                         
  Acceptances outstanding $ 9,670     $ 3,596     $ 7,463     $ 6,112     $ 6,507  
  Subordinated debt issuance, net   99,365       99,334       99,304       99,273       99,242  
  Commitments to fund investment in affordable housing partnerships     2,619       30,715       16,689       17,536       21,195  
  Other liabilities   74,582       42,069       43,826       42,571       40,428  
    Total liabilities $ 4,908,735     $ 4,618,194     $ 4,581,707     $ 4,515,728     $ 4,253,849  
                         
Equity:                    
  Net common stock, no par value $ 218,593     $ 217,444     $ 213,519     $ 212,187     $ 210,091  
  Retained earnings   316,481       300,969       284,568       271,923       261,095  
  Accumulated other comprehensive income   4,195       7,034       5,780       4,619       2,599  
    Total shareholders' equity $ 539,269     $ 525,447     $ 503,867     $ 488,729     $ 473,785  
    Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,448,004     $ 5,143,641     $ 5,085,574     $ 5,004,457     $ 4,727,634  
                         



      PREFERRED BANK  
      Quarter-To-Date Average Balances, Yield And Rates  
      (Unaudited)  
                             
                         
      Three months ended March 31,   Three months ended December 31,   Three months ended March 31,  
      2021
   2020
   2020
  
        Interest Average     Interest Average     Interest Average  
      Average Income or Yield/   Average Income or Yield/   Average Income or Yield/  
      Balance Expense Rate   Balance Expense Rate   Balance Expense Rate  
                             
ASSETS (Dollars in thousands)  
Interest-earning assets:                        
  Loans (1,2) $ 4,044,823     49,859 5.00 %   $ 3,974,599   $ 51,299 5.13 %   $ 3,717,212   $ 51,564 5.58 %  
  Investment securities (3)   242,200     1,884 3.16 %     251,284     1,936 3.07 %     247,689     2,127 3.45 %  
  Federal funds sold   21,474     24 0.45 %     22,939     30 0.51 %     30,153     124 1.66 %  
  Other earning assets   793,794     493 0.25 %     769,209     487 0.25 %     553,458     1,946 1.41 %  
    Total interest-earning assets   5,102,291     52,260 4.15 %     5,018,031     53,752 4.26 %     4,548,512     55,761 4.93 %  
  Deferred loan fees, net   (4,344 )         (4,162 )         (3,079 )      
  Allowance for credit losses on loans   (63,450 )         (60,875 )         (42,800 )      
Noninterest earning assets:                        
  Cash and due from banks   9,923           8,214           6,334        
  Bank furniture and fixtures   11,772           11,892           12,269        
  Right of use assets   16,847           16,272           17,006        
  Other assets   127,040           120,693           113,714        
    Total assets $ 5,200,079         $ 5,110,065         $ 4,651,956        
                             
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                        
Interest-bearing liabilities:                        
  Deposits:                        
    Interest-bearing demand and savings   1,710,897   $ 1,456 0.35 %     1,743,748   $ 1,520 0.35 %   $ 1,478,895   $ 3,382 0.92 %  
    TCD $250K or more   919,155     1,918 0.85 %     923,079     2,298 0.99 %     969,343     4,852 2.01 %  
    Other time certificates   901,306     1,909 0.86 %     841,449     2,236 1.06 %     796,473     4,111 2.08 %  
    Total interest-bearing deposits   3,531,358     5,283 0.61 %     3,508,276     6,054 0.69 %     3,244,711     12,345 1.53 %  
Short-term borrowings   -     - 0.00 %     3     0 0.20 %     -     - 0.00 %  
Subordinated debt, net   99,347     1,531 6.25 %     99,316     1,532 6.14 %     99,222     1,531 6.21 %  
    Total interest-bearing liabilities   3,630,705     6,814 0.76 %     3,607,595     7,586 0.84 %     3,343,933     13,876 1.67 %  
Non-interest bearing liabilities:                        
  Demand deposits   955,041           918,050           765,918        
  Lease Liability   19,289           18,936           20,314        
  Other liabilities   56,762           46,917           463,382        
    Total liabilities   4,661,797           4,591,498           4,176,547        
Shareholders’ equity   538,282           518,567           475,409        
    Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 5,200,079         $ 5,110,065         $ 4,651,956        
Net interest income   $ 45,446       $ 46,166       $ 41,885    
Net interest spread     3.39 %       3.42 %       3.26 %  
Net interest margin     3.61 %       3.66 %       3.70 %  
                             
Cost of Deposits:                        
  Noninterest bearing demand deposits $ 955,041         $ 918,050         $ 765,918        
  Interest bearing deposits   3,531,358     5,283 0.61 %     3,508,276     6,054 0.69 %     3,244,711     12,345 1.53 %  
    Total Deposits $ 4,486,399   $ 5,283 0.48 %   $ 4,426,326   $ 6,054 0.54 %   $ 4,010,629   $ 12,345 1.24 %  
                             
(1) Includes non-accrual loans and loans held for sale                      
(2) Net loan fee income of $539,000, $1.1 million and $670,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively, are included in the yield computations  
(3) Yields on securities have been adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis                    


Preferred Bank    
Loan and Credit Quality Information    
                   
Allowance For Credit Losses History    
          Three Months Ended Year ended    
          March 31, 2021   December 31, 2020    
           (Dollars in 000's)    
Allowance For Credit Losses            
Balance at Beginning of Period   $ 63,426     $ 34,830      
  Charge-Offs            
    Commercial & Industrial     -       3,700      
    Mini-perm Real Estate     -       1,900      
    Others     -       7      
       Total Charge-Offs     -       5,607      
                   
  Recoveries            
    Commercial & Industrial     57       -      
    Mini-perm Real Estate     -       -      
    Construction - Commercial     -       194      
    Land - Commercial     -       9      
       Total Recoveries     57       203      
                   
  Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries)     (57 )     5,404      
  Provision for Credit Losses:            
    CECL Cumulative Effect Adjustment     -       8,000      
    Current Provision     1,400       26,000      
Balance at End of Period   $ 64,883     $ 63,426      
Average Loans Held for Investment   $ 4,044,823     $ 3,892,811      
Loans Held for Investment at End of Period   $ 4,164,241     $ 4,035,394      
Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries) to Average Loans     -0.01 %     0.14 %    
Allowances for Credit Losses to Loans at End of Period     1.56 %     1.57 %    
                   

 

