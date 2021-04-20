Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
SmartFinancial Announces Results for the First Quarter 2021

/EIN News/ -- KNOXVILLE, Tenn., April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartFinancial, Inc. ("SmartFinancial" or the "Company"; NASDAQ: SMBK), today announced net income of $9.8 million, or $0.65 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2021, compared to net income of $9.0 million, or $0.59 per diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2020. Operating earnings (Non-GAAP), which excludes securities gains, merger related and restructuring expenses and non-operating items, totaled $9.8 million, or $0.65 per diluted common share, in the first quarter of 2021, compared to $9.2 million, or $0.61 per diluted common share, in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Highlights for the First Quarter of 2021

  • Net income and operating earnings (non-GAAP) of $9.8 million, or $0.65 per diluted share
  • Tangible book value per share (Non-GAAP) of $18.39, a 10.5% annualized quarter-over-quarter increase
  • Organic loan growth of over $60 million, a 10.4% annualized quarter-over-quarter increase
  • Originated 1,231 of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans totaling $119.5 million
  • Successfully completed a lift-out of an experienced banking team in the Gulf Coast Region
  • Announced on April 14, 2021 the proposed acquisition of Sevier County Bancshares, Inc.

Billy Carroll, President & CEO, stated: “We had an outstanding first quarter. Our team continues to build a great franchise and this quarter highlights their efforts. Organic loan growth coupled with PPP production has been strong to start the year. We are also very excited about what our Gulf Coast Region lift-out and the Sevier County Bank acquisition will do for our company’s growth and profitability.”

SmartFinancial's Chairman, Miller Welborn, concluded: “We are incredibly excited about where we are as a company. Our team continues to execute with precision and our latest quarterly results is a perfect example of their commitment to continually raise the bar. The goals and targets of our Strategic Plan are very clear and the progress we made during the first quarter of 2021 is impressive.”

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income was $26.3 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared to $26.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Average earning assets totaled $3.1 billion, an increase of $110.0 million, primarily driven by an increase in average cash and cash equivalents of $68.0 million, an increase in average securities of $17.2 million and an increase in average loans of $27.1 million. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $94.5 million, directly related to continued deposit growth.

The tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.48% for the first quarter of 2021, compared to 3.57% for the fourth quarter of 2020. The tax equivalent net interest margin was negatively impacted by a 13 basis point decrease in the average yield on interest-earning assets and offset by a 6 basis point decline in the rate on interest-bearing liabilities over the prior quarter. Lower market interest rates continue to negatively impact earning asset yields, but these declines have been largely mitigated by a lower cost of funds. The primary drivers of the yield decrease on interest-earning assets during the first quarter of 2021 was an overall decline in loan yields and a decrease in loan fees. The decrease of $612 thousand in loan fees during the quarter is attributable to $2.4 million of the PPP fee accretion and $454 thousand of other loan fees compared to $2.2 million of PPP fee accretion, and $1.3 million of other loan fees recognized in the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease was offset by an increase of $867 thousand in acquired loan discount accretion. The Company continues to carry excess liquidity on the balance sheet that resulted from significant deposit growth during the first quarter of 2021 and the fourth quarter of 2020.

The yield on interest-bearing liabilities decreased to 0.54% for the first quarter of 2021 when compared to 0.60% for the fourth quarter of 2020. The cost of average interest-bearing deposits was 0.44% for the first quarter of 2021 compared to 0.50% for the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease of 6 basis points. The lower cost of average deposits was attributable to the maturing and repricing of time deposits, with average costs decreasing 14 basis points. The cost of total deposits for the first quarter of 2021 was 0.33%.

The following table presents selected interest rates and yields for the periods indicated:

    Three Months Ended      
    Mar   Dec   Increase  
Selected Interest Rates and Yields   2021   2020   (Decrease)  
Yield on loans   4.67 % 4.72 % (0.05 ) %
Yield on earning assets, FTE   3.88 % 4.01 % (0.13 ) %
Cost of interest-bearing deposits   0.44 % 0.50 % (0.06 ) %
Cost of total deposits   0.33 % 0.38 % (0.05 ) %
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities   0.54 % 0.60 % (0.06 ) %
Net interest margin, FTE   3.48 % 3.57 % (0.09 ) %

Provision for Loan Loss and Credit Quality

The provision for loan losses during the first quarter of 2021 was $67 thousand, compared to no provision for the fourth quarter of 2020. At March 31, 2021, the allowance for loan losses was $18.4 million. The allowance for loan losses to total loans was 0.74% as of March 31, 2021, compared to 0.77% as of December 31, 2020. For the Company’s originated loans, the allowance for loan losses to originated loans, less PPP loans, was 0.93% as of March 31, 2021, compared to 0.96% as of December 31, 2020. The remaining discounts on the acquired loan portfolio totaled $13.0 million, or 3.60% of acquired loans as of March 31, 2021.

As of March 31, 2021, the Company had COVID related modified loans totaling $1.7 million, or 0.07%, of the loan portfolio, as compared to $17.2 million or 0.7%, of the loan portfolio on December 31, 2020.

The following table presents detailed information related to the provision for loan losses for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):

    Three Months Ended        
      Mar     Dec        
Provision for Loan Losses Rollforward     2021     2020     Change  
Beginning balance   $ 18,346     $ 18,817     $ (471 )  
Charge-offs     (120 )     (520 )     400    
Recoveries     77       49       28    
Net charge-offs     (43 )     (471 )     428    
Provision     67       -       67    
Ending balance   $ 18,370     $ 18,346     $ 24    
                     
Allowance for loan losses to total loans, gross     0.74   %   0.77   %   (0.03 ) %

The Company is not required to implement the provisions of the Current Expected Credit Losses (“CECL”) accounting standard until January 1, 2023 and is continuing to account for the allowance for loan losses under the incurred loss model.

Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans was 0.25% as of March 31, 2021, an increase of one basis point from the 0.24% reported in the fourth quarter of 2020. Total nonperforming assets (which include nonaccrual loans, loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing, and other real estate owned) as a percentage of total assets was 0.29% as of March 31, 2021, as compared to 0.31% as of December 31, 2020. 

The following table presents detailed information related to credit quality for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):

    Three Months Ended        
      Mar     Dec     Increase  
Credit Quality     2021     2020     (Decrease)  
Nonaccrual loans   $ 4,739   $ 5,633   $ (894 )  
Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing     1,495     149     1,346    
Total nonperforming loans     6,234     5,782     452    
Other real estate owned     3,946     4,619     (673 )  
Total nonperforming assets   $ 10,180   $ 10,401   $ (221 )  
                     
Nonperforming loans to total loans, gross     0.25 %   0.24 %   0.01   %
Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.29 %   0.31 %   (0.02 ) %

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income increased $715 thousand to $5.7 million for the first quarter of 2021 compared to $5.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. During the first quarter of 2021, the primary components of the changes in noninterest income were as follows:

  • Increase in investment services of $124 thousand, stemming from increased production;
  • Increase in insurance commissions of $918 thousand, primarily due to commissions of $815 thousand from the placement of life insurance policies;
  • Decrease in mortgage banking income of $192 thousand, related to continuing seasonality; and
  • Decrease in other of $191 thousand, is primarily attributable to $465 thousand of non-recurring income recognized in the prior quarter, partially offset by an increase in the cash surrender value of bank owned life insurance income of $189 thousand.

The following table presents detailed information related to noninterest income for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):

    Three Months Ended      
      Mar     Dec     Increase    
Noninterest Income     2021     2020     (Decrease)    
Service charges on deposit accounts   $ 1,009   $ 1,032   $ (23 )  
Mortgage banking income     1,139     1,331     (192 )  
Investment services     531     407     124    
Insurance commissions     1,466     548     918    
Interchange and debit card transaction fees     839     760     79    
Other     707     898     (191 )  
Total noninterest income   $ 5,691   $ 4,976   $ 715    

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $19.5 million for the first quarter of 2021 compared to $20.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. During the first quarter of 2021, the primary components of the changes in noninterest expense were as follows:

  • Salaries and employee benefits declined $647 thousand, primarily attributable to the deferral of salary cost related to the origination of PPP loans;
  • Data processing and technology increased $197 thousand, primarily due to implementation of new contactless chip cards and tier pricing adjustments from our core system provider;
  • Merger related and restructuring expense decreased $599 thousand: and
  • Other increased $578 thousand, primarily from an investment in a start-up fintech company.

The following table presents detailed information related to noninterest expense for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):

    Three Months Ended      
      Mar     Dec     Increase    
Noninterest Expense     2021     2020     (Decrease)    
Salaries and employee benefits   $ 10,869   $ 11,516   $ (647 )  
Occupancy and equipment     2,341     2,256     85    
FDIC insurance     371     297     74    
Other real estate and loan related expenses     602     516     86    
Advertising and marketing     190     181     9    
Data processing and technology     1,379     1,182     197    
Professional services     641     786     (145 )  
Amortization of intangibles     444     571     (127 )  
Merger related and restructuring expenses     103     702     (599 )  
Other     2,524     1,946     578    
Total noninterest expense   $ 19,464   $ 19,953   $ (489 )  

Income Tax Expense

Income tax expense was $2.7 million for the first quarter of 2021, an increase of $165 thousand, compared to $2.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.

For the first quarter of 2021, the effective tax rate was 21.5% compared to 21.7% for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Balance Sheet Trends

Total assets at March 31, 2021 were $3.56 billion compared with $3.30 billion at December 31, 2020. The increase of $252.1 million is primarily attributable to increases in cash and cash equivalents of $75.0 million, securities available-for-sale of $35.3 million, loans of $104.9 million, which consisted of organic loan growth of $61.0 million and net increase in PPP loans of $49.3 million, and bank owned life insurance of $40.4 million.

Total liabilities increased to $3.19 billion at March 31, 2021 from $2.95 billion at December 31, 2020. The increase of $245.3 million was primarily from organic deposit growth of $243.0 million.

Shareholders' equity at March 31, 2021 totaled $364.1 million, an increase of $6.9 million, from December 31, 2020. The increase in shareholders' equity was primarily from net income of $9.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, which was offset by a net change in accumulated other comprehensive income of $1.1 million, repurchase of the Company's common stock of $1.2 million and $907 thousand of dividends paid. Tangible book value per share (Non-GAAP) was $18.39 at March 31, 2021, an increase from $17.92 at December 31, 2020. Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) as a percentage of tangible assets (Non-GAAP) was 8.00% at March 31, 2021, compared with 8.41% at December 31, 2020.

The following table presents selected balance sheet information for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):

    Mar   Dec   Increase  
Selected Balance Sheet Information   2021   2020   (Decrease)  
Total assets   $ 3,557,203   $ 3,304,949   $ 252,254  
Total liabilities     3,193,145     2,947,781     245,364  
Total equity     364,058     357,168     6,890  
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value     250,937     215,634     35,303  
Loans     2,487,129     2,382,243     104,886  
Deposits     3,048,213     2,805,215     242,998  
Borrowings     82,642     81,199     1,443  

Conference Call Information

SmartFinancial issued this earnings release for the first quarter of 2021 on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, and will host a conference call on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. ET. To access this interactive teleconference, dial (888) 317-6003 or (412) 317-6061 and enter the confirmation number, 6293687. A replay of the conference call will be available through April 20, 2022, by dialing (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 and entering the confirmation number, 10154896. Conference call materials will be published on the Company’s webpage located at http://www.smartfinancialinc.com/CorporateProfile, at 9:00 am ET prior to the conference call.

About SmartFinancial, Inc.

SmartFinancial, Inc., based in Knoxville, Tennessee, is the bank holding company for SmartBank. SmartBank is a full-service commercial bank founded in 2007, with 35 branches across East and Middle Tennessee, Alabama, and the Florida Panhandle. Recruiting the best people, delivering exceptional client service, strategic branching, and a disciplined approach to lending have contributed to SmartBank’s success. More information about SmartFinancial can be found on its website: www.smartfinancialinc.com.

Source  
SmartFinancial, Inc.  
   
Investor Contacts  
Billy Carroll Ron Gorczynski
President & CEO Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer
(865) 868-0613   billy.carroll@smartbank.com (865) 437-5724   ron.gorczynski@smartbank.com
   
Media Contact  
Kelley Fowler  
Senior Vice President, Public Relations & Marketing  
(865) 868-0611   kelley.fowler@smartbank.com  
   

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Statements included in this earnings release include measures not recognized under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and therefore are considered non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables, which provide a reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures. SmartFinancial management uses several Non-GAAP financial measures, including: (i) operating earnings, (ii) operating return on average assets, (iii) operating pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets (iv) operating return on average shareholder' equity, (v) return on average tangible common equity, (vi) operating return on average tangible common equity, (vii) operating efficiency ratio, (viii) operating noninterest income, (ix) operating pre-tax pre-provision earnings (x) operating noninterest expense, (xi) tangible common equity, (xii) average tangible common equity, (xiii) tangible book value; and ratios derived therefrom, in its analysis of the company's performance. Operating earnings excludes the following from net income: securities gains and losses, proceeds related to the termination of an Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (“ADECA”) loan program, merger related and restructuring expenses. Operating return on average assets is the annualized operating earnings divided by average assets. Operating pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets is the annualized operating pre-tax pre-provision income earnings by average assets. Operating return on average shareholders' equity is the annualized operating earnings divided by average equity. Return on average tangible common equity is the annualized net income divided by average tangible common equity. Operating return on average tangible common equity is the annualized operating earnings divided by average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP). The operating efficiency ratio includes an adjustment for taxable equivalent yields and excludes securities gains and losses and merger related and restructuring expenses from the efficiency ratio. Operating noninterest income excludes the following from noninterest income: securities gains and losses, proceeds related to the termination of the ADECA loan program. Operating pre-tax pre-provision earnings is net interest income plus operating noninterest income less operating noninterest expense. Operating noninterest expense excludes the following from noninterest expense: prior year adjustments to salaries, merger related and restructuring expenses and certain franchise tax true-up expenses. Tangible common equity and average tangible common equity excludes goodwill and other intangible assets from shareholders' equity and average shareholders' equity, respectively. Tangible book value is tangible common equity divided by common shares outstanding. Tangible assets excludes goodwill and other intangibles from total assets. Management believes that Non-GAAP financial measures provide additional useful information that allows investors to evaluate the ongoing performance of the company and provide meaningful comparisons to its peers. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures also enhance investors' ability to compare period-to-period financial results and allow investors and company management to view our operating results excluding the impact of items that are not reflective of the underlying operating performance. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider SmartFinancial's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the company. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain statements that are based on management’s current estimates or expectations of future events or future results, and that may be deemed to constitute forward-looking statements as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, including statements regarding the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business and financial results and conditions, are not historical in nature and can generally be identified by such words as “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “may,” “estimate,” and similar expressions. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results of SmartFinancial to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, among others, (1) risks associated with our growth strategy, including a failure to implement our growth plans or an inability to manage our growth effectively; (2) claims and litigation arising from our business activities and from the companies we acquire, which may relate to contractual issues, environmental laws, fiduciary responsibility, and other matters; (3) the risk that cost savings and revenue synergies from recently completed acquisitions may not be realized or may take longer than anticipated to realize; (4) disruption from recently completed acquisitions with customer, supplier, employee, or other business relationships; (5) our ability to successfully integrate the businesses acquired as part of previous acquisitions with the business of SmartBank; (6) risks related to the proposed acquisition of Sevier County Bancshares, Inc. (“SCB”); (7) the risk that the anticipated benefits from the proposed acquisition of SCB may not be realized in the time frame anticipated; (8) changes in management’s plans for the future; (9) prevailing, or changes in, economic or political conditions, particularly in our market areas; (10) credit risk associated with our lending activities; (11) changes in interest rates, loan demand, real estate values, or competition; (12) changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; (13) changes in applicable laws, rules, or regulations, including changes to statutes, regulations or regulatory policies or practices as a result of, or in response to COVID-19; (14) adverse results from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions, including as a result of the Company’s participation in and execution of government programs related to the COVID-19 pandemic; (15) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s assets, business, cash flows, financial condition, liquidity, prospects and results of operations; (16) potential increases in the provision for loan losses resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic; and (17) other general competitive, economic, political, and market factors, including those affecting our business, operations, pricing, products, or services. These and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in SmartFinancial’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K, in each case filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and available on the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov). Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. SmartFinancial disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this release, which speak only as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.


SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)

    Ending Balances
    Mar   Dec   Sep   Jun   Mar
    2021   2020   2020   2020   2020
Assets:                              
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 556,701     $ 481,719     $ 541,815     $ 399,467     $ 309,089  
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value     250,937       215,634       214,634       219,631       201,002  
Other investments     14,728       14,794       14,829       14,829       14,113  
Loans held for sale     7,870       11,721       11,292       6,330       6,045  
Loans     2,487,129       2,382,243       2,404,057       2,408,284       2,139,247  
Less: Allowance for loan losses     (18,370 )     (18,346 )     (18,817 )     (16,254 )     (13,431 )
Loans, net     2,468,759       2,363,897       2,385,240       2,392,030       2,125,816  
Premises and equipment, net     72,697       72,682       73,934       73,868       73,801  
Other real estate owned     3,946       4,619       3,932       5,524       5,894  
Goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net     86,350       86,471       86,710       86,327       86,503  
Bank owned life insurance     71,586       31,215       31,034       30,853       30,671  
Other assets     23,629       22,197       24,168       37,126       20,781  
Total assets   $ 3,557,203     $ 3,304,949     $ 3,387,588     $ 3,265,985     $ 2,873,715  
Liabilities:                              
Deposits:                              
Noninterest-bearing demand   $ 777,968     $ 685,957     $ 669,733     $ 645,650     $ 431,781  
Interest-bearing demand     683,887       649,129       534,128       479,212       444,141  
Money market and savings     1,073,941       919,631       871,098       762,246       730,392  
Time deposits     512,417       550,498       577,064       652,581       735,616  
Total deposits     3,048,213       2,805,215       2,652,023       2,539,689       2,341,930  
Borrowings     82,642       81,199       319,391       318,855       131,603  
Subordinated debt     39,367       39,346       39,325       39,304       39,283  
Other liabilities     22,923       22,021       27,060       24,649       24,699  
Total liabilities     3,193,145       2,947,781       3,037,799       2,922,497       2,537,515  
Shareholders' Equity:                              
Common stock     15,105       15,107       15,233       15,217       15,222  
Additional paid-in capital     251,836       252,693       254,626       254,396       254,356  
Retained earnings     96,034       87,185       78,918       73,283       67,869  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)     1,083       2,183       1,012       592       (1,247 )
Total shareholders' equity     364,058       357,168       349,789       343,488       336,200  
Total liabilities & shareholders' equity   $ 3,557,203     $ 3,304,949     $ 3,387,588     $ 3,265,985     $ 2,873,715  


SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands except share and per share data)

  Three Months Ended
  Mar   Dec   Sep   Jun   Mar
  2021   2020   2020   2020   2020
Interest income:                            
Loans, including fees $ 28,018   $ 28,594   $ 28,621     $ 28,663   $ 26,434
Securities available-for-sale:                            
Taxable   724     609     546       589     679
Tax-exempt   259     306     364       416     283
Federal funds sold and other earning assets   291     303     327       277     602
Total interest income   29,292     29,812     29,858       29,945     27,998
Interest expense:                            
Deposits   2,331     2,580     2,897       3,366     4,754
Borrowings   117     142     334       249     89
Subordinated debt   584     584     584       584     584
Total interest expense   3,032     3,306     3,815       4,199     5,427
Net interest income   26,260     26,506     26,043       25,746     22,571
Provision for loan losses   67         2,634       2,850     3,200
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   26,193     26,506     23,409       22,896     19,371
Noninterest income:                            
Service charges on deposit accounts   1,009     1,032     892       709     770
Gain (loss) on sale of securities, net           (9 )     16    
Mortgage banking   1,139     1,331     1,029       931     584
Investment services   531     407     359       363     437
Insurance commissions   1,466     548     560       473     269
Interchange and debit card transaction fees   839     760     868       508     276
Other   707     898     422       511     482
Total noninterest income   5,691     4,976     4,121       3,511     2,818
Noninterest expense:                            
Salaries and employee benefits   10,869     11,516     11,032       10,357     10,006
Occupancy and equipment   2,341     2,256     2,186       1,996     1,911
FDIC insurance   371     297     534       180     180
Other real estate and loan related expense   602     516     643       346     545
Advertising and marketing   190     181     253       202     198
Data processing and technology   1,379     1,182     1,131       1,155     1,008
Professional services   641     786     594       868     711
Amortization of intangibles   444     571     402       405     362
Merger related and restructuring expenses   103     702     290       1,477     2,096
Other   2,524     1,946     2,102       1,820     1,776
Total noninterest expense   19,464     19,953     19,167       18,806     18,793
Income before income taxes   12,420     11,529     8,363       7,601     3,396
Income tax expense   2,664     2,499     1,968       1,427     664
Net income $ 9,756   $ 9,030   $ 6,395     $ 6,174   $ 2,732
Earnings per common share:                            
Basic $ 0.65   $ 0.60   $ 0.42     $ 0.41   $ 0.19
Diluted $ 0.65   $ 0.59   $ 0.42     $ 0.41   $ 0.19
Weighted average common shares outstanding:                            
Basic   15,011,573     15,109,298     15,160,579       15,152,768     14,395,103
Diluted   15,111,947     15,182,796     15,210,611       15,202,335     14,479,679


SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
YIELD ANALYSIS

    Three Months Ended  
    March 31, 2021   December 31, 2020   March 31, 2020  
    Average         Yield/   Average         Yield/   Average         Yield/  
    Balance   Interest1   Cost1   Balance   Interest1   Cost1   Balance   Interest1   Cost1  
Assets:                                                  
Loans, including fees2   $ 2,428,499   $ 27,943   4.67 % $ 2,401,406   $ 28,506   4.72 % $ 1,982,997   $ 26,389   5.35 %
Loans held for sale     7,913     75   3.82 %   10,191     88   3.45 %   4,294     45   4.24 %
Taxable securities     136,492     724   2.15 %   119,936     609   2.02 %   116,837     679   2.34 %
Tax-exempt securities     90,849     409   1.82 %   90,200     456   2.01 %   70,397     400   2.28 %
Federal funds sold and other earning assets     417,144     291   0.28 %   349,167     303   0.35 %   165,512     602   1.46 %
Total interest-earning assets     3,080,897     29,442   3.88 %   2,970,900     29,962   4.01 %   2,340,037     28,115   4.83 %
Noninterest-earning assets     275,272               255,477               216,498            
Total assets   $ 3,356,169             $ 3,226,377             $ 2,556,535            
                                                   
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity:                                                  
Interest-bearing demand deposits   $ 641,214     256   0.16 % $ 570,326     230   0.16 % $ 389,500     434   0.45 %
Money market and savings deposits     983,893     821   0.34 %   903,235     774   0.34 %   664,983     1,389   0.84 %
Time deposits     526,062     1,254   0.97 %   565,237     1,576   1.11 %   680,830     2,931   1.73 %
Total interest-bearing deposits     2,151,169     2,331   0.44 %   2,038,798     2,580   0.50 %   1,735,313     4,754   1.10 %
Borrowings3     81,837     117   0.58 %   99,777     142   0.57 %   51,921     89   0.69 %
Subordinated debt     39,354     584   6.01 %   39,332     584   5.90 %   39,269     584   5.98 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     2,272,360     3,032   0.54 %   2,177,907     3,306   0.60 %   1,826,503     5,426   1.19 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits     700,962               670,820               373,125            
Other liabilities     21,928               23,624               27,215            
Total liabilities     2,995,250               2,872,351               2,226,843            
Shareholders' equity     360,919               354,026               329,692            
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 3,356,169             $ 3,226,377             $ 2,556,535            
                                                   
Net interest income, taxable equivalent         $ 26,410             $ 26,656             $ 22,689      
Interest rate spread               3.33 %             3.41 %             3.63 %
Tax equivalent net interest margin               3.48 %             3.57 %             3.90 %
                                                   
Percentage of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities               135.58 %             136.41 %             128.12 %
Percentage of average equity to average assets               10.75 %             10.97 %             12.90 %

1 Taxable equivalent
2 Includes average balance of $312,582 and $296,337 in PPP loans for the quarters ended March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively. No PPP loans are included in the average balance for the quarter end March 31, 2020.
3 Includes average balance of $18,092 in Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility (“PPPLF”) funding for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. No PPPLF funding was used for the quarters ended March 31, 2021 and 2020.


﻿SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
YIELD ANALYSIS

    Year Ended
           
    December 31, 2020   December 31, 2019  
    Average         Yield/   Average         Yield/  
    Balance   Interest1   Cost1   Balance   Interest1   Cost1  
Assets:                                  
Loans, including fees2   $ 2,289,612   $ 111,992   4.89 % $ 1,836,963   $ 100,831   5.49 %
Loans held for sale     7,360     320   4.34 %   3,858     171   4.43 %
Taxable securities     122,900     2,423   1.97 %   129,705     3,289   2.54 %
Tax-exempt securities     83,765     1,941   2.32 %   56,458     1,972   3.49 %
Federal funds sold and other earning assets     308,843     1,509   0.49 %   110,380     2,646   2.40 %
Total interest-earning assets     2,812,480     118,185   4.20 %   2,137,364     108,909   5.10 %
Noninterest-earning assets     250,955               201,976            
Total assets   $ 3,063,435             $ 2,339,340            
                                   
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity:                                  
Interest-bearing demand deposits   $ 481,050     1,013   0.21 % $ 333,100     1,883   0.57 %
Money market and savings deposits     788,006     3,482   0.44 %   651,855     7,827   1.20 %
Time deposits     641,647     9,102   1.42 %   635,451     12,205   1.92 %
Total interest-bearing deposits     1,910,703     13,597   0.71 %   1,620,406     21,915   1.35 %
Borrowings3     177,204     816   0.46 %   21,526     319   1.48 %
Subordinated debt     39,301     2,334   5.94 %   39,216     2,341   5.97 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     2,127,208     16,747   0.79 %   1,681,148     24,575   1.46 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits     571,282               343,611            
Other liabilities     23,775               15,852            
Total liabilities     2,722,265               2,040,611            
Shareholders' equity     341,170               298,729            
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 3,063,435             $ 2,339,340            
                                   
Net interest income, taxable equivalent         $ 101,438             $ 84,334      
Interest rate spread               3.41 %             3.64 %
Tax equivalent net interest margin               3.61 %             3.95 %
                                   
Percentage of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities               132.21 %             127.14 %
Percentage of average equity to average assets               11.14 %             12.77 %

1 Taxable equivalent
2 Includes average balance of $201,470 in PPP loans for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020.
3 Includes average balance of $91,190 in PPPLF funding for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020.

﻿

SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)

    As of and for The Three Months Ended  
    Mar   Dec   Sep   Jun   Mar  
    2021   2020   2020   2020   2020  
Composition of Loans:                                
Commercial real estate                                
owner occupied   $ 477,293   $ 463,771   $ 467,569   $ 464,073   $ 473,398  
non-owner occupied     593,348     549,205     563,082     552,958     535,637  
Commercial real estate, total     1,070,641     1,012,976     1,030,651     1,017,031     1,009,035  
Commercial & industrial     686,010     634,446     644,498     637,450     377,173  
Construction & land development     285,973     278,075     275,172     279,216     253,445  
Consumer real estate     432,486     443,930     440,310     459,861     482,728  
Consumer and other     12,019     12,816     13,426     14,726     16,866  
Total loans   $ 2,487,129   $ 2,382,243   $ 2,404,057   $ 2,408,284   $ 2,139,247  
                                 
Asset Quality and Additional Loan Data:                                
Nonperforming loans   $ 6,234   $ 5,782   $ 2,248   $ 3,776   $ 3,069  
Other real estate owned     3,946     4,619     3,932     5,524     5,894  
Total nonperforming assets   $ 10,180   $ 10,401   $ 6,180   $ 9,300   $ 8,963  
Restructured loans not included in nonperforming loans   $ 250   $ 257   $ 8   $ 9   $ 9  
Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)     0.01 %   0.08 %   0.01 %   %   %
Allowance for loan losses to loans     0.74 %   0.77 %   0.78 %   0.67 %   0.63 %
Nonperforming loans to total loans, gross     0.25 %   0.24 %   0.09 %   0.16 %   0.14 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.29 %   0.31 %   0.18 %   0.28 %   0.31 %
Acquired loan fair value discount balance   $ 12,951   $ 14,467   $ 15,141   $ 16,187   $ 17,237  
Accretion income on acquired loans     1,636     768     960     888     1,841  
PPP net fees deferred balance     7,351     4,190     6,348     8,582      
PPP net fees recognized     2,398     2,157     1,812     1,909      
                                 
Capital Ratios:                                
Equity to Assets     10.23 %   10.81 %   10.33 %   10.52 %   11.70 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (Non-GAAP)1     8.00 %   8.41 %   7.97 %   8.09 %   8.96 %
                                 
SmartFinancial, Inc.2                                
Tier 1 leverage     8.55 %   8.69 %   8.78 %   8.83 %   10.28 %
Common equity Tier 1     11.30 %   11.61 %   11.33 %   10.92 %   10.87 %
Tier 1 capital     11.30 %   11.61 %   11.33 %   10.92 %   10.87 %
Total capital     13.63 %   14.07 %   13.81 %   13.25 %   13.13 %
                                 
SmartBank     Estimated3                          
Tier 1 leverage     9.33 %   9.58 %   9.74 %   9.82 %   11.42 %
Common equity Tier 1     12.32 %   12.79 %   12.57 %   12.14 %   12.05 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital     12.32 %   12.79 %   12.57 %   12.14 %   12.05 %
Total risk-based capital     13.07 %   13.57 %   13.37 %   12.82 %   12.62 %

Total common equity less intangibles divided by total assets less intangibles. See reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures.
All periods presented are estimated.
3 Current period capital ratios are estimated as of the date of this earnings release.


SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands except share and per share data)

  As of and for The  
  Three Months Ended  
  Mar   Dec   Sep   Jun   Mar  
  2021   2020   2020   2020   2020  
Selected Performance Ratios (Annualized):                              
Return on average assets   1.18 %   1.11 %   0.76 %   0.79 %   0.43 %
Return on average shareholders' equity   10.96 %   10.15 %   7.31 %   7.31 %   3.33 %
Return on average tangible common equity¹   14.41 %   13.43 %   9.72 %   9.80 %   4.41 %
Noninterest income / average assets   0.69 %   0.61 %   0.49 %   0.45 %   0.44 %
Noninterest expense / average assets   2.35 %   2.46 %   2.28 %   2.41 %   2.96 %
Efficiency ratio   60.92 %   63.38 %   63.54 %   64.28 %   74.02 %
                               
Operating Selected Performance Ratios (Annualized):                              
Operating return on average assets1   1.19 %   1.14 %   0.79 %   0.93 %   0.67 %
Operating PTPP return on average assets1   1.52 %   1.45 %   1.35 %   1.53 %   1.37 %
Operating return on average shareholders' equity1   11.05 %   10.34 %   7.57 %   8.58 %   5.22 %
Operating return on average tangible common equity1   14.53 %   13.69 %   10.06 %   11.51 %   6.90 %
Operating efficiency ratio1   60.32 %   60.86 %   62.25 %   58.95 %   65.46 %
Operating noninterest income / average assets1   0.69 %   0.56 %   0.49 %   0.45 %   0.44 %
Operating noninterest expense / average assets1   2.34 %   2.37 %   2.25 %   2.23 %   2.63 %
                               
Selected Interest Rates and Yields:                              
Yield on loans   4.67 %   4.72 %   4.71 %   4.87 %   5.35 %
Yield on earning assets, FTE   3.88 %   4.01 %   3.88 %   4.22 %   4.83 %
Cost of interest-bearing deposits   0.44 %   0.50 %   0.59 %   0.71 %   1.10 %
Cost of total deposits   0.33 %   0.38 %   0.44 %   0.54 %   0.91 %
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities   0.54 %   0.60 %   0.65 %   0.77 %   1.19 %
Net interest margin, FTE   3.48 %   3.57 %   3.39 %   3.63 %   3.90 %
                               
Per Common Share:                              
Net income, basic $ 0.65   $ 0.60   $ 0.42   $ 0.41   $ 0.19  
Net income, diluted   0.65     0.59     0.42     0.41     0.19  
Operating earnings, basic¹   0.65     0.61     0.44     0.48     0.30  
Operating earnings, diluted¹   0.65     0.61     0.44     0.48     0.30  
Book value   24.10     23.64     22.96     22.57     22.09  
Tangible book value¹   18.39     17.92     17.27     16.90     16.40  
Common shares outstanding   15,104,536     15,107,214     15,233,227     15,216,932     15,221,990  

¹ See reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures


SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

    Three Months Ended  
    Mar   Dec   Sep   Jun   Mar  
    2021   2020   2020   2020   2020  
Operating Earnings:                                
Net income (GAAP)   $ 9,756     $ 9,030     $ 6,395     $ 6,174     $ 2,732    
Noninterest income:                                
Securities gains (losses), net                 9       (16 )        
ADECA termination proceeds           (465 )                    
Noninterest expenses:                                
Merger related and restructuring expenses     103       702       290       1,477       2,096    
Income taxes:                                
Income tax effect of adjustments     (27 )     (62 )     (77 )     (382 )     (548 )  
Operating earnings (Non-GAAP)   $ 9,832     $ 9,205     $ 6,617     $ 7,253     $ 4,280    
Operating earnings per common share (Non-GAAP):                                
Basic   $ 0.65     $ 0.61     $ 0.44     $ 0.48     $ 0.30    
Diluted     0.65       0.61       0.44       0.48       0.30    
                                 
Operating Noninterest Income:                                
Noninterest income (GAAP)   $ 5,691     $ 4,976     $ 4,121     $ 3,511     $ 2,818    
Securities gains (losses), net                 9       (16 )        
ADECA termination proceeds           (465 )                    
Operating noninterest income (Non-GAAP)   $ 5,691     $ 4,511     $ 4,130     $ 3,495     $ 2,818    
Operating noninterest income (Non-GAAP)/average assets1     0.69   %   0.56   %   0.49   %   0.45   %   0.44   %
                                 
Operating Noninterest Expense:                                
Noninterest expense (GAAP)   $ 19,464     $ 19,953     $ 19,167     $ 18,806     $ 18,793    
Merger related and restructuring expenses     (103 )     (702 )     (290 )     (1,477 )     (2,096 )  
Operating noninterest expense (Non-GAAP)   $ 19,361     $ 19,251     $ 18,877     $ 17,329     $ 16,697    
Operating noninterest expense (Non-GAAP)/average assets2     2.34   %   2.37   %   2.25   %   2.23   %   2.63   %
                                 
Operating Pre-tax Pre-provision ("PTPP") Earnings:                                
Net interest income (GAAP)   $ 26,260     $ 26,506     $ 26,043     $ 25,746     $ 22,571    
Operating noninterest income     5,691       4,511       4,130       3,495       2,818    
Operating noninterest expense     (19,361 )     (19,251 )     (18,877 )     (17,329 )     (16,697 )  
Operating PTPP earnings (Non-GAAP)   $ 12,590     $ 11,766     $ 11,296     $ 11,912     $ 8,692    
                                 
Non-GAAP Return Ratios:                                
Operating return on average assets (Non-GAAP)3     1.19   %   1.14   %   0.79   %   0.93   %   0.67   %
Operating PTPP return on average assets (Non-GAAP)4     1.52   %   1.45   %   1.35   %   1.53   %   1.37   %
Return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)5     14.41   %   13.43   %   9.72   %   9.80   %   4.41   %
Operating return on average shareholders' equity (Non-GAAP)6     11.05   %   10.34   %   7.57   %   8.58   %   5.22   %
Operating return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)7     14.53   %   13.69   %   10.06   %   11.51   %   6.90   %
                                 
Operating Efficiency Ratio:                                
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)     60.92   %   63.38   %   63.54   %   64.28   %   74.02   %
Adjustment for taxable equivalent yields     (0.28 ) %   (0.30 ) %   (0.32 ) %   (0.34 ) %   (0.34 ) %
Adjustment for securities gains (losses)       %     %   0.02   %   (0.04 ) %     %
Adjustment for merger related income and costs     (0.32 ) %   (2.22 ) %   (0.99 ) %   (4.95 ) %   (8.21 ) %
Operating efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)     60.32   %   60.86   %   62.25   %   58.95   %   65.46   %

Operating noninterest income (Non-GAAP) is annualized and divided by average assets.
Operating noninterest expense (Non-GAAP) is annualized and divided by average assets.
Operating return on average assets (Non-GAAP) is the annualized operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average assets.
Operating PTPP return on average assets (Non-GAAP) is the annualized operating PTPP earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average assets.
Return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) is the annualized net income divided by average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP).
Operating return on average shareholders’ equity (Non-GAAP) is the annualized operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average equity.
Operating return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) is the annualized operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP).


SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

    Three Months Ended
    Mar   Dec   Sep   Jun   Mar
    2021   2020   2020   2020   2020
Tangible Common Equity:                              
Shareholders' equity (GAAP)   $ 364,058     $ 357,168     $ 349,789     $ 343,488     $ 336,200  
Less goodwill and other intangible assets     86,350       86,471       86,710       86,327       86,503  
Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)   $ 277,708     $ 270,697     $ 263,079     $ 257,161     $ 249,697  
                               
Average Tangible Common Equity:                              
Average shareholders' equity (GAAP)   $ 360,919     $ 354,026     $ 347,907     $ 339,861     $ 329,692  
Less average goodwill and other intangible assets     85,486       86,561       86,206       86,484       80,370  
Average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)   $ 275,433     $ 267,465     $ 261,701     $ 253,377     $ 249,322  
                               
Tangible Book Value per Common Share:                              
Book value per common share (GAAP)   $ 24.10     $ 23.64     $ 22.96     $ 22.57     $ 22.09  
Adjustment due to goodwill and other intangible assets     (5.72 )     (5.72 )     (5.69 )     (5.67 )     (5.69 )
Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP)1   $ 18.39     $ 17.92     $ 17.27     $ 16.90     $ 16.40  
                               
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets:                              
Total Assets   $ 3,557,203     $ 3,304,949     $ 3,387,588     $ 3,265,985     $ 2,873,715  
Less goodwill and other intangibles     86,350       86,471       86,710       86,327       86,503  
Tangible Assets (Non-GAAP):   $ 3,470,853     $ 3,218,478     $ 3,300,878     $ 3,179,658     $ 2,787,212  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (Non-GAAP)     8.00 %     8.41 %     7.97 %     8.09 %     8.96 %

Tangible book value per share is computed by dividing total stockholder's equity, less goodwill and other intangible assets by common shares outstanding.


Primary Logo

