SmartFinancial Announces Results for the First Quarter 2021

/EIN News/ -- KNOXVILLE, Tenn., April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartFinancial, Inc. ("SmartFinancial" or the "Company"; NASDAQ: SMBK), today announced net income of $9.8 million, or $0.65 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2021, compared to net income of $9.0 million, or $0.59 per diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2020. Operating earnings (Non-GAAP), which excludes securities gains, merger related and restructuring expenses and non-operating items, totaled $9.8 million, or $0.65 per diluted common share, in the first quarter of 2021, compared to $9.2 million, or $0.61 per diluted common share, in the fourth quarter of 2020.



Highlights for the First Quarter of 2021

Net income and operating earnings (non-GAAP) of $9.8 million, or $0.65 per diluted share

Tangible book value per share (Non-GAAP) of $18.39, a 10.5% annualized quarter-over-quarter increase

Organic loan growth of over $60 million, a 10.4% annualized quarter-over-quarter increase

Originated 1,231 of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans totaling $119.5 million

Successfully completed a lift-out of an experienced banking team in the Gulf Coast Region

Announced on April 14, 2021 the proposed acquisition of Sevier County Bancshares, Inc.

Billy Carroll, President & CEO, stated: “We had an outstanding first quarter. Our team continues to build a great franchise and this quarter highlights their efforts. Organic loan growth coupled with PPP production has been strong to start the year. We are also very excited about what our Gulf Coast Region lift-out and the Sevier County Bank acquisition will do for our company’s growth and profitability.”

SmartFinancial's Chairman, Miller Welborn, concluded: “We are incredibly excited about where we are as a company. Our team continues to execute with precision and our latest quarterly results is a perfect example of their commitment to continually raise the bar. The goals and targets of our Strategic Plan are very clear and the progress we made during the first quarter of 2021 is impressive.”

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income was $26.3 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared to $26.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Average earning assets totaled $3.1 billion, an increase of $110.0 million, primarily driven by an increase in average cash and cash equivalents of $68.0 million, an increase in average securities of $17.2 million and an increase in average loans of $27.1 million. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $94.5 million, directly related to continued deposit growth.

The tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.48% for the first quarter of 2021, compared to 3.57% for the fourth quarter of 2020. The tax equivalent net interest margin was negatively impacted by a 13 basis point decrease in the average yield on interest-earning assets and offset by a 6 basis point decline in the rate on interest-bearing liabilities over the prior quarter. Lower market interest rates continue to negatively impact earning asset yields, but these declines have been largely mitigated by a lower cost of funds. The primary drivers of the yield decrease on interest-earning assets during the first quarter of 2021 was an overall decline in loan yields and a decrease in loan fees. The decrease of $612 thousand in loan fees during the quarter is attributable to $2.4 million of the PPP fee accretion and $454 thousand of other loan fees compared to $2.2 million of PPP fee accretion, and $1.3 million of other loan fees recognized in the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease was offset by an increase of $867 thousand in acquired loan discount accretion. The Company continues to carry excess liquidity on the balance sheet that resulted from significant deposit growth during the first quarter of 2021 and the fourth quarter of 2020.

The yield on interest-bearing liabilities decreased to 0.54% for the first quarter of 2021 when compared to 0.60% for the fourth quarter of 2020. The cost of average interest-bearing deposits was 0.44% for the first quarter of 2021 compared to 0.50% for the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease of 6 basis points. The lower cost of average deposits was attributable to the maturing and repricing of time deposits, with average costs decreasing 14 basis points. The cost of total deposits for the first quarter of 2021 was 0.33%.

The following table presents selected interest rates and yields for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Mar Dec Increase Selected Interest Rates and Yields 2021 2020 (Decrease) Yield on loans 4.67 % 4.72 % (0.05 ) % Yield on earning assets, FTE 3.88 % 4.01 % (0.13 ) % Cost of interest-bearing deposits 0.44 % 0.50 % (0.06 ) % Cost of total deposits 0.33 % 0.38 % (0.05 ) % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 0.54 % 0.60 % (0.06 ) % Net interest margin, FTE 3.48 % 3.57 % (0.09 ) %

Provision for Loan Loss and Credit Quality

The provision for loan losses during the first quarter of 2021 was $67 thousand, compared to no provision for the fourth quarter of 2020. At March 31, 2021, the allowance for loan losses was $18.4 million. The allowance for loan losses to total loans was 0.74% as of March 31, 2021, compared to 0.77% as of December 31, 2020. For the Company’s originated loans, the allowance for loan losses to originated loans, less PPP loans, was 0.93% as of March 31, 2021, compared to 0.96% as of December 31, 2020. The remaining discounts on the acquired loan portfolio totaled $13.0 million, or 3.60% of acquired loans as of March 31, 2021.

As of March 31, 2021, the Company had COVID related modified loans totaling $1.7 million, or 0.07%, of the loan portfolio, as compared to $17.2 million or 0.7%, of the loan portfolio on December 31, 2020.

The following table presents detailed information related to the provision for loan losses for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):

Three Months Ended Mar Dec Provision for Loan Losses Rollforward 2021 2020 Change Beginning balance $ 18,346 $ 18,817 $ (471 ) Charge-offs (120 ) (520 ) 400 Recoveries 77 49 28 Net charge-offs (43 ) (471 ) 428 Provision 67 - 67 Ending balance $ 18,370 $ 18,346 $ 24 Allowance for loan losses to total loans, gross 0.74 % 0.77 % (0.03 ) %

The Company is not required to implement the provisions of the Current Expected Credit Losses (“CECL”) accounting standard until January 1, 2023 and is continuing to account for the allowance for loan losses under the incurred loss model.

Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans was 0.25% as of March 31, 2021, an increase of one basis point from the 0.24% reported in the fourth quarter of 2020. Total nonperforming assets (which include nonaccrual loans, loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing, and other real estate owned) as a percentage of total assets was 0.29% as of March 31, 2021, as compared to 0.31% as of December 31, 2020.



The following table presents detailed information related to credit quality for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):

Three Months Ended Mar Dec Increase Credit Quality 2021 2020 (Decrease) Nonaccrual loans $ 4,739 $ 5,633 $ (894 ) Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing 1,495 149 1,346 Total nonperforming loans 6,234 5,782 452 Other real estate owned 3,946 4,619 (673 ) Total nonperforming assets $ 10,180 $ 10,401 $ (221 ) Nonperforming loans to total loans, gross 0.25 % 0.24 % 0.01 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.29 % 0.31 % (0.02 ) %

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income increased $715 thousand to $5.7 million for the first quarter of 2021 compared to $5.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. During the first quarter of 2021, the primary components of the changes in noninterest income were as follows:

Increase in investment services of $124 thousand, stemming from increased production;

Increase in insurance commissions of $918 thousand, primarily due to commissions of $815 thousand from the placement of life insurance policies;

Decrease in mortgage banking income of $192 thousand, related to continuing seasonality; and

Decrease in other of $191 thousand, is primarily attributable to $465 thousand of non-recurring income recognized in the prior quarter, partially offset by an increase in the cash surrender value of bank owned life insurance income of $189 thousand.

The following table presents detailed information related to noninterest income for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):

Three Months Ended Mar Dec Increase Noninterest Income 2021 2020 (Decrease) Service charges on deposit accounts $ 1,009 $ 1,032 $ (23 ) Mortgage banking income 1,139 1,331 (192 ) Investment services 531 407 124 Insurance commissions 1,466 548 918 Interchange and debit card transaction fees 839 760 79 Other 707 898 (191 ) Total noninterest income $ 5,691 $ 4,976 $ 715

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $19.5 million for the first quarter of 2021 compared to $20.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. During the first quarter of 2021, the primary components of the changes in noninterest expense were as follows:

Salaries and employee benefits declined $647 thousand, primarily attributable to the deferral of salary cost related to the origination of PPP loans;

Data processing and technology increased $197 thousand, primarily due to implementation of new contactless chip cards and tier pricing adjustments from our core system provider;

Merger related and restructuring expense decreased $599 thousand: and

Other increased $578 thousand, primarily from an investment in a start-up fintech company.

The following table presents detailed information related to noninterest expense for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):

Three Months Ended Mar Dec Increase Noninterest Expense 2021 2020 (Decrease) Salaries and employee benefits $ 10,869 $ 11,516 $ (647 ) Occupancy and equipment 2,341 2,256 85 FDIC insurance 371 297 74 Other real estate and loan related expenses 602 516 86 Advertising and marketing 190 181 9 Data processing and technology 1,379 1,182 197 Professional services 641 786 (145 ) Amortization of intangibles 444 571 (127 ) Merger related and restructuring expenses 103 702 (599 ) Other 2,524 1,946 578 Total noninterest expense $ 19,464 $ 19,953 $ (489 )

Income Tax Expense

Income tax expense was $2.7 million for the first quarter of 2021, an increase of $165 thousand, compared to $2.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.

For the first quarter of 2021, the effective tax rate was 21.5% compared to 21.7% for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Balance Sheet Trends

Total assets at March 31, 2021 were $3.56 billion compared with $3.30 billion at December 31, 2020. The increase of $252.1 million is primarily attributable to increases in cash and cash equivalents of $75.0 million, securities available-for-sale of $35.3 million, loans of $104.9 million, which consisted of organic loan growth of $61.0 million and net increase in PPP loans of $49.3 million, and bank owned life insurance of $40.4 million.

Total liabilities increased to $3.19 billion at March 31, 2021 from $2.95 billion at December 31, 2020. The increase of $245.3 million was primarily from organic deposit growth of $243.0 million.

Shareholders' equity at March 31, 2021 totaled $364.1 million, an increase of $6.9 million, from December 31, 2020. The increase in shareholders' equity was primarily from net income of $9.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, which was offset by a net change in accumulated other comprehensive income of $1.1 million, repurchase of the Company's common stock of $1.2 million and $907 thousand of dividends paid. Tangible book value per share (Non-GAAP) was $18.39 at March 31, 2021, an increase from $17.92 at December 31, 2020. Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) as a percentage of tangible assets (Non-GAAP) was 8.00% at March 31, 2021, compared with 8.41% at December 31, 2020.

The following table presents selected balance sheet information for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):

Mar Dec Increase Selected Balance Sheet Information 2021 2020 (Decrease) Total assets $ 3,557,203 $ 3,304,949 $ 252,254 Total liabilities 3,193,145 2,947,781 245,364 Total equity 364,058 357,168 6,890 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 250,937 215,634 35,303 Loans 2,487,129 2,382,243 104,886 Deposits 3,048,213 2,805,215 242,998 Borrowings 82,642 81,199 1,443

Conference Call Information

SmartFinancial issued this earnings release for the first quarter of 2021 on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, and will host a conference call on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. ET. To access this interactive teleconference, dial (888) 317-6003 or (412) 317-6061 and enter the confirmation number, 6293687. A replay of the conference call will be available through April 20, 2022, by dialing (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 and entering the confirmation number, 10154896. Conference call materials will be published on the Company’s webpage located at http://www.smartfinancialinc.com/CorporateProfile, at 9:00 am ET prior to the conference call.

About SmartFinancial, Inc.

SmartFinancial, Inc., based in Knoxville, Tennessee, is the bank holding company for SmartBank. SmartBank is a full-service commercial bank founded in 2007, with 35 branches across East and Middle Tennessee, Alabama, and the Florida Panhandle. Recruiting the best people, delivering exceptional client service, strategic branching, and a disciplined approach to lending have contributed to SmartBank’s success. More information about SmartFinancial can be found on its website: www.smartfinancialinc.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Statements included in this earnings release include measures not recognized under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and therefore are considered non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables, which provide a reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures. SmartFinancial management uses several Non-GAAP financial measures, including: (i) operating earnings, (ii) operating return on average assets, (iii) operating pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets (iv) operating return on average shareholder' equity, (v) return on average tangible common equity, (vi) operating return on average tangible common equity, (vii) operating efficiency ratio, (viii) operating noninterest income, (ix) operating pre-tax pre-provision earnings (x) operating noninterest expense, (xi) tangible common equity, (xii) average tangible common equity, (xiii) tangible book value; and ratios derived therefrom, in its analysis of the company's performance. Operating earnings excludes the following from net income: securities gains and losses, proceeds related to the termination of an Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (“ADECA”) loan program, merger related and restructuring expenses. Operating return on average assets is the annualized operating earnings divided by average assets. Operating pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets is the annualized operating pre-tax pre-provision income earnings by average assets. Operating return on average shareholders' equity is the annualized operating earnings divided by average equity. Return on average tangible common equity is the annualized net income divided by average tangible common equity. Operating return on average tangible common equity is the annualized operating earnings divided by average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP). The operating efficiency ratio includes an adjustment for taxable equivalent yields and excludes securities gains and losses and merger related and restructuring expenses from the efficiency ratio. Operating noninterest income excludes the following from noninterest income: securities gains and losses, proceeds related to the termination of the ADECA loan program. Operating pre-tax pre-provision earnings is net interest income plus operating noninterest income less operating noninterest expense. Operating noninterest expense excludes the following from noninterest expense: prior year adjustments to salaries, merger related and restructuring expenses and certain franchise tax true-up expenses. Tangible common equity and average tangible common equity excludes goodwill and other intangible assets from shareholders' equity and average shareholders' equity, respectively. Tangible book value is tangible common equity divided by common shares outstanding. Tangible assets excludes goodwill and other intangibles from total assets. Management believes that Non-GAAP financial measures provide additional useful information that allows investors to evaluate the ongoing performance of the company and provide meaningful comparisons to its peers. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures also enhance investors' ability to compare period-to-period financial results and allow investors and company management to view our operating results excluding the impact of items that are not reflective of the underlying operating performance. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider SmartFinancial's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the company. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain statements that are based on management’s current estimates or expectations of future events or future results, and that may be deemed to constitute forward-looking statements as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, including statements regarding the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business and financial results and conditions, are not historical in nature and can generally be identified by such words as “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “may,” “estimate,” and similar expressions. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results of SmartFinancial to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, among others, (1) risks associated with our growth strategy, including a failure to implement our growth plans or an inability to manage our growth effectively; (2) claims and litigation arising from our business activities and from the companies we acquire, which may relate to contractual issues, environmental laws, fiduciary responsibility, and other matters; (3) the risk that cost savings and revenue synergies from recently completed acquisitions may not be realized or may take longer than anticipated to realize; (4) disruption from recently completed acquisitions with customer, supplier, employee, or other business relationships; (5) our ability to successfully integrate the businesses acquired as part of previous acquisitions with the business of SmartBank; (6) risks related to the proposed acquisition of Sevier County Bancshares, Inc. (“SCB”); (7) the risk that the anticipated benefits from the proposed acquisition of SCB may not be realized in the time frame anticipated; (8) changes in management’s plans for the future; (9) prevailing, or changes in, economic or political conditions, particularly in our market areas; (10) credit risk associated with our lending activities; (11) changes in interest rates, loan demand, real estate values, or competition; (12) changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; (13) changes in applicable laws, rules, or regulations, including changes to statutes, regulations or regulatory policies or practices as a result of, or in response to COVID-19; (14) adverse results from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions, including as a result of the Company’s participation in and execution of government programs related to the COVID-19 pandemic; (15) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s assets, business, cash flows, financial condition, liquidity, prospects and results of operations; (16) potential increases in the provision for loan losses resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic; and (17) other general competitive, economic, political, and market factors, including those affecting our business, operations, pricing, products, or services. These and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in SmartFinancial’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K, in each case filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and available on the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov). Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. SmartFinancial disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this release, which speak only as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.





SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary

Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

Ending Balances Mar Dec Sep Jun Mar 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 556,701 $ 481,719 $ 541,815 $ 399,467 $ 309,089 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 250,937 215,634 214,634 219,631 201,002 Other investments 14,728 14,794 14,829 14,829 14,113 Loans held for sale 7,870 11,721 11,292 6,330 6,045 Loans 2,487,129 2,382,243 2,404,057 2,408,284 2,139,247 Less: Allowance for loan losses (18,370 ) (18,346 ) (18,817 ) (16,254 ) (13,431 ) Loans, net 2,468,759 2,363,897 2,385,240 2,392,030 2,125,816 Premises and equipment, net 72,697 72,682 73,934 73,868 73,801 Other real estate owned 3,946 4,619 3,932 5,524 5,894 Goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net 86,350 86,471 86,710 86,327 86,503 Bank owned life insurance 71,586 31,215 31,034 30,853 30,671 Other assets 23,629 22,197 24,168 37,126 20,781 Total assets $ 3,557,203 $ 3,304,949 $ 3,387,588 $ 3,265,985 $ 2,873,715 Liabilities: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 777,968 $ 685,957 $ 669,733 $ 645,650 $ 431,781 Interest-bearing demand 683,887 649,129 534,128 479,212 444,141 Money market and savings 1,073,941 919,631 871,098 762,246 730,392 Time deposits 512,417 550,498 577,064 652,581 735,616 Total deposits 3,048,213 2,805,215 2,652,023 2,539,689 2,341,930 Borrowings 82,642 81,199 319,391 318,855 131,603 Subordinated debt 39,367 39,346 39,325 39,304 39,283 Other liabilities 22,923 22,021 27,060 24,649 24,699 Total liabilities 3,193,145 2,947,781 3,037,799 2,922,497 2,537,515 Shareholders' Equity: Common stock 15,105 15,107 15,233 15,217 15,222 Additional paid-in capital 251,836 252,693 254,626 254,396 254,356 Retained earnings 96,034 87,185 78,918 73,283 67,869 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 1,083 2,183 1,012 592 (1,247 ) Total shareholders' equity 364,058 357,168 349,789 343,488 336,200 Total liabilities & shareholders' equity $ 3,557,203 $ 3,304,949 $ 3,387,588 $ 3,265,985 $ 2,873,715





SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary

Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended Mar Dec Sep Jun Mar 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 28,018 $ 28,594 $ 28,621 $ 28,663 $ 26,434 Securities available-for-sale: Taxable 724 609 546 589 679 Tax-exempt 259 306 364 416 283 Federal funds sold and other earning assets 291 303 327 277 602 Total interest income 29,292 29,812 29,858 29,945 27,998 Interest expense: Deposits 2,331 2,580 2,897 3,366 4,754 Borrowings 117 142 334 249 89 Subordinated debt 584 584 584 584 584 Total interest expense 3,032 3,306 3,815 4,199 5,427 Net interest income 26,260 26,506 26,043 25,746 22,571 Provision for loan losses 67 — 2,634 2,850 3,200 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 26,193 26,506 23,409 22,896 19,371 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 1,009 1,032 892 709 770 Gain (loss) on sale of securities, net — — (9 ) 16 — Mortgage banking 1,139 1,331 1,029 931 584 Investment services 531 407 359 363 437 Insurance commissions 1,466 548 560 473 269 Interchange and debit card transaction fees 839 760 868 508 276 Other 707 898 422 511 482 Total noninterest income 5,691 4,976 4,121 3,511 2,818 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 10,869 11,516 11,032 10,357 10,006 Occupancy and equipment 2,341 2,256 2,186 1,996 1,911 FDIC insurance 371 297 534 180 180 Other real estate and loan related expense 602 516 643 346 545 Advertising and marketing 190 181 253 202 198 Data processing and technology 1,379 1,182 1,131 1,155 1,008 Professional services 641 786 594 868 711 Amortization of intangibles 444 571 402 405 362 Merger related and restructuring expenses 103 702 290 1,477 2,096 Other 2,524 1,946 2,102 1,820 1,776 Total noninterest expense 19,464 19,953 19,167 18,806 18,793 Income before income taxes 12,420 11,529 8,363 7,601 3,396 Income tax expense 2,664 2,499 1,968 1,427 664 Net income $ 9,756 $ 9,030 $ 6,395 $ 6,174 $ 2,732 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.65 $ 0.60 $ 0.42 $ 0.41 $ 0.19 Diluted $ 0.65 $ 0.59 $ 0.42 $ 0.41 $ 0.19 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 15,011,573 15,109,298 15,160,579 15,152,768 14,395,103 Diluted 15,111,947 15,182,796 15,210,611 15,202,335 14,479,679





SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary

Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

YIELD ANALYSIS

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 March 31, 2020 Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Balance Interest1 Cost1 Balance Interest1 Cost1 Balance Interest1 Cost1 Assets: Loans, including fees2 $ 2,428,499 $ 27,943 4.67 % $ 2,401,406 $ 28,506 4.72 % $ 1,982,997 $ 26,389 5.35 % Loans held for sale 7,913 75 3.82 % 10,191 88 3.45 % 4,294 45 4.24 % Taxable securities 136,492 724 2.15 % 119,936 609 2.02 % 116,837 679 2.34 % Tax-exempt securities 90,849 409 1.82 % 90,200 456 2.01 % 70,397 400 2.28 % Federal funds sold and other earning assets 417,144 291 0.28 % 349,167 303 0.35 % 165,512 602 1.46 % Total interest-earning assets 3,080,897 29,442 3.88 % 2,970,900 29,962 4.01 % 2,340,037 28,115 4.83 % Noninterest-earning assets 275,272 255,477 216,498 Total assets $ 3,356,169 $ 3,226,377 $ 2,556,535 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 641,214 256 0.16 % $ 570,326 230 0.16 % $ 389,500 434 0.45 % Money market and savings deposits 983,893 821 0.34 % 903,235 774 0.34 % 664,983 1,389 0.84 % Time deposits 526,062 1,254 0.97 % 565,237 1,576 1.11 % 680,830 2,931 1.73 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2,151,169 2,331 0.44 % 2,038,798 2,580 0.50 % 1,735,313 4,754 1.10 % Borrowings3 81,837 117 0.58 % 99,777 142 0.57 % 51,921 89 0.69 % Subordinated debt 39,354 584 6.01 % 39,332 584 5.90 % 39,269 584 5.98 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,272,360 3,032 0.54 % 2,177,907 3,306 0.60 % 1,826,503 5,426 1.19 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 700,962 670,820 373,125 Other liabilities 21,928 23,624 27,215 Total liabilities 2,995,250 2,872,351 2,226,843 Shareholders' equity 360,919 354,026 329,692 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,356,169 $ 3,226,377 $ 2,556,535 Net interest income, taxable equivalent $ 26,410 $ 26,656 $ 22,689 Interest rate spread 3.33 % 3.41 % 3.63 % Tax equivalent net interest margin 3.48 % 3.57 % 3.90 % Percentage of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 135.58 % 136.41 % 128.12 % Percentage of average equity to average assets 10.75 % 10.97 % 12.90 %

1 Taxable equivalent

2 Includes average balance of $312,582 and $296,337 in PPP loans for the quarters ended March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively. No PPP loans are included in the average balance for the quarter end March 31, 2020.

3 Includes average balance of $18,092 in Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility (“PPPLF”) funding for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. No PPPLF funding was used for the quarters ended March 31, 2021 and 2020.





﻿SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary

Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

YIELD ANALYSIS



Year Ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Balance Interest1 Cost1 Balance Interest1 Cost1 Assets: Loans, including fees2 $ 2,289,612 $ 111,992 4.89 % $ 1,836,963 $ 100,831 5.49 % Loans held for sale 7,360 320 4.34 % 3,858 171 4.43 % Taxable securities 122,900 2,423 1.97 % 129,705 3,289 2.54 % Tax-exempt securities 83,765 1,941 2.32 % 56,458 1,972 3.49 % Federal funds sold and other earning assets 308,843 1,509 0.49 % 110,380 2,646 2.40 % Total interest-earning assets 2,812,480 118,185 4.20 % 2,137,364 108,909 5.10 % Noninterest-earning assets 250,955 201,976 Total assets $ 3,063,435 $ 2,339,340 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 481,050 1,013 0.21 % $ 333,100 1,883 0.57 % Money market and savings deposits 788,006 3,482 0.44 % 651,855 7,827 1.20 % Time deposits 641,647 9,102 1.42 % 635,451 12,205 1.92 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,910,703 13,597 0.71 % 1,620,406 21,915 1.35 % Borrowings3 177,204 816 0.46 % 21,526 319 1.48 % Subordinated debt 39,301 2,334 5.94 % 39,216 2,341 5.97 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,127,208 16,747 0.79 % 1,681,148 24,575 1.46 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 571,282 343,611 Other liabilities 23,775 15,852 Total liabilities 2,722,265 2,040,611 Shareholders' equity 341,170 298,729 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,063,435 $ 2,339,340 Net interest income, taxable equivalent $ 101,438 $ 84,334 Interest rate spread 3.41 % 3.64 % Tax equivalent net interest margin 3.61 % 3.95 % Percentage of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 132.21 % 127.14 % Percentage of average equity to average assets 11.14 % 12.77 %

1 Taxable equivalent

2 Includes average balance of $201,470 in PPP loans for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020.

3 Includes average balance of $91,190 in PPPLF funding for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020.

﻿



SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary

Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

As of and for The Three Months Ended Mar Dec Sep Jun Mar 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 Composition of Loans: Commercial real estate owner occupied $ 477,293 $ 463,771 $ 467,569 $ 464,073 $ 473,398 non-owner occupied 593,348 549,205 563,082 552,958 535,637 Commercial real estate, total 1,070,641 1,012,976 1,030,651 1,017,031 1,009,035 Commercial & industrial 686,010 634,446 644,498 637,450 377,173 Construction & land development 285,973 278,075 275,172 279,216 253,445 Consumer real estate 432,486 443,930 440,310 459,861 482,728 Consumer and other 12,019 12,816 13,426 14,726 16,866 Total loans $ 2,487,129 $ 2,382,243 $ 2,404,057 $ 2,408,284 $ 2,139,247 Asset Quality and Additional Loan Data: Nonperforming loans $ 6,234 $ 5,782 $ 2,248 $ 3,776 $ 3,069 Other real estate owned 3,946 4,619 3,932 5,524 5,894 Total nonperforming assets $ 10,180 $ 10,401 $ 6,180 $ 9,300 $ 8,963 Restructured loans not included in nonperforming loans $ 250 $ 257 $ 8 $ 9 $ 9 Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) 0.01 % 0.08 % 0.01 % — % — % Allowance for loan losses to loans 0.74 % 0.77 % 0.78 % 0.67 % 0.63 % Nonperforming loans to total loans, gross 0.25 % 0.24 % 0.09 % 0.16 % 0.14 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.29 % 0.31 % 0.18 % 0.28 % 0.31 % Acquired loan fair value discount balance $ 12,951 $ 14,467 $ 15,141 $ 16,187 $ 17,237 Accretion income on acquired loans 1,636 768 960 888 1,841 PPP net fees deferred balance 7,351 4,190 6,348 8,582 — PPP net fees recognized 2,398 2,157 1,812 1,909 — Capital Ratios: Equity to Assets 10.23 % 10.81 % 10.33 % 10.52 % 11.70 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (Non-GAAP)1 8.00 % 8.41 % 7.97 % 8.09 % 8.96 % SmartFinancial, Inc.2 Tier 1 leverage 8.55 % 8.69 % 8.78 % 8.83 % 10.28 % Common equity Tier 1 11.30 % 11.61 % 11.33 % 10.92 % 10.87 % Tier 1 capital 11.30 % 11.61 % 11.33 % 10.92 % 10.87 % Total capital 13.63 % 14.07 % 13.81 % 13.25 % 13.13 % SmartBank Estimated3 Tier 1 leverage 9.33 % 9.58 % 9.74 % 9.82 % 11.42 % Common equity Tier 1 12.32 % 12.79 % 12.57 % 12.14 % 12.05 % Tier 1 risk-based capital 12.32 % 12.79 % 12.57 % 12.14 % 12.05 % Total risk-based capital 13.07 % 13.57 % 13.37 % 12.82 % 12.62 %

1 Total common equity less intangibles divided by total assets less intangibles. See reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures.

2 All periods presented are estimated.

3 Current period capital ratios are estimated as of the date of this earnings release.





SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary

Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands except share and per share data)

As of and for The Three Months Ended Mar Dec Sep Jun Mar 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 Selected Performance Ratios (Annualized): Return on average assets 1.18 % 1.11 % 0.76 % 0.79 % 0.43 % Return on average shareholders' equity 10.96 % 10.15 % 7.31 % 7.31 % 3.33 % Return on average tangible common equity¹ 14.41 % 13.43 % 9.72 % 9.80 % 4.41 % Noninterest income / average assets 0.69 % 0.61 % 0.49 % 0.45 % 0.44 % Noninterest expense / average assets 2.35 % 2.46 % 2.28 % 2.41 % 2.96 % Efficiency ratio 60.92 % 63.38 % 63.54 % 64.28 % 74.02 % Operating Selected Performance Ratios (Annualized): Operating return on average assets1 1.19 % 1.14 % 0.79 % 0.93 % 0.67 % Operating PTPP return on average assets1 1.52 % 1.45 % 1.35 % 1.53 % 1.37 % Operating return on average shareholders' equity1 11.05 % 10.34 % 7.57 % 8.58 % 5.22 % Operating return on average tangible common equity1 14.53 % 13.69 % 10.06 % 11.51 % 6.90 % Operating efficiency ratio1 60.32 % 60.86 % 62.25 % 58.95 % 65.46 % Operating noninterest income / average assets1 0.69 % 0.56 % 0.49 % 0.45 % 0.44 % Operating noninterest expense / average assets1 2.34 % 2.37 % 2.25 % 2.23 % 2.63 % Selected Interest Rates and Yields: Yield on loans 4.67 % 4.72 % 4.71 % 4.87 % 5.35 % Yield on earning assets, FTE 3.88 % 4.01 % 3.88 % 4.22 % 4.83 % Cost of interest-bearing deposits 0.44 % 0.50 % 0.59 % 0.71 % 1.10 % Cost of total deposits 0.33 % 0.38 % 0.44 % 0.54 % 0.91 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 0.54 % 0.60 % 0.65 % 0.77 % 1.19 % Net interest margin, FTE 3.48 % 3.57 % 3.39 % 3.63 % 3.90 % Per Common Share: Net income, basic $ 0.65 $ 0.60 $ 0.42 $ 0.41 $ 0.19 Net income, diluted 0.65 0.59 0.42 0.41 0.19 Operating earnings, basic¹ 0.65 0.61 0.44 0.48 0.30 Operating earnings, diluted¹ 0.65 0.61 0.44 0.48 0.30 Book value 24.10 23.64 22.96 22.57 22.09 Tangible book value¹ 18.39 17.92 17.27 16.90 16.40 Common shares outstanding 15,104,536 15,107,214 15,233,227 15,216,932 15,221,990

¹ See reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures





SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary

Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

Three Months Ended Mar Dec Sep Jun Mar 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 Operating Earnings: Net income (GAAP) $ 9,756 $ 9,030 $ 6,395 $ 6,174 $ 2,732 Noninterest income: Securities gains (losses), net — — 9 (16 ) — ADECA termination proceeds — (465 ) — — — Noninterest expenses: Merger related and restructuring expenses 103 702 290 1,477 2,096 Income taxes: Income tax effect of adjustments (27 ) (62 ) (77 ) (382 ) (548 ) Operating earnings (Non-GAAP) $ 9,832 $ 9,205 $ 6,617 $ 7,253 $ 4,280 Operating earnings per common share (Non-GAAP): Basic $ 0.65 $ 0.61 $ 0.44 $ 0.48 $ 0.30 Diluted 0.65 0.61 0.44 0.48 0.30 Operating Noninterest Income: Noninterest income (GAAP) $ 5,691 $ 4,976 $ 4,121 $ 3,511 $ 2,818 Securities gains (losses), net — — 9 (16 ) — ADECA termination proceeds — (465 ) — — — Operating noninterest income (Non-GAAP) $ 5,691 $ 4,511 $ 4,130 $ 3,495 $ 2,818 Operating noninterest income (Non-GAAP)/average assets1 0.69 % 0.56 % 0.49 % 0.45 % 0.44 % Operating Noninterest Expense: Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 19,464 $ 19,953 $ 19,167 $ 18,806 $ 18,793 Merger related and restructuring expenses (103 ) (702 ) (290 ) (1,477 ) (2,096 ) Operating noninterest expense (Non-GAAP) $ 19,361 $ 19,251 $ 18,877 $ 17,329 $ 16,697 Operating noninterest expense (Non-GAAP)/average assets2 2.34 % 2.37 % 2.25 % 2.23 % 2.63 % Operating Pre-tax Pre-provision ("PTPP") Earnings: Net interest income (GAAP) $ 26,260 $ 26,506 $ 26,043 $ 25,746 $ 22,571 Operating noninterest income 5,691 4,511 4,130 3,495 2,818 Operating noninterest expense (19,361 ) (19,251 ) (18,877 ) (17,329 ) (16,697 ) Operating PTPP earnings (Non-GAAP) $ 12,590 $ 11,766 $ 11,296 $ 11,912 $ 8,692 Non-GAAP Return Ratios: Operating return on average assets (Non-GAAP)3 1.19 % 1.14 % 0.79 % 0.93 % 0.67 % Operating PTPP return on average assets (Non-GAAP)4 1.52 % 1.45 % 1.35 % 1.53 % 1.37 % Return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)5 14.41 % 13.43 % 9.72 % 9.80 % 4.41 % Operating return on average shareholders' equity (Non-GAAP)6 11.05 % 10.34 % 7.57 % 8.58 % 5.22 % Operating return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)7 14.53 % 13.69 % 10.06 % 11.51 % 6.90 % Operating Efficiency Ratio: Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 60.92 % 63.38 % 63.54 % 64.28 % 74.02 % Adjustment for taxable equivalent yields (0.28 ) % (0.30 ) % (0.32 ) % (0.34 ) % (0.34 ) % Adjustment for securities gains (losses) — % — % 0.02 % (0.04 ) % — % Adjustment for merger related income and costs (0.32 ) % (2.22 ) % (0.99 ) % (4.95 ) % (8.21 ) % Operating efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) 60.32 % 60.86 % 62.25 % 58.95 % 65.46 %

1 Operating noninterest income (Non-GAAP) is annualized and divided by average assets.

2 Operating noninterest expense (Non-GAAP) is annualized and divided by average assets.

3 Operating return on average assets (Non-GAAP) is the annualized operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average assets.

4 Operating PTPP return on average assets (Non-GAAP) is the annualized operating PTPP earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average assets.

5 Return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) is the annualized net income divided by average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP).

6 Operating return on average shareholders’ equity (Non-GAAP) is the annualized operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average equity.

7 Operating return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) is the annualized operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP).





SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary

Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

Three Months Ended Mar Dec Sep Jun Mar 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 Tangible Common Equity: Shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 364,058 $ 357,168 $ 349,789 $ 343,488 $ 336,200 Less goodwill and other intangible assets 86,350 86,471 86,710 86,327 86,503 Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) $ 277,708 $ 270,697 $ 263,079 $ 257,161 $ 249,697 Average Tangible Common Equity: Average shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 360,919 $ 354,026 $ 347,907 $ 339,861 $ 329,692 Less average goodwill and other intangible assets 85,486 86,561 86,206 86,484 80,370 Average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) $ 275,433 $ 267,465 $ 261,701 $ 253,377 $ 249,322 Tangible Book Value per Common Share: Book value per common share (GAAP) $ 24.10 $ 23.64 $ 22.96 $ 22.57 $ 22.09 Adjustment due to goodwill and other intangible assets (5.72 ) (5.72 ) (5.69 ) (5.67 ) (5.69 ) Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP)1 $ 18.39 $ 17.92 $ 17.27 $ 16.90 $ 16.40 Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets: Total Assets $ 3,557,203 $ 3,304,949 $ 3,387,588 $ 3,265,985 $ 2,873,715 Less goodwill and other intangibles 86,350 86,471 86,710 86,327 86,503 Tangible Assets (Non-GAAP): $ 3,470,853 $ 3,218,478 $ 3,300,878 $ 3,179,658 $ 2,787,212 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (Non-GAAP) 8.00 % 8.41 % 7.97 % 8.09 % 8.96 %

1 Tangible book value per share is computed by dividing total stockholder's equity, less goodwill and other intangible assets by common shares outstanding.