The new leadership collectives represent the highest levels of expertise and a diverse range of perspectives across the dermatologic spectrum

Boca Raton, April 20, 2021 -- LiVDerm Announces New South Beach Symposium Planning Committee & Advisory Board

LiVDerm is proud to announce the new and esteemed South Beach Symposium Planning Committee in addition to the brand new LiVDerm Advisory Board. Through these two leadership collectives, LiVDerm will ensure the highest levels of expertise and the widest ranges of perspective across the dermatologic spectrum are represented and delivered throughout LiVDerm’s educational offerings.

The new South Beach Symposium (SBS) Planning Committee comes just in time for the 20 year anniversary of the annual SBS Meeting. Freshly renovated, the new planning committee marks the addition of three new renowned members: Glynis Ablon, MD, Christopher Bunick, MD Ph.D., and Doris Day, MD. With the return of long-established members as well as these new additions, the SBS planning committee will include a more diverse selection of perspectives and experiences that will further strengthen and elevate the educational standards of the meeting.

Glynis R. Ablon, MD, FAAD | Associate Clinical Professor at UCLA | Founder, The Ablon Skin Institute (ASI) Research Center

Although Dr. Ablon joins the SBS planning committee in 2021, she is a long-time faculty member of the SBS meetings since its inception. Dr. Ablon helped launch the first Hair Restoration track at SBS and has continued to assist as its session director. Dr. Ablon owns the Ablon Skin Institute and Research Center, which is an independent clinical research site specializing in dermatology clinical trials. Dr. Ablon noted that “South Beach Symposium consistently highlights the most current research, techniques, and tools presented by stellar lecturers with fun on the Florida Coast!"

Christopher Bunick, MD, PhD | Associate Professor of Dermatology at Yale School of Medicine | Dermatologist and Researcher at Yale Dermatology Associates in Middlebury, CT

Dr. Bunick, is a dermatologist and physician-scientist with over 25 years involvement in structural biology research. Most recently, his research has shed light on mechanisms of action of oral drugs for acne vulgaris, bringing his work from bench to bedside. In regards to his recent appointment as an SBS Planning committee member, Dr. Bunick remarked: "For the novice dermatologist to the highly experienced one, SBS is at the forefront of providing outstanding education on the most relevant clinical and scientific advances in dermatology."

Doris Day, MD | Clinical Associate Professor of Dermatology at NYU Langone Health | Founder and Board Certified Dermatologist at Day Dermatology and Aesthetics in New York City, NY

Dr. Day MD specializes in aesthetic dermatology in her private practice in New York City and has won awards for her work in laser research and teaching. Dr. Day is a member of national and international organizations including the American Society of Dermatologic Surgery where she has served on the Board of Directors and has served on the medical advisory boards and training panels for Allergan, Galderma and Merz, among others.

Michael H. Gold, MD, FAAD | Founder & Medical Director, Gold Skin Care Center, Advanced Aesthetic Medical Spa, The Laser & Rejuvenation Center, and the Tennessee Clinical Research Center | Editor-in Chief of the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology | Clinical Assistant Professor at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and School of Nursing | Founder and current President of the Dermatologic & Aesthetic Surgery International League (DASIL)

Dr. Michael Gold is a board certified dermatologist specializing in both cosmetic and medical dermatology, who has been with SBS since the beginning; a long-time committee member and director of one of the most popular sessions at the SBS meeting, the Live Device workshop.

Dr. Gold recently remarked: “The South Beach Symposium is one of the highlight meetings of each and every year – great content, great faculty, wonderful comradery, and South Florida – what else does one need!!"

David Goldberg, MD, JD | Clinical Professor of Dermatology & Past Director of Laser Research and Mohs Surgery, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai | Clinical Professor of Dermatology & Chief of Dermatology Surgery, Rutgers New Jersey Medical School | Adjunct Professor of Law, Fordham University School of Law.

Dr. David Goldberg is a board-certified dermatologist specializing in both medical and aesthetic dermatology who has also been with SBS since the beginning; a long-time committee member and chair/session director for the popular cutaneous oncology track due to his interest and specialization in different forms of skin cancers. Dr. Goldberg recently noted: "South Beach Symposium provides all of us a chance every year to interact with and learn from the best and brightest in dermatology.”

Leon Kircik, MD | Associate Clinical Professor of Dermatology at Indiana University Medical Center & Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Medical Center | Medical Director of DermResearch, PLLC and Physicians Skin Care, PLLC.

Dr. Leon Kircik is a board-certified dermatologist focused solely on the medical side of dermatology with an exceptional focus on research. Dr. Kircik has been a long-time faculty member of the SBS meeting, and a South Beach Symposium Chair/Planning Committee Member for 5 years. He has been the principal investigator of numerous clinical trials for psoriasis, acne, rosacea, atopic dermatitis, skin cancers, actinic keratosis, and much more. Dr. Kircik recently remarked: “SBS is the premier medical and aesthetic dermatology meeting where we learn a lot and we have fun as well in South Beach.”

Z. Paul Lorenc, MD, FACS | Board-Certified Aesthetic Plastic Surgeon |Founder & Director, Lorenc Plastic Surgery, Upper East Side.

Dr. Z. Paul Lorenc is a world-renowned board-certified aesthetic plastic surgeon who founded his private practice in the Upper East Side of NYC. Dr. Lorenc has been a longtime faculty member of the SBS meeting and has been on the South Beach Symposium Chair/Planning Committee Member for the last 5 years. Dr. Lorenc launched SBS’s first Cadaver Anatomy Lab in 2020 and is helping launch the 2021 aesthetic surgery track at SBS Part II. He balances surgical expertise with an acute aesthetic sense of composition and proportion in the areas of facial rejuvenation, breast enhancement and body contouring. As a recognized authority in facial anatomy Dr. Lorenc is a pioneer in the development of the latest generation of dermal fillers and neurotoxins, leading various clinical trials for FDA approval in the US.

The brand new LiVDerm Advisory Board represents a critical step towards expanding and diversifying LiVDerm’s advanced educational offerings. Through the leadership and renowned expertise of this new Board, LiVDerm will be further established as the industry leaders in dermatology education. LiVDerm is proud to share the new Advisory Board:

Patrick Bitter, MD |Founder of Advanced Aesthetic Dermatology | Developer of the acclaimed FotoFacial

Linda Stein Gold, MD |Vice President-Elect of the American Academy of Dermatology |Director of Dermatology Clinical Research, Henry Ford Health System in Detroit Michigan | Division Head of Dermatology for the Henry Ford Health System in West Bloomfield, Michigan

Johnathan Silverberg, MD, PhD, MPH | Associate Professor of Dermatology at The George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences

Amy Taub, MD | Assistant Professor of Clinical Dermatology at Northwestern University Medical School | Senior Editor at the Journal of Drugs in Dermatology

Jill Waibel, MD |Medical director and owner of the Miami Dermatology and Laser Institute | Subsection Chief of Dermatology at Baptist Hospital

Amy McMichael, MD | Professor & Chair of the Department of Dermatology, Wake Forest School of Medicine | Editorial Board, JAMA Derm, Cosmetic Dermatology and The Dermatologist

Robert S. Kirsner, MD, PhD | Harvey Blank Professor & Chairman of the Dr. Phillip Frost Department of Dermatology and Cutaneous Surgery, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine

Pearl Kwong, MD | Clinical Researcher, Orange Park Medical Center |Former Head of Pediatric Dermatology at Nemours Children’s Clinic & Assistant Professor of Dermatology at Mayo Clinic

Additionally, after another year of incredible growth (with over 1,200 attendees at the 2021 event), the Masters of Pediatric Dermatology Symposium (MOPD) will continue to be led by its founder, the Dr. Lawrence Schachner, MD -- a renowned clinical leader in the pediatric dermatology space. With new topics, a longer agenda, expansive educational opportunities, and more planned ahead, MOPD is poised to continue to expand into the critical pediatric dermatology field.

“I am ecstatic to see these changes to the LiVDerm and SBS leadership in an effort to diversify and grow our dermatologic educational offerings,” remarked LiVDerm General Manager, Amanda Jamrogiewicz, CHCP. “Since its inception, SBS has been a leader in the medical and aesthetic dermatology space, and we believe that creating an expansive and diverse committee of leaders in the field will continue our upward trajectory. The future is bright for LiVDerm and enhancing patient outcomes across all populations and skin types.”

