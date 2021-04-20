Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Provident Financial Holdings To Host Earnings Release Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- RIVERSIDE, Calif., April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (“Company”) (Nasdaq GS: PROV), the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B., today announced that it will distribute a news release announcing earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 at 3:00 a.m. (Pacific) on Tuesday, April 27, 2021. Additionally, the Company will host a conference call for institutional investors and bank analysts on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. (Pacific) to discuss financial results. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-226-8189 and referencing access code number 1087920. An audio replay of the conference call will be available through Wednesday, May 5, 2021 by dialing 1-866-207-1041 and referencing access code number 7861926.

Contacts:

Craig G. Blunden 
Chairman and 
Chief Executive Officer 

Donavon P. Ternes
President, Chief Operating Officer 
and Chief Financial Officer

(951) 686-6060


