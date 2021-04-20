Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
NeoGames Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2020

/EIN News/ -- LUXEMBOURG, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeoGames S.A. (Nasdaq: NGMS) (“NeoGames” or the "Company"), a technology-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery solutions, announced today that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The annual report on Form 20-F, which contains NeoGames’ audited financial statements, can be accessed at the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov, as well as via the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.neogames.com/financials/sec-filings.

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report on Form 20-F, including its complete audited financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request to ir@neogames.com.

About NeoGames

NeoGames is a technology-driven innovator and a global provider of iLottery solutions for national and state-regulated lotteries. NeoGames’ full-service solution combines proprietary technology platforms with the experience and expertise required for successful iLottery operations. NeoGames’ pioneering game studio encompasses an extensive portfolio of engaging online lottery games that deliver an entertaining player experience. As a trusted partner to lotteries worldwide, the Company works with its customers to maximize their success, offering a comprehensive solution that empowers them to deliver enjoyable and profitable iLottery programs to their players, generate more revenue, and direct proceeds to good causes.

Contacts

Investor Contact:
ir@neogames.com

Media Relations:
pr@neogames.com


Primary Logo

