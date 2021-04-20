Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
IFIC Monthly Investment Fund Statistics – March 2021

Mutual Fund and Exchange-Traded Fund Assets and Sales

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today announced investment fund net sales and net assets for March 2021.

Mutual fund assets totalled $1.85 trillion at the end of March 2021. Assets increased by $35.1 billion or 1.9% compared to February 2021. Mutual funds recorded net sales of $13.0 billion in March 2021.

ETF assets totalled $278.0 billion at the end of March 2021. Assets increased by $8.7 billion or 3.2% compared to February 2021. ETFs recorded net sales of $4.7 billion in March 2021.

Mutual Fund Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions)*

Asset Class Mar. 2021 Feb. 2021 Mar. 2020 YTD 2021 YTD 2020
Long-term Funds          
Balanced 8,987   8,745   (11,030 ) 22,712   (5,015 )
Equity 4,539   6,490   (702 ) 15,246   47  
Bond 151   2,482   (6,674 ) 5,729   (1,022 )
Specialty 392   779   181   1,749   1,424  
Total Long-term Funds 14,069   18,497   (18,225 ) 45,437   (4,566 )
Total Money Market Funds (1,093 ) (957 ) 4,130   (3,534 ) 4,604  
Total 12,977   17,540   (14,095 ) 41,902   39  

Mutual Fund Net Assets ($ Billions)*

Asset Class Mar. 2021   Feb. 2021   Mar. 2020   Dec. 2020  
Long-term Funds                
Balanced 908.4   889.1   731.8   874.4  
Equity 639.6   608.7   443.2   593.4  
Bond 250.8   245.5   209.3   246.4  
Specialty 16.7   36.0   25.6   35.0  
Total Long-term Funds 1,815.5   1,779.3   1,410.0   1,749.3  
Total Money Market Funds 30.3   31.4   36.4   34.4  
Total 1,845.8   1,810.7   1,446.4   1,783.7  

* Please see below for important information regarding this data.

ETF Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions)*

Asset Class Mar. 2021 Feb. 2021 Mar. 2020 YTD 2021 YTD 2020  
Long-term Funds            
Balanced 413   477   124   1,385   698  
Equity 3,107   3,471   4,175   8,755   10,388  
Bond 949   1,172   (1,209 ) 3,431   3,104  
Specialty 815   876   (139 ) 1,749   58  
Total Long-term Funds 5,284   5,996   2,952   15,320   14,247  
Total Money Market Funds (579 ) (230 ) 31   (835 ) 931  
Total 4,705   5,766   2,983   14,485   15,178  

ETF Net Assets ($ Billions)*

Asset Class Mar. 2021   Feb. 2021   Mar. 2020   Dec. 2020  
Long-term Funds                
Balanced 8.8   8.3   4.7   7.2  
Equity 175.4   167.7   110.7   158.4  
Bond 80.4   80.2   66.2   79.3  
Specialty 6.9   6.0   3.4   5.2  
Total Long-term Funds 271.5   262.2   184.9   250.1  
Total Money Market Funds 6.4   7.0   5.4   7.3  
Total 278.0   269.2   190.3   257.3  

* Please see below for important information regarding this data.

IFIC direct survey data (which accounts for approximately 91% of total mutual fund industry assets) is complemented by data from Investor Economics to provide comprehensive industry totals.

IFIC makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency and completeness of the information; however, IFIC does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.

* Important Information Regarding Investment Fund Data:

  1. Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds.
  2. ETF data is not adjusted to remove double counting arising from ETFs that invest in other ETFs.
  3. The Balanced Funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds.
  4. Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors.
  5. ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors.

About IFIC

The Investment Funds Institute of Canada is the voice of Canada’s investment funds industry. IFIC brings together 150 organizations, including fund managers, distributors and industry service organizations, to foster a strong, stable investment sector where investors can realize their financial goals. By connecting Canada’s savers to Canada’s economy, our industry contributes significantly to Canadian economic growth and job creation. To learn more about IFIC, please visit www.ific.ca.

