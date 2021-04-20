PubMatic to Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 13, 2021

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PubMatic, Inc. (Nasdaq: PUBM), a sell-side platform that delivers superior outcomes for digital advertising, today announced that it will release its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 after market close on May 13, 2021. On that day PubMatic will host a webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the company’s financial results.



Webcast Details

What: PubMatic First Quarter 2021 Earnings Webcast

When: May 13, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time)

Webcast: A live and archived webcast can be accessed from the News & Events section of PubMatic’s Investor Relations website, https://investors.pubmatic.com



About PubMatic

PubMatic delivers superior revenue to publishers by being an SSP of choice for agencies and advertisers. PubMatic’s cloud infrastructure platform for digital advertising empowers app developers and publishers to increase monetization while enabling media buyers to drive return on investment by reaching and engaging their target audiences in brand-safe, premium environments across ad formats and devices. Since 2006, PubMatic has been expanding its owned and operated global infrastructure and continues to cultivate programmatic innovation. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, PubMatic operates 14 offices and eight data centers worldwide.

Investors:

The Blueshirt Group for PubMatic

investors@pubmatic.com