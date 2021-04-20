LandArc Promotes Nathan Ross to Community Manager

/EIN News/ -- Detroit, MI, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LandArc, an Associa® company, recently announced the promotion of Nathan Ross to community manager.

Mr. Ross is a proven team leader with more than 20 years of experience in customer service. A skilled communicator and problem solver, Mr. Ross most recently served as a dedicated team member in LandArc’s customer service department. As a community manager, Mr. Ross will focus on strengthening client relationships, collaborating with association board members, and providing unmatched management services.

“Nathan has an extensive history of being able to quickly assess customer requests and implement successful solutions to meet their needs,” stated Jeff Gourlie, LandArc president. “His ability to both enhance relationships and improve customer satisfaction will be a great asset not only to the LandArc team, but also to the associations, board members, and residents that we serve every day. We are excited to watch him grow in this new position.

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected:

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Ashley Cantwell Associa 214-272-4107 acantwell@associaonline.com