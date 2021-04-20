Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Middlefield Banc Corp. Reports 2021 First Quarter Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ: MBCN) today reported financial results for the 2021 first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

2021 First Quarter Financial Highlights Include (on a year-over-year basis unless noted):

  • Net income increased to a quarterly record of $4.2 million, or a record $0.65 per diluted share
  • Net interest margin improved by 10 basis points to 3.73%, compared to 3.63%
  • Total noninterest income was up 106.5% to $2.2 million
  • Pre-tax, pre-provision for loan losses(1) income increased 49.5% to $5.8 million
  • Return on average assets increased to 1.22% from 0.35%
  • Return on average equity increased to 11.64% from 3.01%
  • Return on average tangible common equity(1) increased to 13.16% from 3.43%
  • Efficiency ratio improved to 57.91%, compared to 63.47%
  • Net charge-offs declined 86.0% to $37,000
  • First quarter cash dividend increased 6.7% to $0.16 per share

“Our record first quarter financial results are encouraging and reflects the successful actions we took last year to navigate the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, our commitment to our communities, and the dedication of our team,” stated Thomas G. Caldwell, President and Chief Executive Officer. “While the COVID-19 pandemic continues, we are seeing improving trends across many aspects of our business and across many of our markets. We believe 2021 will be a strong year for Middlefield.”

“Last year we quickly implemented our Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) process and helped provide more than 1,410 small businesses over $145 million of support, while protecting over 12,000 jobs. We continue to help small business customers throughout our communities and during the first quarter, we processed an additional $60 million of PPP loans. During the first quarter, we also helped customers secure $49.7 million of PPP forgiveness, which provided a $750,000 benefit to our yield on earnings assets.   Over 45% of PPP applicants booked were to small businesses without a prior banking relationship, which is a testament to the agility of our organization, our local presence, and our community-oriented values.”

“We remain focused on managing all aspects of the business that are under our control and I am proud of the success we have achieved managing asset quality, expenses, and noninterest income. As a result we experienced robust improvements in net interest margin, return on equity, and return on tangible common equity, which have all increased above pre-pandemic levels. In addition, during the first quarter, noninterest income doubled to a quarterly record of $2.2 million as a result of our long-term strategic focus to diversify revenues and strong residential mortgage demand. We continue to find new ways to support our small business customers, and we have established unique, safe, and secure offerings for the rapidly growing Ohio cannabis industry. We believe there are significant opportunities to expand our leading marijuana related business (“MRB”) banking portfolio and we will continue to seek additional growth opportunities as the economy re-opens.”

“I continue to be very thankful for the proven leadership team we have assembled and our loyal customers, employees, and shareholders. Thank you for your continued support,” concluded Mr. Caldwell.

Income Statement
Net interest income for the 2021 first quarter was $11.9 million, compared to $10.0 million for the 2020 first quarter. The net interest margin for the 2021 first quarter was 3.73%, compared to 3.63% for the same period of 2020. For the 2021 first quarter, noninterest income increased 106.5% to $2.2 million from $1.1 million for the same period of 2020. Noninterest expense for the 2021 first quarter increased 15.2% to $8.4 million, from the 2020 first quarter.

Balance Sheet
Total assets at March 31, 2021, increased 14.3% to $1.39 billion, compared to $1.21 billion at March 31, 2020. Net loans at March 31, 2021 increased 10.2% to $1.09 billion, compared to $988.8 million at March 31, 2020. Over the last 12 months, Middlefield has originated $205.4 million of loans under the PPP and helped customers receive $78.5 million of forgiveness payments under the terms of the program. The balance of PPP loans outstanding at March 31, 2021, was $126.9 million.

Total deposits at March 31, 2021, was $1.22 billion, compared to $1.00 billion at March 31, 2020. The 22.1% increase in deposits was primarily a result of increases in interest-bearing, money market and non-interest-bearing accounts, partially offset by decreases time-based accounts. The investment portfolio, classified as available for sale, was $123.2 million at March 31, 2021, compared with $103.0 million at March 31, 2020.

Donald L. Stacy, Chief Financial Officer stated, “We entered 2021 with a strengthened balance sheet as a result of last year’s strategies to increase our allowance for loan losses, as well as favorable asset performance and robust liquidity and capital levels. Our allowance for loan losses to total loans now stands at 1.28%, compared to 1.22% at December 31, 2020 and 0.93% at March 31, 2020. The increase in nonperforming loans is primarily due to payment deferrals we extended to certain business customers to help them navigate the continued challenges of the COVID-19 crisis. At March 31, 2021 we had $25.3 million in deferrals, compared to $214.8 million at June 30, 2020, a decline of over 88%.”  

“We remain focused on managing risk and pricing on loans, while proactively controlling our cost of funds and operating expenses. In addition, we continue to focus on creating value for our shareholders. During the quarter we increased our quarterly dividend payment by 6.7% and repurchased 49,468 shares of our common stock. With an equity to assets ratio of 10.4%, $100.5 million of cash and cash equivalents, and $123.2 million of investment securities available for sale we have a strong liquidity position to support our customers and our growth initiatives,” concluded Mr. Stacy.

Stockholders’ Equity and Dividends
At March 31, 2021, stockholders’ equity increased 8.7% to $144.3 million compared to $132.7 million at March 31, 2020. On a per share basis, shareholders’ equity at March 31, 2021, was $22.74 compared to $20.83, an increase of 9.2%, over the same period last year.

At March 31, 2021, tangible stockholders’ equity(1) increased 10.3% to $127.6 million for the 2021 first quarter, compared to $115.6 million at March 31, 2020. On a per-share basis, tangible stockholders’ equity(1) was $20.11 at March 31, 2021, compared to $18.16 at March 31, 2020, an increase of 10.7%.

During the 2021 first quarter, the Company paid cash dividends of $0.16 per share, compared to $0.15 per share for the first quarter last year.

At March 31, 2021, the Company had an equity to assets leverage ratio of 10.4%, compared to 10.9% at March 31, 2020.

Asset Quality
The provision for loan losses for the 2021 first quarter was $700,000, compared to $2.7 million for the same period a year ago. The year-over-year decline in the provision for loan losses was partially due to strong asset quality and last year’s prudent build in the Company’s allowance for loan losses associated with the potential economic impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net charge-offs were $37,000, or 0.01% of average loans, annualized, during the 2021 first quarter, compared to net charge-offs of $264,000, or 0.11% of average loans, annualized, at March 31, 2020.

Nonperforming assets at March 31, 2021, were $16.3 million, compared to $8.9 million at March 31, 2020. The allowance for loan losses at March 31, 2021, stood at $14.1 million, or 1.28% of total loans, compared to $9.2 million, or 0.93% of total loans at March 31, 2020.

About Middlefield Banc Corp.
Middlefield Banc Corp., headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio, is the bank holding company of The Middlefield Banking Company with total assets of $1.39 billion at March 31, 2021. The bank operates 16 full-service banking centers and an LPL Financial® brokerage office serving Beachwood, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Mantua, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Plain City, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, and Westerville. The Bank also operates a Loan Production Office in Mentor, Ohio.  

Additional information is available at www.middlefieldbank.bank

(1) This press release includes disclosure of Middlefield Banc Corp.’s tangible book value per share, return on average tangible equity, and pre-tax, pre-provision for loan losses income, which are financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed by GAAP. Middlefield Banc Corp. believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the underlying operational results and trends and Middlefield Banc Corp.’s marketplace performance. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the numbers prepared in accordance with GAAP. The reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are included in the tables following Consolidated Financial Highlights below.

This press release of Middlefield Banc Corp. and the reports Middlefield Banc Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission often contain “forward-looking statements” relating to present or future trends or factors affecting the banking industry and, specifically, the financial operations, markets and products of Middlefield Banc Corp. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. There are a number of important factors that could cause Middlefield Banc Corp.’s future results to differ materially from historical performance or projected performance. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) a significant increase in competitive pressures among financial institutions; (2) changes in the interest rate environment that may reduce interest margins; (3) changes in prepayment speeds, charge-offs and loan loss provisions; (4) less favorable than expected general economic conditions; (5) legislative or regulatory changes that may adversely affect businesses in which Middlefield Banc Corp. is engaged; (6) technological issues which may adversely affect Middlefield Banc Corp.’s financial operations or customers; (7) the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, including on our credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions; (8) changes in the securities markets; or (9) risk factors mentioned in the reports and registration statements Middlefield Banc Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Middlefield Banc Corp. undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.   

 

Company Contact: Investor and Media Contact:
Thomas G. Caldwell
President/Chief Executive Officer
Middlefield Banc Corp.
(440) 632-1666 Ext. 3200
tcaldwell@middlefieldbank.com 		Andrew M. Berger
Managing Director
SM Berger & Company, Inc.
(216) 464-6400
andrew@smberger.com

 

MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)

    March 31,      December 31,      September 30,     June 30,     March 31, 
Balance Sheets (period end)   2021     2020     2020     2020     2020
ASSETS                            
  Cash and due from banks $ 93,037   $ 92,874   $ 46,097   $ 55,766   $ 53,533
  Federal funds sold    7,436     19,543     6,884     2,520     1,800
     Cash and cash equivalents   100,473     112,417     52,981     58,286     55,333
  Equity securities, at fair value   690     609     553     581     550
  Investment securities available for sale, at fair value   123,218     114,360     112,968     112,529     102,959
  Loans held for sale   1,260     878     10,457     4,151     513
  Loans:                            
Commercial real estate:                            
Owner occupied   104,379     103,121     107,342     110,134     113,272
Non-owner occupied   304,623     309,424     310,512     300,577     292,775
Multifamily   39,015     39,562     39,622     37,604     52,276
Residential real estate   228,052     233,995     222,237     227,427     233,900
Commercial and industrial   242,651     232,044     258,313     240,096     106,797
Home equity lines of credit   111,474     112,543     115,223     117,196     114,933
Construction and other   64,960     63,573     60,613     66,015     71,186
Consumer installment   9,046     9,823     10,534     11,210     12,861
Total loans   1,104,200     1,104,085     1,124,396     1,110,259     998,000
Less allowance for loan and lease losses   14,122     13,459     11,359     10,210     9,244
Net loans   1,090,078     1,090,626     1,113,037     1,100,049     988,756
  Premises and equipment, net   18,002     18,333     18,633     18,962     17,653
  Goodwill   15,071     15,071     15,071     15,071     15,071
  Core deposit intangibles   1,644     1,724     1,807     1,890     1,973
  Bank-owned life insurance   16,740     16,938     16,832     16,723     16,618
  Other real estate owned   7,372     7,387     7,391     687     456
  Accrued interest receivable and other assets   13,156     13,636     15,079     14,391     14,057
     TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,387,704   $ 1,391,979   $ 1,364,809   $ 1,343,320   $ 1,213,939
                             


    March 31,        December 31,        September 30,       June 30,       March 31,   
    2021       2020       2020       2020       2020  
LIABILITIES                                      
  Deposits:                                      
      Noninterest-bearing demand $ 317,224     $ 291,347     $ 268,838     $ 270,738     $ 206,372  
      Interest-bearing demand   215,684       195,722       179,080       136,722       125,184  
      Money market   187,204       198,493       184,936       168,842       156,556  
      Savings   259,973       243,888       231,696       218,545       175,468  
      Time   245,342       295,750       329,413       363,420       340,130  
         Total deposits   1,225,427       1,225,200       1,193,963       1,158,267       1,003,710  
                                       
  Short-term borrowings   -       -       -       20,417       60,000  
  Other borrowings   13,095       17,038       17,100       17,162       12,662  
  Accrued interest payable and other liabilities   4,901       5,931       11,690       6,779       4,880  
     TOTAL LIABILITIES   1,243,423       1,248,169       1,222,753       1,202,625       1,081,252  
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                                      
  Common stock, no par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, 7,323,487                                      
shares issued, 6,344,657 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2021   87,073       86,886       86,871       86,722       86,722  
  Retained earnings   72,729       69,578       68,046       67,150       65,140  
  Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   2,917       4,284       4,077       3,761       (2,237 )
  Treasury stock, at cost; 978,830 shares as of March 31, 2021   (18,438 )     (16,938 )     (16,938 )     (16,938 )     (16,938 )
     TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY   144,281       143,810       142,056       140,695       132,687  
                                       
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,387,704     $ 1,391,979     $ 1,364,809     $ 1,343,320     $ 1,213,939  
                                       


MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)

    For the Three Months Ended
    March 31,      December 31,        September 30,       June 30,       March 31,   
Statements of Income   2021     2020       2020       2020       2020  
                                     
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME                                    
   Interest and fees on loans $ 12,167   $ 12,041     $ 12,603     $ 12,281     $ 12,078  
   Interest-earning deposits in other institutions   18     9       8       7       94  
   Federal funds sold   -     1       -       -       21  
   Investment securities:                                    
      Taxable interest   370     297       249       206       157  
      Tax-exempt interest   558     591       618       634       629  
   Dividends on stock   29     28       29       27       30  
      Total interest and dividend income   13,142     12,967       13,507       13,155       13,009  
INTEREST EXPENSE                                    
   Deposits   1,205     1,655       2,106       2,336       2,865  
   Short-term borrowings   -     (2 )     14       32       35  
   Other borrowings   39     43       28       62       76  
      Total interest expense   1,244     1,696       2,148       2,430       2,976  
                                     
NET INTEREST INCOME   11,898     11,271       11,359       10,725       10,033  
                                     
Provision for loan losses   700     2,100       4,000       1,000       2,740  
                                     
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION                                    
   FOR LOAN LOSSES   11,198     9,171       7,359       9,725       7,293  
NONINTEREST INCOME                                    
   Service charges on deposit accounts   787     729       691       566       553  
   Gain (loss) on equity securities   81     56       (28 )     31       (160 )
   Earnings on bank-owned life insurance   226     106       109       105       107  
   Gains on sale of loans   592     332       660       381       114  
   Other income   532     387       379       412       460  
      Total noninterest income   2,218     1,610       1,811       1,495       1,074  
                                     
NONINTEREST EXPENSE                                    
   Salaries and employee benefits   4,254     4,458       3,657       4,136       3,584  
   Occupancy expense   600     628       497       483       550  
   Equipment expense   357     365       363       307       273  
   Data processing costs   786     617       683       684       666  
   Ohio state franchise tax   286     251       282       281       268  
   Federal deposit insurance expense   144     103       123       74       123  
   Professional fees   419     352       289       369       349  
   Net loss (gain) on other real estate owned   46     (172 )     (184 )     (33 )     1  
   Advertising expense   221     55       217       217       209  
   Software amortization expense   80     66       70       74       141  
   Core deposit intangible amortization   80     83       83       83       83  
   Other expense   1,080     1,019       942       1,014       1,005  
      Total noninterest expense   8,353     7,825       7,022       7,689       7,252  
                                     
Income before income taxes   5,063     2,956       2,148       3,531       1,115  
Income taxes   896     467       295       565       74  
                                     
NET INCOME $ 4,167   $ 2,489     $ 1,853     $ 2,966     $ 1,041  
                                     
PTPP (1) $ 5,763   $ 5,056     $ 6,148     $ 4,531     $ 3,855  
                                     

(1)  The pre-tax pre-provision (PTPP) is the income before income taxes before provision for loan losses considerations, for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.

MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share and share amounts, unaudited)

    For the Three Months Ended
    March 31,        December 31,        September 30,       June 30,       March 31,   
    2021       2020       2020       2020       2020  
Per common share data                                      
Net income per common share - basic $ 0.65     $ 0.39     $ 0.29     $ 0.47     $ 0.16  
Net income per common share - diluted $ 0.65     $ 0.39     $ 0.29     $ 0.46     $ 0.16  
Dividends declared per share $ 0.16     $ 0.15     $ 0.15     $ 0.15     $ 0.15  
Book value per share (period end) $ 22.74     $ 22.54     $ 22.27     $ 22.09     $ 20.83  
Tangible book value per share (period end) (2) (3) $ 20.11     $ 19.91     $ 19.63     $ 19.43     $ 18.16  
Dividends declared $ 1,016     $ 957     $ 957     $ 956     $ 964  
Dividend yield   3.10 %     2.65 %     3.09 %     2.91 %     3.82 %
Dividend payout ratio   24.38 %     38.45 %     51.65 %     32.23 %     92.60 %
Average shares outstanding - basic   6,364,132       6,378,706       6,376,291       6,369,467       6,417,109  
Average shares outstanding - diluted   6,378,493       6,397,681       6,385,765       6,388,118       6,429,443  
Period ending shares outstanding   6,344,657       6,379,323       6,378,110       6,369,467       6,369,467  
                                       
Selected ratios                                      
Return on average assets   1.22 %     0.72 %     0.54 %     0.90 %     0.35 %
Return on average equity   11.64 %     6.76 %     5.11 %     8.57 %     3.01 %
Return on average tangible common equity (2) (4)   13.16 %     7.64 %     5.79 %     9.76 %     3.43 %
Efficiency (1)   57.91 %     59.29 %     51.96 %     61.29 %     63.47 %
Equity to assets at period end   10.40 %     10.33 %     10.41 %     10.47 %     10.93 %
Noninterest expense to average assets   0.60 %     0.57 %     0.52 %     0.58 %     0.61 %
                                       
(1)  The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense less amortization of intangibles by the sum of net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus noninterest income  
(2)  See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures below                
(3)  Calculated by dividing tangible common equity by shares outstanding                 
(4)  Calculated by dividing annualized net income for each period by average tangible common equity           

MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)

    For the Three Months Ended
    March 31,        December 31,        September 30,       June 30,       March 31,   
Yields   2021       2020       2020       2020       2020  
Interest-earning assets:                                      
  Loans receivable (2)   4.48 %     4.28 %     4.48 %     4.53 %     4.95 %
  Investment securities (2)   3.75 %     3.65 %     3.66 %     3.76 %     3.62 %
  Interest-earning deposits with other banks   0.20 %     0.21 %     0.27 %     0.23 %     1.40 %
Total interest-earning assets   4.11 %     4.00 %     4.23 %     4.27 %     4.69 %
Deposits:                                      
  Interest-bearing demand deposits   0.16 %     0.21 %     0.32 %     0.35 %     0.42 %
  Money market deposits   0.47 %     0.53 %     0.70 %     0.93 %     1.41 %
  Savings deposits   0.07 %     0.11 %     0.20 %     0.21 %     0.50 %
  Certificates of deposit   1.28 %     1.56 %     1.77 %     2.00 %     2.12 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   0.53 %     0.70 %     0.93 %     1.11 %     1.39 %
Non-Deposit Funding:                                      
  Borrowings   1.10 %     0.95 %     0.45 %     0.53 %     1.62 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   0.54 %     0.71 %     0.91 %     1.07 %     1.40 %
Cost of deposits   0.40 %     0.54 %     0.72 %     0.85 %     1.13 %
Cost of funds   0.41 %     0.55 %     0.71 %     0.83 %     1.14 %
Net interest margin (1)   3.73 %     3.49 %     3.57 %     3.49 %     3.63 %
                                       

(1) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.       
(2) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were determined using an effective tax rate of 21%. 

    For the Three Months Ended
    March 31,        December 31,        September 30,       June 30,       March 31,   
Asset quality data   2021       2020       2020       2020       2020  
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)                                      
Nonperforming loans (1) $ 8,958     $ 7,858     $ 6,690     $ 9,803     $ 8,405  
Other real estate owned   7,372       7,387       7,391       687       456  
Nonperforming assets $ 16,330     $ 15,245     $ 14,081     $ 10,490     $ 8,861  
                                       
Allowance for loan losses $ 14,122     $ 13,459     $ 11,359     $ 10,210     $ 9,244  
Allowance for loan losses/total loans   1.28 %     1.22 %     1.01 %     0.92 %     0.93 %
Net charge-offs:                                      
   Quarter-to-date $ 37     $ -     $ 2,851     $ 34     $ 264  
Net charge-offs to average loans, annualized:                                      
   Quarter-to-date   0.01 %     0.00 %     1.01 %     0.01 %     0.11 %
                                       
Nonperforming loans/total loans   0.81 %     0.71 %     0.59 %     0.88 %     0.84 %
Allowance for loan losses/nonperforming loans   157.65 %     171.28 %     169.79 %     104.15 %     109.98 %
Nonperforming assets/total assets   1.18 %     1.10 %     1.03 %     0.78 %     0.73 %

(1) Nonperforming loans exclude troubled debt restructurings that are performing in accordance with their terms over a prescribed period of time.  

Reconciliation of Common Stockholders' Equity to Tangible Common Equity                            
For the Three Months Ended
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)   March 31,      December 31,      September 30,     June 30,     March 31, 
    2021     2020     2020     2020     2020
                             
Stockholders' Equity $ 144,281   $ 143,810   $ 142,056   $ 140,695   $ 132,687
Less Goodwill and other intangibles   16,715     16,795     16,878     16,961     17,044
Tangible Common Equity $ 127,566   $ 127,015   $ 125,178   $ 123,734   $ 115,643
                             
Shares outstanding   6,344,657     6,379,323     6,378,110     6,369,467     6,369,467
Tangible book value per share $ 20.11   $ 19.91   $ 19.63   $ 19.43   $ 18.16
                             


Reconciliation of Average Equity to Return on Average Tangible Common Equity                                      
For the Three Months Ended  
    March 31,        December 31,        September 30,       June 30,       March 31,   
    2021       2020       2020       2020       2020  
                                       
Average Stockholders' Equity  $ 145,208     $ 146,374     $ 144,167     $ 139,212     $ 139,208  
Less Average Goodwill and other intangibles   16,754       16,836       16,919       17,002       17,085  
Average Tangible Common Equity $ 128,454     $ 129,538     $ 127,248     $ 122,210     $ 122,123  
                                       
Net income $ 4,167     $ 2,489     $ 1,853     $ 2,966     $ 1,041  
Return on average tangible common equity (annualized)   13.16 %     7.64 %     5.79 %     9.76 %     3.43 %
                                       


Reconciliation of Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Income (PTPP)  
For the Three Months Ended
                             
    March 31,      December 31,      September 30,     June 30,     March 31, 
    2021     2020     2020     2020     2020
                             
Net income $ 4,167   $ 2,489   $ 1,853   $ 2,966   $ 1,041
Add Income Taxes   896     467     295     565     74
Add Provision for loan losses   700     2,100     4,000     1,000     2,740
PTPP $ 5,763   $ 5,056   $ 6,148   $ 4,531   $ 3,855
                             


MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
Average Balance Sheets
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)

    For the Three Months Ended
 		 
    March 31,        March 31,   
    2021       2020  
    Average           Average       Average           Average  
    Balance     Interest      Yield/Cost       Balance     Interest      Yield/Cost  
Interest-earning assets:                                      
  Loans receivable (3)   $      1,103,373     $            12,167     4.48 %     $          984,034     $            12,078     4.95 %
  Investment securities (3)   116,510     928     3.75 %     105,894     786     3.62 %
  Interest-earning deposits with other banks (4)   93,709     47     0.20 %     41,717     145     1.40 %
Total interest-earning assets   1,313,592     13,142     4.11 %     1,131,645     13,009     4.69 %
Noninterest-earning assets   71,007                   65,003              
Total assets   $      1,384,599                   $      1,196,648              
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                      
  Interest-bearing demand deposits   $          203,047     $                    78     0.16 %     $          113,691     $                 119     0.42 %
  Money market deposits   195,275     228     0.47 %     158,008     552     1.41 %
  Savings deposits   256,151     47     0.07 %     183,137     226     0.50 %
  Certificates of deposit   269,493     852     1.28 %     373,866     1,968     2.12 %
  Short-term borrowings   111     -     0.00 %     14,808     35     0.95 %
  Other borrowings   14,258     39     1.11 %     12,703     76     2.41 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   938,335     1,244     0.54 %     856,213     2,976     1.40 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                                      
  Noninterest-bearing demand deposits   295,199                   195,411              
  Other liabilities   5,857                   5,816              
Stockholders' equity   145,208                   139,208              
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $      1,384,599                   $      1,196,648              
Net interest income         $            11,898                   $            10,033        
Interest rate spread (1)               3.57 %                 3.29 %
Net interest margin (2)               3.73 %                 3.63 %
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to                                      
  average interest-bearing liabilities               139.99 %                 132.17 %
                                       
(1) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.      
(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.            
(3) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $169 and $189 for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively   
(4) Includes dividends received on restricted stock.                   
                      


    For the Three Months Ended    
    March 31,        December 31,   
    2021       2020  
    Average           Average       Average           Average  
    Balance     Interest      Yield/Cost       Balance     Interest      Yield/Cost  
Interest-earning assets:                                      
  Loans receivable (3)   $      1,103,373     $            12,167     4.48 %     $      1,121,259     $            12,041     4.28 %
  Investment securities (3)   116,510     928     3.75 %     113,801     888     3.65 %
  Interest-earning deposits with other banks (4)   93,709     47     0.20 %     70,803     38     0.21 %
Total interest-earning assets   1,313,592     13,142     4.11 %     1,305,863     12,967     4.00 %
Noninterest-earning assets   71,007                   78,064              
Total assets   $      1,384,599                   $      1,383,927              
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                      
  Interest-bearing demand deposits   $          203,047     $                    78     0.16 %     $          186,933     $                    97     0.21 %
  Money market deposits   195,275     228     0.47 %     191,771     255     0.53 %
  Savings deposits   256,151     47     0.07 %     238,991     66     0.11 %
  Certificates of deposit   269,493     852     1.28 %     316,293     1,237     1.56 %
  Short-term borrowings   111     -     0.00 %     26     -     0.00 %
  Other borrowings   14,258     39     1.11 %     17,068     41     0.96 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   938,335     1,244     0.54 %     951,082     1,696     0.71 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                                      
  Noninterest-bearing demand deposits   295,199                   281,608              
  Other liabilities   5,857                   4,863              
Stockholders' equity   145,208                   146,374              
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $      1,384,599                   $      1,383,927              
Net interest income         $            11,898                   $            11,271        
Interest rate spread (1)               3.57 %                 3.29 %
Net interest margin (2)               3.73 %                 3.49 %
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to                                      
  average interest-bearing liabilities               139.99 %                 137.30 %
                                       
(1) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.                
(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.                
(3) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $169 and $178 for the three months ended March 31, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively.    
(4) Includes dividends received on restricted stock.                       

 


