United Community Banks, Inc. Reports First Quarter Results
EPS of $0.82, Return on Assets of 1.62% and Return on Common Equity of 15.4%
/EIN News/ -- GREENVILLE, S.C., April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) (United) today announced that net income for the first quarter reached a record $73.7 million and pre-tax, pre-provision income was $81.6 million. The quarter benefited from an allowance release of $12.3 million, as economic conditions and forecasts continue to improve. Diluted earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter represented an increase of $0.42 or 105%, from the first quarter a year ago, and represented an increase of $0.16 or 24% over the fourth quarter of 2020. On an operating basis, United’s diluted earnings per share of $0.83 was an increase of 102% over the year ago quarter. United’s GAAP return on assets (ROA) was 1.62% and its return on common equity was 15.4% for the quarter. On an operating basis, United’s ROA was 1.65% and its return on tangible common equity was 19.7%. On a pre-tax, pre-provision basis, return on assets was 1.83% for the quarter.
Chairman and CEO Lynn Harton stated, “We continue to have strong performance across our businesses and markets, driven by an improving economy, southeastern markets that are outperforming national averages, and great execution by our bankers. Loan growth, while slower than the previous two quarters, continues to be positive and deposit growth continues at a strong pace. Credit results were outstanding and we believe the record stimulus, strong liquidity levels of consumers and businesses, and pent up demand has the potential to deliver strong economic growth for several quarters.”
Total loans increased by $308 million during the quarter—impacted by a $237 million increase in SBA Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans. During the quarter, United funded nearly 5,100 loans totaling $518 million, and had $311 million in PPP loans forgiven. Excluding the effect of PPP loans, core organic loan growth was 3% annualized. Core transaction deposits grew by $948 million during the quarter, or 33% annualized, and United’s cost of deposits decreased by 3 basis points to 0.14%. The net interest margin decreased by 33 basis points from the fourth quarter due mainly to a $9.5 million decline in the recognition of PPP fees, as well as $1.8 million less purchased loan accretion. Excluding these items, the net interest margin decreased by approximately 7 basis points from the fourth quarter due to a combination of factors, including lower overall market rates and increased liquidity.
Mr. Harton concluded, “We are excited about the ongoing opportunities in our markets and look forward to the rest of 2021. I also want to recognize our entire team for their performance. Earlier this quarter, Forbes recognized United on its 2021 list of the 100 Best Banks in America for the eighth consecutive year. Forbes’ ranks the banks based on growth, credit quality and profitability and United was again a standout. I am incredibly proud of our employees who make this type of recognition possible through their tireless dedication to our customers, our culture and fulfilling our performance mission.”
First Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights:
- Net income of $73.7 million and pre-tax, pre-provision income of $81.6 million
- EPS increased by 105% compared to last year on a GAAP basis and 102% on an operating basis; compared to fourth quarter 2020, EPS increased by 24% on a GAAP basis and 22% on an operating basis
- Return on assets of 1.62%, or 1.65% on an operating basis
- Pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets of 1.80%, or 1.83% on an operating basis
- Return on common equity of 15.4%
- Return on tangible common equity of 19.7% on an operating basis
- A release of provision for credit losses of $12.3 million, which reduced the allowance for loan losses to 1.09% (1.18%, excluding PPP loans) from 1.20% in the fourth quarter
- Loan production of $1.5 billion, resulting in core loan growth of 3%, annualized for the quarter, excluding the impact of $518 million in new PPP loans and $311 million in PPP loans being forgiven
- Core transaction deposits were up $948 million, which represents a 33% annualized growth rate for the quarter
- Net interest margin of 3.22% was down 33 basis points from the fourth quarter, mainly due to the impact of accelerated PPP fees during the fourth quarter
- Record mortgage closings of $666 million and mortgage rate locks of $993 million, compared to $388 million and $801 million, respectively, a year ago
- Noninterest income was up $3.3 million on a linked quarter basis, primarily driven by higher mortgage loan gains and related fees
- Noninterest expenses decreased by $11.3 million compared to the fourth quarter mostly due to funding for the United Community Bank Foundation of $8.5 million in the fourth quarter
- Efficiency ratio of 53.6%, or 52.7% on an operating basis
- Net recoveries of $305,000, or one basis point as a percent of average loans, down 6 basis points from the fourth quarter
- Nonperforming assets of 0.30% of total assets, down 5 basis points compared to December 31, 2020
- Total loan deferrals of $48 million or 0.4% of the total loan portfolio compared to $71 million or 0.6% in the fourth quarter
- Quarterly common shareholder dividend of $0.19 per share declared during the quarter, an increase of 6% year-over-year
- Successfully completed the operational conversion of Seaside during the quarter
Conference Call
United will hold a conference call on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at 11 a.m. ET to discuss the contents of this press release and to share business highlights for the quarter. To access the call, dial (877) 380-5665 and use the conference number 9792368. The conference call also will be webcast and available for replay for 30 days by selecting “Events & Presentations” within the Investor Relations section of United’s website at www.ucbi.com.
UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Selected Financial Information
|2021
|2020
|First Quarter
2021 - 2020
Change
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|
First
Quarter
|Fourth
Quarter
|
Third
Quarter
|Second
Quarter
|
First
Quarter
|INCOME SUMMARY
|Interest revenue
|$
|141,542
|$
|156,071
|$
|141,773
|$
|123,605
|$
|136,547
|Interest expense
|9,478
|10,676
|13,319
|14,301
|17,941
|Net interest revenue
|132,064
|145,395
|128,454
|109,304
|118,606
|11
|%
|(Release of) provision for credit losses
|(12,281
|)
|2,907
|21,793
|33,543
|22,191
|Noninterest income
|44,705
|41,375
|48,682
|40,238
|25,814
|73
|Total revenue
|189,050
|183,863
|155,343
|115,999
|122,229
|55
|Expenses
|95,194
|106,490
|95,981
|83,980
|81,538
|17
|Income before income tax expense
|93,856
|77,373
|59,362
|32,019
|40,691
|131
|Income tax expense
|20,150
|17,871
|11,755
|6,923
|8,807
|129
|Net income
|73,706
|59,502
|47,607
|25,096
|31,884
|131
|Merger-related and other charges
|1,543
|2,452
|3,361
|397
|808
|Income tax benefit of merger-related and other charges
|(335
|)
|(552
|)
|(519
|)
|(87
|)
|(182
|)
|Net income - operating (1)
|$
|74,914
|$
|61,402
|$
|50,449
|$
|25,406
|$
|32,510
|130
|Pre-tax pre-provision income (5)
|$
|81,575
|$
|80,280
|$
|81,155
|$
|65,562
|$
|62,882
|30
|PERFORMANCE MEASURES
|Per common share:
|Diluted net income - GAAP
|$
|0.82
|$
|0.66
|$
|0.52
|$
|0.32
|$
|0.40
|105
|Diluted net income - operating (1)
|0.83
|0.68
|0.55
|0.32
|0.41
|102
|Cash dividends declared
|0.19
|0.18
|0.18
|0.18
|0.18
|6
|Book value
|22.15
|21.90
|21.45
|21.22
|20.80
|6
|Tangible book value (3)
|17.83
|17.56
|17.09
|16.95
|16.52
|8
|Key performance ratios:
|Return on common equity - GAAP (2)(4)
|15.37
|%
|12.36
|%
|10.06
|%
|6.17
|%
|7.85
|%
|Return on common equity - operating (1)(2)(4)
|15.63
|12.77
|10.69
|6.25
|8.01
|Return on tangible common equity - operating (1)(2)(3)(4)
|19.68
|16.23
|13.52
|8.09
|10.57
|Return on assets - GAAP (4)
|1.62
|1.30
|1.07
|0.71
|0.99
|Return on assets - operating (1)(4)
|1.65
|1.34
|1.14
|0.72
|1.01
|Return on assets - pre-tax pre-provision (4)(5)
|1.80
|1.77
|1.86
|1.86
|1.95
|Return on assets - pre-tax pre-provision, excluding merger-related and other charges (1)(4)(5)
|1.83
|1.82
|1.93
|1.87
|1.98
|Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent) (4)
|3.22
|3.55
|3.27
|3.42
|4.07
|Efficiency ratio - GAAP
|53.55
|56.73
|54.14
|55.86
|56.15
|Efficiency ratio - operating (1)
|52.68
|55.42
|52.24
|55.59
|55.59
|Equity to total assets
|10.95
|11.29
|11.47
|11.81
|12.54
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets (3)
|8.57
|8.81
|8.89
|9.12
|10.22
|ASSET QUALITY
|Nonperforming loans
|$
|55,900
|$
|61,599
|$
|49,084
|$
|48,021
|$
|36,208
|54
|Foreclosed properties
|596
|647
|953
|477
|475
|Total nonperforming assets ("NPAs")
|56,496
|62,246
|50,037
|48,498
|36,683
|54
|Allowance for credit losses - loans
|126,866
|137,010
|134,256
|103,669
|81,905
|55
|Net charge-offs
|(305
|)
|1,515
|2,538
|6,149
|8,114
|Allowance for credit losses - loans to loans
|1.09
|%
|1.20
|%
|1.14
|%
|1.02
|%
|0.92
|%
|Net charge-offs to average loans (4)
|(0.01
|)
|0.05
|0.09
|0.25
|0.37
|NPAs to loans and foreclosed properties
|0.48
|0.55
|0.42
|0.48
|0.41
|NPAs to total assets
|0.30
|0.35
|0.29
|0.32
|0.28
|AVERAGE BALANCES ($ in millions)
|Loans
|$
|11,433
|$
|11,595
|$
|11,644
|$
|9,773
|$
|8,829
|29
|Investment securities
|3,991
|3,326
|2,750
|2,408
|2,520
|58
|Earning assets
|16,782
|16,394
|15,715
|12,958
|11,798
|42
|Total assets
|18,023
|17,698
|17,013
|14,173
|12,944
|39
|Deposits
|15,366
|15,057
|14,460
|12,071
|10,915
|41
|Shareholders’ equity
|2,025
|1,994
|1,948
|1,686
|1,653
|23
|Common shares - basic (thousands)
|87,322
|87,258
|87,129
|78,920
|79,340
|10
|Common shares - diluted (thousands)
|87,466
|87,333
|87,205
|78,924
|79,446
|10
|AT PERIOD END ($ in millions)
|Loans
|$
|11,679
|$
|11,371
|$
|11,799
|$
|10,133
|$
|8,935
|31
|Investment securities
|4,332
|3,645
|3,089
|2,432
|2,540
|71
|Total assets
|18,557
|17,794
|17,153
|15,005
|13,086
|42
|Deposits
|15,993
|15,232
|14,603
|12,702
|11,035
|45
|Shareholders’ equity
|2,031
|2,008
|1,967
|1,772
|1,641
|24
|Common shares outstanding (thousands)
|86,777
|86,675
|86,611
|78,335
|78,284
|11
(1) Excludes merger-related and other charges. (2) Net income less preferred stock dividends, divided by average realized common equity, which excludes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss). (3) Excludes effect of acquisition related intangibles and associated amortization. (4) Annualized. (5) Excludes income tax expense and provision for credit losses.
UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Non-GAAP Performance Measures Reconciliation
Selected Financial Information
|2021
|2020
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|
First
Quarter
|Fourth
Quarter
|
Third
Quarter
|Second
Quarter
|
First
Quarter
|Expense reconciliation
|Expenses (GAAP)
|$
|95,194
|$
|106,490
|$
|95,981
|$
|83,980
|$
|81,538
|Merger-related and other charges
|(1,543
|)
|(2,452
|)
|(3,361
|)
|(397
|)
|(808
|)
|Expenses - operating
|$
|93,651
|$
|104,038
|$
|92,620
|$
|83,583
|$
|80,730
|Net income reconciliation
|Net income (GAAP)
|$
|73,706
|$
|59,502
|$
|47,607
|$
|25,096
|$
|31,884
|Merger-related and other charges
|1,543
|2,452
|3,361
|397
|808
|Income tax benefit of merger-related and other charges
|(335
|)
|(552
|)
|(519
|)
|(87
|)
|(182
|)
|Net income - operating
|$
|74,914
|$
|61,402
|$
|50,449
|$
|25,406
|$
|32,510
|Net income to pre-tax pre-provision income reconciliation
|Net income (GAAP)
|$
|73,706
|$
|59,502
|$
|47,607
|$
|25,096
|$
|31,884
|Income tax expense
|20,150
|17,871
|11,755
|6,923
|8,807
|(Release of) provision for credit losses
|(12,281
|)
|2,907
|21,793
|33,543
|22,191
|Pre-tax pre-provision income
|$
|81,575
|$
|80,280
|$
|81,155
|$
|65,562
|$
|62,882
|Diluted income per common share reconciliation
|Diluted income per common share (GAAP)
|$
|0.82
|$
|0.66
|$
|0.52
|$
|0.32
|$
|0.40
|Merger-related and other charges, net of tax
|0.01
|0.02
|0.03
|—
|0.01
|Diluted income per common share - operating
|$
|0.83
|$
|0.68
|$
|0.55
|$
|0.32
|$
|0.41
|Book value per common share reconciliation
|Book value per common share (GAAP)
|$
|22.15
|$
|21.90
|$
|21.45
|$
|21.22
|$
|20.80
|Effect of goodwill and other intangibles
|(4.32
|)
|(4.34
|)
|(4.36
|)
|(4.27
|)
|(4.28
|)
|Tangible book value per common share
|$
|17.83
|$
|17.56
|$
|17.09
|$
|16.95
|$
|16.52
|Return on tangible common equity reconciliation
|Return on common equity (GAAP)
|15.37
|%
|12.36
|%
|10.06
|%
|6.17
|%
|7.85
|%
|Merger-related and other charges, net of tax
|0.26
|0.41
|0.63
|0.08
|0.16
|Return on common equity - operating
|15.63
|12.77
|10.69
|6.25
|8.01
|Effect of goodwill and other intangibles
|4.05
|3.46
|2.83
|1.84
|2.56
|Return on tangible common equity - operating
|19.68
|%
|16.23
|%
|13.52
|%
|8.09
|%
|10.57
|%
|Return on assets reconciliation
|Return on assets (GAAP)
|1.62
|%
|1.30
|%
|1.07
|%
|0.71
|%
|0.99
|%
|Merger-related and other charges, net of tax
|0.03
|0.04
|0.07
|0.01
|0.02
|Return on assets - operating
|1.65
|%
|1.34
|%
|1.14
|%
|0.72
|%
|1.01
|%
|Return on assets to return on assets- pre-tax pre-provision reconciliation
|Return on assets (GAAP)
|1.62
|%
|1.30
|%
|1.07
|%
|0.71
|%
|0.99
|%
|Income tax expense
|0.46
|0.40
|0.28
|0.20
|0.27
|(Release of) provision for credit losses
|(0.28
|)
|0.07
|0.51
|0.95
|0.69
|Return on assets - pre-tax, pre-provision
|1.80
|1.77
|1.86
|1.86
|1.95
|Merger-related and other charges
|0.03
|0.05
|0.07
|0.01
|0.03
|Return on assets - pre-tax pre-provision, excluding merger-related and other charges
|1.83
|%
|1.82
|%
|1.93
|%
|1.87
|%
|1.98
|%
|Efficiency ratio reconciliation
|Efficiency ratio (GAAP)
|53.55
|%
|56.73
|%
|54.14
|%
|55.86
|%
|56.15
|%
|Merger-related and other charges
|(0.87
|)
|(1.31
|)
|(1.90
|)
|(0.27
|)
|(0.56
|)
|Efficiency ratio - operating
|52.68
|%
|55.42
|%
|52.24
|%
|55.59
|%
|55.59
|%
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets reconciliation
|Equity to total assets (GAAP)
|10.95
|%
|11.29
|%
|11.47
|%
|11.81
|%
|12.54
|%
|Effect of goodwill and other intangibles
|(1.86
|)
|(1.94
|)
|(2.02
|)
|(2.05
|)
|(2.32
|)
|Effect of preferred equity
|(0.52
|)
|(0.54
|)
|(0.56
|)
|(0.64
|)
|—
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets
|8.57
|%
|8.81
|%
|8.89
|%
|9.12
|%
|10.22
|%
UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Financial Highlights
Loan Portfolio Composition at Period-End
|2021
|2020
|Linked
Quarter
Change
|Year over
Year
Change
|(in millions)
|First
Quarter
|Fourth
Quarter
|Third
Quarter
|Second
Quarter
|First
Quarter
|LOANS BY CATEGORY
|Owner occupied commercial RE
|$
|2,107
|$
|2,090
|$
|2,009
|$
|1,759
|$
|1,703
|$
|17
|$
|404
|Income producing commercial RE
|2,599
|2,541
|2,493
|2,178
|2,065
|58
|534
|Commercial & industrial
|1,760
|1,853
|1,788
|1,219
|1,310
|(93
|)
|450
|Paycheck protection program
|883
|646
|1,317
|1,095
|—
|237
|883
|Commercial construction
|960
|967
|987
|946
|959
|(7
|)
|1
|Equipment financing
|913
|864
|823
|779
|761
|49
|152
|Total commercial
|9,222
|8,961
|9,417
|7,976
|6,798
|261
|2,424
|Residential mortgage
|1,362
|1,285
|1,270
|1,152
|1,128
|77
|234
|Home equity lines of credit
|679
|697
|707
|654
|668
|(18
|)
|11
|Residential construction
|272
|281
|257
|230
|216
|(9
|)
|56
|Consumer
|144
|147
|148
|121
|125
|(3
|)
|19
|Total loans
|$
|11,679
|$
|11,371
|$
|11,799
|$
|10,133
|$
|8,935
|$
|308
|$
|2,744
|LOANS BY MARKET (1)
|North Georgia
|$
|982
|$
|955
|$
|945
|$
|951
|$
|958
|$
|27
|$
|24
|Atlanta
|1,953
|1,889
|1,853
|1,852
|1,820
|64
|133
|North Carolina
|1,326
|1,281
|1,246
|1,171
|1,124
|45
|202
|Coastal Georgia
|597
|617
|614
|618
|604
|(20
|)
|(7
|)
|Gainesville
|222
|224
|229
|233
|235
|(2
|)
|(13
|)
|East Tennessee
|398
|415
|420
|433
|425
|(17
|)
|(27
|)
|South Carolina
|1,997
|1,947
|1,870
|1,778
|1,774
|50
|223
|Florida
|1,160
|1,435
|1,453
|—
|—
|(275
|)
|1,160
|Commercial Banking Solutions
|3,044
|2,608
|3,169
|3,097
|1,995
|436
|1,049
|Total loans
|$
|11,679
|$
|11,371
|$
|11,799
|$
|10,133
|$
|8,935
|$
|308
|$
|2,744
(1) Certain loans previously included in the Florida geographic market have been reclassified to Commercial Banking Solutions following Seaside’s core systems conversion in the first quarter of 2021.
UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Financial Highlights
Credit Quality
|2021
|2020
|(in thousands)
|
First
Quarter
|
Fourth
Quarter
|
Third
Quarter
|NONACCRUAL LOANS
|Owner occupied RE
|$
|7,908
|$
|8,582
|$
|11,075
|Income producing RE
|13,740
|15,149
|12,230
|Commercial & industrial
|13,864
|16,634
|3,534
|Commercial construction
|1,984
|1,745
|1,863
|Equipment financing
|2,171
|3,405
|3,137
|Total commercial
|39,667
|45,515
|31,839
|Residential mortgage
|14,050
|12,858
|13,864
|Home equity lines of credit
|1,707
|2,487
|2,642
|Residential construction
|322
|514
|479
|Consumer
|154
|225
|260
|Total
|$
|55,900
|$
|61,599
|$
|49,084
|2021
|2020
|First Quarter
|Fourth Quarter
|Third Quarter
|(in thousands)
|Net Charge-Offs
|Net Charge-Offs to Average Loans (1)
|Net Charge-Offs
|Net Charge-Offs to Average Loans (1)
|Net Charge-Offs
|Net Charge-Offs to Average Loans (1)
|NET CHARGE-OFFS BY CATEGORY
|Owner occupied RE
|$
|(240
|)
|(0.05
|)
|%
|$
|(277
|)
|(0.05
|)
|%
|$
|(725
|)
|(0.14
|)
|%
|Income producing RE
|991
|0.16
|(1,718
|)
|(0.27
|)
|1,785
|0.29
|Commercial & industrial
|(2,753
|)
|(0.44
|)
|2,294
|0.33
|(105
|)
|(0.01
|)
|Commercial construction
|22
|0.01
|(129
|)
|(0.05
|)
|(171
|)
|(0.07
|)
|Equipment financing
|1,511
|0.70
|1,595
|0.75
|1,993
|0.93
|Total commercial
|(469
|)
|(0.02
|)
|1,765
|0.08
|2,777
|0.12
|Residential mortgage
|92
|0.03
|(25
|)
|(0.01
|)
|(35
|)
|(0.01
|)
|Home equity lines of credit
|(73
|)
|(0.04
|)
|(151
|)
|(0.09
|)
|(125
|)
|(0.07
|)
|Residential construction
|(60
|)
|(0.09
|)
|(47
|)
|(0.07
|)
|—
|—
|Consumer
|205
|0.58
|(27
|)
|(0.07
|)
|(79
|)
|(0.22
|)
|Total
|$
|(305
|)
|(0.01
|)
|$
|1,515
|0.05
|$
|2,538
|0.09
|(1) Annualized.
UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
|(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|
March 31,
2021
|December 31,
2020
|ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|126,164
|$
|148,896
|Interest-bearing deposits in banks
|1,207,949
|1,459,723
|Cash and cash equivalents
|1,334,113
|1,608,619
|Debt securities available-for-sale
|3,744,280
|3,224,721
|Debt securities held-to-maturity (fair value $586,828 and $437,193)
|587,696
|420,361
|Loans held for sale at fair value
|164,979
|105,433
|Loans and leases held for investment
|11,678,544
|11,370,815
|Less allowance for credit losses - loans and leases
|(126,866
|)
|(137,010
|)
|Loans and leases, net
|11,551,678
|11,233,805
|Premises and equipment, net
|216,752
|218,489
|Bank owned life insurance
|202,817
|201,969
|Accrued interest receivable
|46,278
|47,672
|Net deferred tax asset
|39,338
|38,411
|Derivative financial instruments
|63,897
|86,666
|Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
|380,838
|381,823
|Other assets
|224,242
|226,405
|Total assets
|$
|18,556,908
|$
|17,794,374
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Liabilities:
|Deposits:
|Noninterest-bearing demand
|$
|6,058,439
|$
|5,390,291
|NOW and interest-bearing demand
|3,417,915
|3,346,490
|Money market
|3,677,630
|3,550,335
|Savings
|1,051,381
|950,854
|Time
|1,587,653
|1,704,290
|Brokered
|200,202
|290,098
|Total deposits
|15,993,220
|15,232,358
|Long-term debt
|311,591
|326,956
|Derivative financial instruments
|33,455
|29,003
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|187,558
|198,527
|Total liabilities
|16,525,824
|15,786,844
|Shareholders' equity:
|Preferred stock; $1 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized;
Series I, $25,000 per share liquidation preference; 4,000 shares issued and outstanding
|96,422
|96,422
|Common stock, $1 par value; 150,000,000 shares authorized;
86,776,508 and 86,675,279 shares issued and outstanding
|86,777
|86,675
|Common stock issuable; 565,904 and 600,834 shares
|10,485
|10,855
|Capital surplus
|1,640,583
|1,638,999
|Retained earnings
|192,185
|136,869
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|4,632
|37,710
|Total shareholders' equity
|2,031,084
|2,007,530
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|18,556,908
|$
|17,794,374
UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
March 31,
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|2021
|2020
|Interest revenue:
|Loans, including fees
|$
|125,726
|$
|118,063
|Investment securities, including tax exempt of $2,150 and $1,523, respectively
|15,448
|17,394
|Deposits in banks and short-term investments
|368
|1,090
|Total interest revenue
|141,542
|136,547
|Interest expense:
|Deposits:
|NOW and interest-bearing demand
|1,486
|2,978
|Money market
|1,804
|4,531
|Savings
|49
|35
|Time
|1,880
|7,531
|Deposits
|5,219
|15,075
|Short-term borrowings
|—
|1
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|2
|1
|Long-term debt
|4,257
|2,864
|Total interest expense
|9,478
|17,941
|Net interest revenue
|132,064
|118,606
|(Release of) provision for credit losses
|(12,281
|)
|22,191
|Net interest revenue after provision for credit losses
|144,345
|96,415
|Noninterest income:
|Service charges and fees
|7,570
|8,638
|Mortgage loan gains and other related fees
|22,572
|8,310
|Wealth management fees
|3,505
|1,640
|Gains from sales of other loans, net
|1,030
|1,674
|Other
|10,028
|5,552
|Total noninterest income
|44,705
|25,814
|Total revenue
|189,050
|122,229
|Noninterest expenses:
|Salaries and employee benefits
|60,585
|51,358
|Communications and equipment
|7,203
|5,946
|Occupancy
|6,956
|5,714
|Advertising and public relations
|1,199
|1,274
|Postage, printing and supplies
|1,822
|1,670
|Professional fees
|4,234
|4,097
|Lending and loan servicing expense
|2,877
|2,293
|Outside services - electronic banking
|2,218
|1,832
|FDIC assessments and other regulatory charges
|1,896
|1,484
|Amortization of intangibles
|985
|1,040
|Merger-related and other charges
|1,543
|808
|Other
|3,676
|4,022
|Total noninterest expenses
|95,194
|81,538
|Net income before income taxes
|93,856
|40,691
|Income tax expense
|20,150
|8,807
|Net income
|73,706
|31,884
|Preferred stock dividends
|1,719
|—
|Undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities
|462
|243
|Net income available to common shareholders
|$
|71,525
|$
|31,641
|Net income per common share:
|Basic
|$
|0.82
|$
|0.40
|Diluted
|0.82
|0.40
|Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|87,322
|79,340
|Diluted
|87,466
|79,446
|Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Analysis
|For the Three Months Ended March 31,
|2021
|2020
|(dollars in thousands, fully taxable equivalent (FTE))
|Average
Balance
|Interest
|Average
Rate
|Average
Balance
|Interest
|Average
Rate
|Assets:
|Interest-earning assets:
|Loans, net of unearned income (FTE) (1)(2)
|$
|11,432,908
|$
|125,122
|4.44
|%
|$
|8,828,880
|$
|117,796
|5.37
|%
|Taxable securities (3)
|3,686,405
|13,298
|1.44
|2,357,635
|15,871
|2.69
|Tax-exempt securities (FTE) (1)(3)
|304,983
|2,888
|3.79
|162,253
|2,045
|5.04
|Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets
|1,357,890
|1,222
|0.36
|448,775
|1,632
|1.46
|Total interest-earning assets (FTE)
|16,782,186
|142,530
|3.44
|11,797,543
|137,344
|4.68
|Noninterest-earning assets:
|Allowance for credit losses
|(143,703
|)
|(69,777
|)
|Cash and due from banks
|140,292
|128,254
|Premises and equipment
|221,411
|219,243
|Other assets (3)
|1,023,275
|868,452
|Total assets
|$
|18,023,461
|$
|12,943,715
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Interest-bearing deposits:
|NOW and interest-bearing demand
|$
|3,331,043
|1,486
|0.18
|$
|2,412,733
|2,978
|0.50
|Money market
|3,732,988
|1,804
|0.20
|2,340,723
|4,531
|0.78
|Savings
|989,584
|49
|0.02
|712,110
|35
|0.02
|Time
|1,642,423
|1,588
|0.39
|1,841,552
|7,250
|1.58
|Brokered time deposits
|75,259
|292
|1.57
|80,821
|281
|1.40
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|9,771,297
|5,219
|0.22
|7,387,939
|15,075
|0.82
|Federal funds purchased and other borrowings
|12
|—
|—
|396
|1
|1.02
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|3,333
|2
|0.24
|165
|1
|2.44
|Long-term debt
|317,172
|4,257
|5.44
|212,762
|2,864
|5.41
|Total borrowed funds
|320,517
|4,259
|5.39
|213,323
|2,866
|5.40
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|10,091,814
|9,478
|0.38
|7,601,262
|17,941
|0.95
|Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|5,594,394
|3,527,385
|Other liabilities
|312,610
|162,187
|Total liabilities
|15,998,818
|11,290,834
|Shareholders' equity
|2,024,643
|1,652,881
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|18,023,461
|$
|12,943,715
|Net interest revenue (FTE)
|$
|133,052
|$
|119,403
|Net interest-rate spread (FTE)
|3.06
|%
|3.73
|%
|Net interest margin (FTE) (4)
|3.22
|%
|4.07
|%
|(1)
|Interest revenue on tax-exempt securities and loans has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities and loans. The rate used was 26%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate and the federal tax adjusted state income tax rate.
|(2)
|Included in the average balance of loans outstanding are loans on which the accrual of interest has been discontinued and loans that are held for sale.
|(3)
|Securities available for sale are shown at amortized cost. Pretax unrealized gains of $58.3 million and $52.9 million in 2021 and 2020, respectively, are included in other assets for purposes of this presentation.
|(4)
|Net interest margin is taxable equivalent net interest revenue divided by average interest-earning assets.
About United Community Banks, Inc.
United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) (United) provides a full range of banking, wealth management and mortgage services for relationship oriented consumers and business owners. The company, known as “The Bank That Service Built” has been recognized by JD Power, Forbes, and CSP for having outstanding customer service ratings for many years. United has $18.6 billion in assets and 161 offices in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee along with a national SBA lending franchise and a national equipment lending subsidiary. In 2020, J.D. Power ranked United highest in customer satisfaction with retail banking in the Southeast, marking six out of the last seven years United earned the coveted award. United was also named "Best Banks to Work For" by American Banker in 2020 for the fourth year in a row based on employee satisfaction. Forbes included United in its inaugural list of the World’s Best Banks in 2019 and again in 2020. Forbes also recognized United on its 2021 list of the 100 Best Banks in America for the eighth consecutive year. United also received five Greenwich Excellence Awards in 2020 for excellence in Small Business Banking, including a national award for Overall Satisfaction. Additional information about United can be found at www.ucbi.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release, including the accompanying financial statement tables, contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. This financial information includes certain operating performance measures, which exclude merger-related and other charges that are not considered part of recurring operations, such as “operating net income,” “pre-tax, pre-provision income,” “operating net income per diluted common share,” “operating earnings per share,” “tangible book value per common share,” “operating return on common equity,” “operating return on tangible common equity,” “operating return on assets,” “return on assets - pre-tax, pre-provision, excluding merger-related and other charges,” “return on assets - pre-tax, pre-provision,” “operating efficiency ratio,” and “tangible common equity to tangible assets.” These non-GAAP measures are included because United believes they may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating United’s underlying performance trends. These measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to or substitute for, measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. To the extent applicable, reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable measures as reported in accordance with GAAP are included with the accompanying financial statement tables.
For more information:
Jefferson Harralson
Chief Financial Officer
(864) 240-6208
Jefferson_Harralson@ucbi.com