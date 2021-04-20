Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 919 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,246 in the last 365 days.

Pulmonx to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 4, 2021

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulmonx Corporation (Nasdaq: LUNG) (“Pulmonx”), a global leader in minimally invasive treatments for lung disease, today announced that it will release financial results for the first quarter of 2021 after the close of trading on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Company management will host a conference call to discuss financial results beginning at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (833) 614-1518 for domestic callers or (270) 823-1072 for international callers, followed by Conference ID: 6696232. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the “Investors” section of the Pulmonx website at https://investors.pulmonx.com/.

About Pulmonx Corporation
Pulmonx Corporation (NASDAQ: LUNG) is a global leader in minimally invasive treatments for lung disease. The Pulmonx’s Zephyr® Endobronchial Valve, Chartis® Pulmonary Assessment System and StratX® Lung Analysis Platform, are designed to assess and treat patients with severe emphysema/COPD who despite medical management, are still profoundly symptomatic. Pulmonx received FDA pre-market approval to commercialize the Zephyr Valve following its designation as a “breakthrough device.” The Zephyr Valve is commercially available in more than 25 countries, with over 80,000 valves used to treat more than 20,000 patients. For more information on the Zephyr Valves, please visit www.MyLungsMyLife.com. For more information on the company, please visit www.Pulmonx.com.

Contact
Brian Johnston
Gilmartin Group
investors@pulmonx.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Pulmonx to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 4, 2021

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.