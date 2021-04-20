Acutus Medical to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- CARLSBAD, Calif., April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acutus Medical, Inc. (“Acutus”) (Nasdaq: AFIB), an arrhythmia management company focused on improving the way cardiac arrhythmias are diagnosed and treated, announced today that its management team will participate at the following upcoming investor conferences:



Attend investor meetings at the Truist Securities 7th Annual Life Sciences Summit on Tuesday, May 4, 2021.





Present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2021 Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 10:15 a.m. Eastern Time. A live, audio-only webcast of the presentation may be accessed by visiting ir.acutusmedical.com. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation and will be archived on the Company's website for 90 days following the presentation.



About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical is an arrhythmia management company focused on improving the way cardiac arrhythmias are diagnosed and treated. Acutus is committed to advancing the field of electrophysiology with a unique array of products and technologies which will enable more physicians to treat more patients more efficiently and effectively. Through internal product development, acquisitions and global partnerships, Acutus has established a global sales presence delivering a broad portfolio of highly differentiated electrophysiology products that provide its customers with a complete solution for catheter-based treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. Founded in 2011, Acutus is based in Carlsbad, California.

Investor Contact:

Caroline Corner

Westwicke ICR

D: 415-202-5678

caroline.corner@westwicke.com

Holly Windler

M: 619-929-1275

media@acutusmedical.com