Proactive news headlines including Vuzix Corp, Cloud Nine Web3 Technologies, Fury Gold Mines and Dalrada Financial

New York, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

  • Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) says Verizon's video conferencing platform, BlueJeans now supported by M4 smart glasses click here 
  • Cloud Nine Web3 Technologies Inc (CSE:CNI) (OTCMKTS:CLGUF) partners with Next Decentrum Technologies for education products on non-fungible tokens click here 
  • Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CODX) says Logix Smart COVID-19 Test performance validated by Australian researchers in peer-reviewed publication click here 
  • Lucky Minerals  Inc (CVE:LKY) (OTCPINK:LKMNF) (FRA:LKY) identifies new epithermal system, the Wayka target, in southern Ecuador click here 
  • Mountain Valley MD Holdings Inc (CSE:MVMD) (FRA:20MP) (OTCQB:MVMDF) to file application for listing on the Toronto Venture Exchange this week click here 
  • Fortitude Gold Corp (OTCQB:FTCO) reports preliminary 1Q production results of 11,536 gold ounces click here 
  • PharmaDrug Inc (CSE:BUZZ) (OTCPINK:LMLLF) signs deal to begin manufacturing potential esophageal cancer and coronavirus treatment Cepharanthine click here 
  • PyroGenesis Canada Inc (TSE:PYR) (NASDAQ:PYR) (FRA:8PY) inks qualification agreement with global aerospace giant for additive manufacturing powders click here 
  • Dalrada Financial Corp (OTCQB:DFCO) records first sales of its LikidoVOLT Clean Energy generators click here 
  • Fury Gold Mines Limited (TSE:FURY) (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY) (FRA:AUN1) sees strong potential to expand the current resource at Eau Claire with new drill results hitting high-grade gold click here 
  • Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc (CVE:CCW) (OTCMKTS:CCWOF) (FRA:4T9B) completes geophysical airborne surveys on five Quebec properties; plans drill program click here 
  • Renforth Resources Inc (CSE:RFR) (OTCPINK:RFHRF) (FRA:9RR)  completes spring 2021 drill program at Surimeau district property, Quebec click here 
  • Empress Royalty Corp (CVE:EMPR ) (OTCQB:EMPYF) announces the appointment of Natascha Kiernan to its board of directors click here 
  • Gold Resource Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) (FRA:GIH) confident of annual production guidance for gold equivalent ounces as it posts 1Q output figures click here 
  • Benchmark Metals Inc (CVE:BNCH) (OTCQB:CYRTF) (FRA:87CA) plans expansion drilling at Marmot zone at Lawyers, which shows same geological features as Cliff Creek click here 
  • XPhyto Therapeutics Corp (CSE:XPHY) (OTCQB:XPHYF) (FRA:4XT) adds top-level executive talent to lead commercialization of its Covid-ID Lab click here 
  • Soma Gold Corp (CVE:SOMA) (OTCMKTS:PRSRF) (FRA:8PR1) encouraged by drilling and sampling results from ongoing exploration at its Zara concessions, Colombia click here 
  • Willow Biosciences Inc (TSE:WLLW) (OTCQX:CANSF) (FRA:3D7) reveals new clinical data showing the effectiveness of CBG on human skin click here 
  • Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) buys Colorado properties for sustainable cannabis cultivation click here 
  • Nano One Materials Corp (CVE:NNO) (OTCPINK:NNOMF) (FRA:LBMB) says cathode material joint development agreement with Asia-based partner clears initial two phases click here 
  • Xigem Technologies Corporation (CSE:XIGM) (FRA:2C1) inks letter of intent to acquire a 21% interest in logistics technology provider, Shipit.to click here 
  • DGTL Holdings Inc (CVE:DGTL) (OTCQB:DGTHF) (FRA:D0G) subsidiary to manage frontline worker-focused content campaign for NASDAQ-listed research organization click here 
  • Talon Metals Corp (TSE:TLO) (OTCMKTS:TLOFF) (FRA:TAO) throws support behind plans to establish domestic US green nickel supply chain click here 

