Geron Investors Who Have Held Their Stock Continuously Since At Least March 2018 - Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. Investigation

PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, April 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating whether certain officers and/or directors of Geron Corporation (“Geron”) (NASDAQ: GERN) breached their fiduciary duties to Geron and the Company’s shareholders.

The investigation concerns whether certain officers and/or directors of Geron, among other things, made false and misleading statements about the effectiveness of the drug imetelstat. Geron's stock price dropped significantly when the company's development partner, Janssen Biotech, pulled out of the imetelstat partnership on September 27, 2018, erasing hundreds of millions of dollars of shareholder value.

IF YOU HAVE HELD GERON STOCK CONTINUOUSLY SINCE AT LEAST MARCH 2018 AND WISH TO DISCUSS KEHOE LAW FIRM’S INVESTIGATION OR HAVE QUESTIONS ABOUT YOUR POTENTIAL LEGAL RIGHTS, PLEASE CONTACT MICHAEL YARNOFF, ESQ., (215) 792-6676, EXT. 804, MYARNOFF@KEHOELAWFIRM.COM, INFO@KEHOELAWFIRM.COM, SECURITIES@KEHOELAWFIRM.COM, TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE INVESTIGATION OR POTENTIAL LEGAL CLAIMS.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C., with offices in New York and Philadelphia, is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff–side law firm dedicated to protecting investors from securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and corporate misconduct. Combined, the partners at Kehoe Law Firm have served as Lead Counsel or Co-Lead Counsel in cases that have recovered more than $10 billion dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors.

