NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Robert Testagrossa, a leading cryptocurrency developer, announced today the launch of a Zapier integration with reMarkable, a note taking and markup tablet. This integration seamlessly connects Zapier to the reMarkable Cloud, which enables users to easily send files to and from their reMarkable tablet.

With this integration, Robert Testagrossa provides users with a simple method for building a Google Drive backup for their reMarkable content, or for automatically emailing files to a designated directory. The files sent through this integration are downloaded in the reMarkable zip format.

Only 0.19 inches thick, the reMarkable is the world’s thinnest tablet that offers a writing experience that mimics paper. With a reMarkable, users can take handwritten notes, read, and review documents, and take notes directly on PDF files. Notes are automatically converted into searchable text.

Zapier connects the various apps used by small businesses across several different categories and has the biggest partner network in the industry. It’s used to develop “no code” integrations between various services and apps. It allows creation of automated rules that are set according to a user’s preferences, allowing them to become more productive. It helps eliminate redundances and repetition in a user’s day.

Robert Testagrossa previously launched a Zapier integration with Auth0, a platform for authorizing, authenticating, and securing access for apps, devices, and users. The Zapier to reMarkable Cloud integration created by Robert Testagrossa is available on GitHub at: https://github.com/artes-dev/remarkable-zapier.

Robert Testagrossa offers an array of development and cryptocurrency-focused solutions.