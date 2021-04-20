Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 update (19 April 2021)

New cases: 18 Cumulative confirmed cases: 33,959 Active cases: 912 Total recovered: 31,774 (10 new) Currently admitted in treatment units: 15 (3 new) New discharges from treatment units: 2 Total tests conducted: 227,636 (470 new) Total deaths: 1,139 (1 new) Total vaccinated to date: 258,107 (353 new)