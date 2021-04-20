Canon Central & North Africa taps further into the African print market by appointing four new Business Partners across the continent

Canon Central & North Africa (CCNA) (www.Canon-CNA.com) signals its intent to unlock the true value of the region’s print sector by signing four new value business partners in key markets – and cementing its footprint across the region.

In response to key findings from the first ever Middle East and Africa study on the State of the Printing Industry – conducted by Canon in conjunction with print industry news leader ME Printer in mid-2020 – CCNA is tapping into the significant gap between customer demands and service offerings in the print market.

“Findings from our study highlights the growth of digitisation accelerated by the pandemic but also, significantly, indicates an evolution in customer demand, which points to a range of untapped growth opportunities within the sector, particularly for Print Service Providers (PSPs),” explains Ben Gossage: Sales & Marketing B2B for Canon Central & North Africa.

The greatest gap lies in customer interaction and the value that can be derived from a more consultative approach, notes Ben.

“A report on our findings, entitled ‘Creating Customer Value’ reflects that fewer than 20% of print service providers (PSPs) are fulfilling their customers’ needs. About 80% of print buyers expressed a distinct need for more creative input from their print providers, and 86% of print buyers would welcome advice on combining print with digital elements,” adds Ben.

Close collaborations for sustainable growth

For this reason, Canon has employed its Closer to Customers strategy and is strengthening its distribution network with the addition of four new business partners in key markets.

Docutech and Al Mactab will focus on advancing Canon’s Wide Format print solutions in Ghana and Libya respectively, while Express Automation will amplify Canon’s Professional Print services in Kenya and Digimate will boost Document Solutions and Large Format Print offerings in Morocco.

Canon identifies, selects, and endorses partners that demonstrates the company’s rigorous standard of knowledge, skills, and service, for a mutually beneficial collaboration that translates to a major win for customers seeking print solutions on the continent.

“We help our African partners realise new efficiencies and make their own businesses more profitable,” explains Ben. “We start by combining best-in-class technology with a portfolio of services and support, giving them industry-leading products and packages to sell. Then we help our customers’ businesses, and their people, develop, with a 360° approach to their success. From consultancy to rewards and from progression opportunities to sales training, we give our partners what they need to grow – including ensuring that they and their teams have a digital mindset,” adds Ben.

Inspired by Canon’s corporate philosophy, ‘kyosei’, partnership underpins everything the company does. A cutting-edge portfolio, backed up by the company’s Dubai HQ and support from six in-country offices, sets Canon Central and North Africa apart from the competition. This is attributed to a focus on the 5 pillars of success - diversify, collaborate, expand, win, streamline – and how these can impact each partner’s business.

“The world has turned digital, and a digital mindset is open to exploring the immense opportunities available to develop and grow. As pioneers in digital innovation, Canon is perfectly placed to guide all our partners, at every tier of our partners program, to succeed in this complex and rapidly evolving landscape. We will continue to push back the frontiers of what is possible by developing and diversifying with new solutions at every milestone – and helping our partners share those solutions to our customers,” concludes Ben.

