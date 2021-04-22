Best Selling Artist Michael Andrew Law Partners With Parisian Gallery Singulart
It is amazing to see where the art industry is headed online and I’m so glad to be part of it...”HONG KONG, April 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning contemporary painter Michael Andrew Law is excited to announce an exclusive partnership with online Parisian-based gallery Singulart. As part of the partnership starting this May, Law will introduce new original art on singulart.com offering to the gallery’s database of over 500,000 collectors exclusive access to the artist’s latest creations.
The partnership comes as Law is recognized as one of the top 3 best-selling artists from the Asia region on Singulart. Following a rigorous selection process, the artist was invited to join the platform last year and quickly became one of Singulart’s best-selling artists, ranking numerous mentions on their collector's favorite list and selling over 60 works of art in 2020 alone.
“I am so excited to partner with Singulart and I can’t wait to share new work with their exclusive network of collectors,” said Law. “It is amazing to see where the art industry is headed online and I’m so glad to be part of it thanks to platforms like Singulart.”
Known for combining both classical and contemporary techniques, traditional and unconventional media in his work, Law has seen much success over the last year and has received global praise for his contemporary pop paintings that blend social commentary and dialogue with art history.
Following the pressures of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which forced the artist to cancel exhibitions and pull out of art fairs, and other selling related events, he decided to focus his energy on online platforms to share and sell his work with the world. To his satisfaction, Law grossed over $500,000 in 6 months selling his original art, commission artworks, and limited edition prints on platforms such as Instagram, Singulart, and more.
With his newfound online success, the artist and his studio manager - his wife Michelle - now focus heavily on creating online shows, artist talks, virtual exhibitions and other online promotions creating huge interest and online sales from original arts and prints with mostly overseas collectors.
Law’s work is extremely popular among collectors from Germany, as well as the United States and France, among others. His work has also been picked up by famous collectors such as contemporary art superstars Mickalene Thomas, Mark Bradford, and Theaster Gates. Previously, the artist was equally selected to create a series of works for the David Lynch Foundation for charity.
Law’s next line of dedicated artwork will launch May 2021 and will be exclusively available at singulart.com.
Michael Andrew Law Cheuk Yui was born in 1982 in Hong Kong, In 2008, he granted funding from Eco Association Ltd and co-founded Nature Art Workshop. In 2015, he founded Gallery Michael Andrew Law. Celebrities including Jeff Koons, Takashi Murakami, David Lynch Foundation, and Dr. Tony Nader count Law’s work among their private collections. He has participated in group shows worldwide, including Art Basel Hong Kong. Law currently lives and works in Hong Kong.
