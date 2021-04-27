Dedicated L.A. Apparel Manufacturers Offer Couture For New Designers
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- L.A. apparel manufacturer Jennifer Evans is opening up new opportunities in couture development for independent fashion designers.
Jennifer Evans, a veteran fashion designer with a talented team of textile workers and fellow fashion experts, runs a comprehensive fashion production house from her Arts District clothing factory.
Founded in 2005, The Evans Group was born out of Evan's extensive fashion education, humanitarian spirit, and old-fashioned determination to bring brands to life has earned her company the attention of organizations like the Council of Fashion Designers of America.
The Evans Group has quickly risen to prominence in the L.A. apparel manufacturing scene. Evans and her team of skilled cut and sew manufacturers have had their quality work shown in art installations, New York Fashion Week, and closets all over the United States.
It can be a Herculean task for new designers to break into the fashion industry. Jennifer Evans saw an opportunity to assist these individuals in launching a brand and becoming full-fledged fashion designers.
The Evans Group offers a wide swath of services, including developing denim, leather goods, fabric samples, swimwear, lingerie, and fashion accessories. The Evans Group takes a client's brand idea, executes an in-depth design process, and helps launch a fashion line directly from The Evans Group.
Why is The Evans Group's Work Important?
Both burgeoning and independent designers now have a fair shot at developing, creating, and launching their own clothing brand with Evans's help. The Evans Group currently assists over 30 clients per month.
An impressive number of designers and companies, including Banana Republic and Greg Lauren, have benefited from the talents of Jennifer Evans and her team of workers and designers.
The Evans Group does planning, developing, and quickly launching your own clothing line. Would-be fashion designers have their brands come to life without the need for big budgets and expensive marketing campaigns. Small brands can have a line of clothing within 4 to 8 weeks.
About The Evans Group
The Evans Group, founded in 2005, is a full-service fashion development and production house based in Los Angeles and San Francisco. Since its inception, The Evans Group has worked with over 2,000 clothing brands and designers.
Learn more about The Evans Group at https://tegintl.com/
Jennifer Evans
Jennifer Evans, a veteran fashion designer with a talented team of textile workers and fellow fashion experts, runs a comprehensive fashion production house from her Arts District clothing factory.
Founded in 2005, The Evans Group was born out of Evan's extensive fashion education, humanitarian spirit, and old-fashioned determination to bring brands to life has earned her company the attention of organizations like the Council of Fashion Designers of America.
The Evans Group has quickly risen to prominence in the L.A. apparel manufacturing scene. Evans and her team of skilled cut and sew manufacturers have had their quality work shown in art installations, New York Fashion Week, and closets all over the United States.
It can be a Herculean task for new designers to break into the fashion industry. Jennifer Evans saw an opportunity to assist these individuals in launching a brand and becoming full-fledged fashion designers.
The Evans Group offers a wide swath of services, including developing denim, leather goods, fabric samples, swimwear, lingerie, and fashion accessories. The Evans Group takes a client's brand idea, executes an in-depth design process, and helps launch a fashion line directly from The Evans Group.
Why is The Evans Group's Work Important?
Both burgeoning and independent designers now have a fair shot at developing, creating, and launching their own clothing brand with Evans's help. The Evans Group currently assists over 30 clients per month.
An impressive number of designers and companies, including Banana Republic and Greg Lauren, have benefited from the talents of Jennifer Evans and her team of workers and designers.
The Evans Group does planning, developing, and quickly launching your own clothing line. Would-be fashion designers have their brands come to life without the need for big budgets and expensive marketing campaigns. Small brands can have a line of clothing within 4 to 8 weeks.
About The Evans Group
The Evans Group, founded in 2005, is a full-service fashion development and production house based in Los Angeles and San Francisco. Since its inception, The Evans Group has worked with over 2,000 clothing brands and designers.
Learn more about The Evans Group at https://tegintl.com/
Jennifer Evans
The Evans Group
+1 800-916-0910
email us here