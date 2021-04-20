Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- AURORA, Ontario, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna International Inc. (TSX:MG) (NYSE:MGA)

     
Q1-2021 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL
THURSDAY – MAY 6, 2021
7:00 AM ET
     
DIAL IN NUMBERS
North America:   1-800-954-0686
International:   1-416-981-9017
Webcast:   www.magna.com 
Slide presentation will be available on our website prior to the call.
     
REBROADCAST INFORMATION
Replay available 2 hours after the call until May 13, 2021
North America:   1-800-558-5253
International:   1-416-626-4100
Reservation No.:   21993617
     

INVESTOR CONTACT
Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations
louis.tonelli@magna.com   905-726-7035

TELECONFERENCE CONTACT
Nancy Hansford, Executive Assistant, Investor Relations
nancy.hansford@magna.com   905-726-7108


Primary Logo

